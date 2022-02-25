6 Martin Compston dramas that are a must-watch

Martin Compston seems to be everywhere at the moment! The Scottish-born actor recently returned to screens for a brand new series of Traces and will soon be putting in double time when his ITV thriller Our House begins airing in March.

For those who want to see even more Martin, the actor has also starred in some other brilliant dramas over the years. Check out our top picks of the ones that are most definitely worth the watch here…

Vigil - BBC

One of the best series of 2021, Vigil follows a detective, played by Suranne Jones, as she boards the submarine, HMS Vigil, to investigate a series of suspicious events - including the disappearance of a fishing trawler and a death on-board. Joining Martin and Suranne in the cast are a number of huge stars, including Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie, Sex Education's Connor Swindells and Shaun Evans, best known for his role in ITV detective drama Endeavour.

Line of Duty - BBC

We know it's a bit of an obvious choice, but if you've never watched BBC crime drama Line of Duty, then now is the time! There's a whopping six series of the show which follows Martin's character, DS Steve Arnott, as he relocates to AC-12, a controversial police anti-corruption unit after his counter-terrorism team shoot dead an innocent man in a botched raid. There he works with DI Kate Fleming and Superintendent Ted Hastings to uncover a clandestine network of corrupt police officers.

In Plain Sight - BritBox

One of Martin's grittier projects, true crime drama In Plain Sight is based on real-life events that took place in 1950s and 60s Lanarkshire. Martin takes on the role of serial killer Peter Manuel whose campaign of terror as "The Beast of Birkenshaw" left more than eight people dead. The series revolves around the police's efforts to bring the killer to justice and Martin is genuinely terrifying in his portrayal of the unhinged killer.

The Nest - BBC

Want to see Martin unleash his Scottish accent in all its glory? Then domestic thriller The Nest is one for you! The Glasgow-set series, which was released in 2020, sees Martin portray Dan Doherty, a successful businessman, while Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle plays his wife. The couple live in a huge house in a beautiful location just outside the city and want for nothing - except to become parents. After trying for years, they meet 18-year-old teenager Kaya by chance, who agrees to be their surrogate. However, not all is as it seems, as both Dan and Kaya have skeletons in their closets.

Traces - Alibi

Traces recently returned to screens for its second season, much to the delight of fans of the Alibi original forensic crime series. It follows a talented team of female forensic scientists working for the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science (SIFA) as they investigate crimes in Dundee. Martin plays Daniel McAfee, the love interest of one of the scientists, Emma. Series one saw his character caught up in a criminal investigation, and the new episodes are just as nail-biting.

Our House - ITV

Coming to screens on Monday 7 March, the series sees Martin team up with Downton Abbey's Tuppence Middleton to bring to life Louise Candlish's best-selling novel by the same name. Martin will take on the role of Bram, the estranged husband of Tuppence's Fiona. When she arrives home one day to find strangers moving into her house and all her family's possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there's been a huge mistake. However, she soon realises that Bram has made a catastrophic mistake, which they're both now paying for.

