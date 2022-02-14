We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

However you choose to celebrate Valentine's Day, watching a brilliant romantic comedy is the perfect way to mark the occasion. But if, like us, you've exhausted the classic go-to rom-coms a thousand times, then you might be on the hunt for a love-themed film that's a little different.

Fear not, this list has five brilliant flicks to watch this Valentine's Day - either with your partner, your single friends or just by yourself. There's plenty of choice on Prime Video, Netflix and more. Enjoy!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Hating Game, starring Lucy Hale, is out now on Prime Video

The Hating Game

Available on Prime Video

This rom-com is a newbie and has gone down a treat with fans, so it's the perfect opportunity to give it a go. Starring Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell, The Hating Game, based on the novel of the same name, tells the story of Lucy and Joshua – two executives forced to work together after their companies merge.

The problem? They hate each other and they're going up against one another for the same promotion. However, as time ticks on, attraction begins to show itself – making things even more complicated.

Valentine's Day

Available on NOW

Is this the greatest romantic comedy film ever made? Arguably not. But every time it's on we can't help but watch it. The all-star cast, including Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Garner, Jamie Foxx, Julia Roberts and Anne Hathaway (to name a few) make it undeniably enjoyable – and we love how each actor's story somehow entwines with the others.

It's also a film that celebrates the fact that Valentine's Day is not just about celebrating traditional romantic love, but about family, friendship and more. Bonus!

Valentine's Day has a star-studded cast

The Bodyguard

Available on NOW

It's not often The Bodyguard is available on streaming sites, so when we saw it was available on NOW, we immediately added it to our list. Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner star as Rachel and Frank, a famous singer and ex-civil service agent turned bodyguard, who find themselves in tough situations trying to keep the superstar safe from her stalker. Among the drama (and an epic soundtrack, obviously), true love presents itself. It never gets old.

500 Days of Summer

Available on Disney+

Another movie that veers away from the traditional happily-ever-after narrative is 500 Days of Summer, starring Batman actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt and our favourite New Girl, Zooey Deschanel.

The plot focuses on Tom and Summer, who don't exactly have the most smooth-sailing relationship. Rather, the story is more about the realistic highs and lows of relationships, and the audiences are wondering throughout whether they'll ever make their on-off love work. We love it.

How to be Single

Available on Netflix

And finally, if you'd rather watch a light-hearted movie with your friends this Valentine's Day, then why not watch the hilarious How to Be Single on Netflix?

Have you watched How to Be Single?

The film stars Leslie Mann, Rebel Wilson and Dakota Johnson – three single gal pals who all handle their independent lives differently. It's another great one to watch that celebrates all different types of love, as well as being a laugh-out-loud hit.

