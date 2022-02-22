Meet A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman's husband The Channel 4 presenter has been married for over ten years

Jasmine Harman is best known for her stint on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun helping homeowners look for their dream property in sunny climates.

MORE: 5 A Place in the Sun stars' dreamy weddings: From Jasmine Harman to Laura Hamilton

But when the presenter isn't busy travelling Europe, she can be found at home with her husband and two children. So who is Jasmine married to? Meet her husband here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jasmine Harman reveals where presenters stay when filming abroad - and we're shocked!

Jasmine is married to cameraman Jon Boast. The two met while they were both working on A Place in the Sun with Jon as a cameraman and Jasmine as presenter.

The 46-year-old even posted an adorable throwback of their wedding day on her Instagram account last year. Sharing a black-and-white snap of the pair looking loved up, she wrote the caption: "Happy Anniversary to my darling Hubby. So lucky to have you by my side. Love you Always and Forever."

Jasmine posted this adorable snap to Instagram

The presenter frequently posts pictures of the pair with their two children on her Instagram page. Back in 2020, she shared a throwback to their early filming days. The happy couple can be seen looking fresh-faced and smiley in the picture, as Jasmine writes in the caption: "#throwbackthursday to 2004 with my darling Hubby!

MORE: A Place in the Sun presenters' children: Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin and more

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares incredible snap from early career

"Back then we were together 24/7 working on @aplaceinthesunofficial but now we sometimes don't see enough of each other! Miss you @jboasty_dop, my toy boy and the love of my life! Sixteen years later, still smitten! He's going to kill me for this lovey dovey post!!" How cute!

Jasmine met her husband in 2004 while working on A Place in the Sun

More recently, Jasmine posted a snap of the couple enjoying a family holiday with their two children. She captioned the picture: "So lovely to have a relaxing holiday with my family, and a little holiday from social media! Sometimes it’s hard to step away from busy work and life, but you’ll never regret time spent with loved ones; it’s so precious."

Jasmine and her husband recently enjoyed a family holiday

Jon and Jasmine tied the knot in 2009 and soon welcomed two adorable children, a son named Albion and a daughter, Joy.

The husband and wife clearly both have very busy jobs but, despite admitting that they don't often see enough of each other, they were fortunate to have more time together over lockdown.

The couple married in 2009

The mum-of-two told the Mirror back in 2020: "Sometimes Jon and I don't see each other for a month at a time because I'll be away for a week and then I get back and he's gone. [Over lockdown] it has been quite nice to be all together as a family.

"I think the kids have really, really enjoyed having their parents around. Neither of us have worked because our industry has just shut down and there's not much filming-wise. You can't do A Place In The Sun from home!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.