All there is to know about Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett's love life The entrepreneur and podcaster is the Den's latest star

Dragons' Den is a staple show on TV, so viewers were thrilled a new series landed on screens earlier this year. In addition to new episodes, the popular show also welcomed a new face.

Steven Bartlett is the youngest investor to join Dragons' Den – but he's certainly not short of credentials. Steven became a millionaire at the tender age of 23 thanks to his social media marketing agency, Social Chain, climbing to huge success.

But what about away from the boardroom – does Steven have someone to enjoy that success with? Here's what we know about his love life…

Is Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett single?

By the sounds of his podcast, Steven Bartlett is not single. The TV star and business-owner prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight and rarely goes into a lot of detail about his love life. However, although the identity of his girlfriend is not known, he has mentioned "his girlfriend" a number of times on his hugely popular Diary of a CEO podcast.

More recently, he interviewed writer Jay Shetty, and during the discussion about meditation, Steven admitted his girlfriend had inspired him to try the method to keep calm and focussed during his busy working life.

Steven Bartless is the Den's newest addition

Who was Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett previously dating?

Although Steven is normally coy with his love life, he did open up about a former flame back in 2017 on his YouTube channel. In the video, Steven made a rare revelation about his previous relationship, which had ended after a year, due to his work and business taking up the majority of his spare time.

At the time, Steven was discussing the argument whether you can be successful and in a relationship, to which he mused: "I've just come out of a long-term relationship that's lasted… well, in my mind it's long-term because I've never had a relationship other than this one, for about a year.

Steven runs his own company

"That relationship was fantastic and all those things that relationships should be but unfortunately because of my lack of time and my lack of mental focus, and the amount of things I have competing for my attention every single day, that relationship fell apart."

He added: "Between the hours of seven in the morning and nine o'clock at night, I am in the zone, I've got total tunnel vision. I honestly do not realise that there's anyone else outside of my business. So if my family or girlfriend text me, or message me during the day, the chances of me engaging in that meaningfully in that period is virtually impossible."

What is Steven Bartlett known for?

Stephen was born in Botswana and has both British and Nigerian heritage but relocated to the UK in the nineties. From a young age, he had an interest in the world of entrepreneurship and so decided to pursue a degree in business management at Manchester Metropolitan University, but after just one lecture, he dropped out.

After leaving his degree, he began setting up The Social Chain in his bedroom in Manchester. By 23, the business had made him a millionaire. He left the company in 2020 to pursue other investment opportunities, and today the company is currently valued at over $600million.

