Clarkson’s Farm season two: everything we know about the return of Jeremy Clarkson’s show 

Clarkson’s Farm is set to return for a second season - but what do we know about the return of Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan’s adventures on Diddly Squat Farm? Find out everything we know so far…

When is Clarkson’s Farm season two being released?

The Amazon Prime Video show, which chronicles Jeremy after giving up his London life to have a hand in trying to run a successful farm, was a huge hit, with a second season currently being filmed. Although filming has been taking place over the past few months, there has been no word yet on a release date - so watch this space!

What will happen in Clarkson’s Farm season two?

The show will continue to star Jeremy and his (much more experienced) farm crew member Kaleb **as they***attempt to turn Diddly Squat Farm into a financial success while dealing with issues including unpredictable weather, rustling sheep, and Jeremy’s bright ideas (that often go sideways)!

Although the details have been kept under wraps, Jeremy did open up about a recent incident on the farm which we think will surely make it into the show. Chatting to The Guardian, the TV personality explained: "I had the most awful accident last week. I hit a telegraph pole with a very expensive piece of borrowed equipment. So I’m in deep [expletive]."

The official synopsis reads: "Viewers can expect a deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to diversify, expanding his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team: tractor driver Kaleb, stone wall favourite Gerald, advisor 'Cheerful' Charlie, Jeremy's better-half-turned-farm-shop-keeper Lisa and many more.

"Series two promises to bring more laughs, triumphs and tribulations, and of course more farming faux pas, as we follow Jeremy and co on their agricultural adventure."

When did Jeremy Clarkson buy Diddly Squat Farm?

Chatting to HELLO! for our Spotlight digital cover story ahead of season one, Jeremy explained: "I've actually lived on the farm for many years, we had it for all sorts of inheritance tax reasons, but I was very busy with writing newspaper columns, there was Top Gear to start with and then latterly The Grand Tour, as well as other projects and shows."

Jeremy and Lisa live on Diddly Squat Farm

He added: "The farm made no money, it didn't cost any money, it was just a nice thing to have. It was run by a chap from the village who was a farmer, and then when he was retiring, I suddenly thought, 'I can do that.'"

