66 brilliant movies to watch on Netflix this week James King has the top picks for Netflix films in March

Need a hand with film recommendations for March? Lucky for you our movie man James King is back with his must-see picks as we head into spring! Whatever your taste - romance, thrillers, sci-fi or documentary - there's something on Netflix for you…

Trolls: World Tour (2020)

Category: Family

This sequel to the smash animation (which gave the world Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ in 2016) reunites JT with co-star Anna Kendrick, back as lovable pop trolls Branch and Poppy. Their mission this time around? To show the wicked Queen of Hard Rock that there’s plenty of room for trolls to like all kinds of music. Punchy, colourful, family fun.

Valerian & the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

Category: Sci-Fi

Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan star as Laureline and Valerian, 28th-century intergalactic peacekeepers troubled by mysterious messages from the far reaches of the universe. Forget the plot though, this is all about the visuals - not least how great Rihanna looks in a brief turn as a shapeshifting showgirl. The result is an enjoyably bonkers outer-space fantasy from the team behind nineties classic The Fifth Element.

The Revenant (2015)

Category: Thriller

It might not be the easiest movie to watch but this gutsy award-winner starring Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t something you’ll forget in a hurry. Leo plays nineteenth century American frontiersman Hugh Glass, left for dead by colleagues in the treacherous Mid-West and forced to make a near impossible journey through the wilderness, back to safety… and revenge. Tom Hardy and Will Poulter co-star.

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (2021)

Category: Documentary

You might want to wrap up warm to watch this hugely inspiring doc in the vein of the award-winning Free Solo, this one following Nepalese mountain climber Nirmal Purja as he and his team try to climb all 14 of the world’s tallest peaks in a record time of under seven months. A jaw-dropping but fitting tribute to the legacy of Nepalese climbers throughout the ages.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Category: Family

Dwayne, Kevin, Jack and Karen are back in this blockbuster sequel, returning to the virtual land of Jumanji once again, meeting with some surprise twists and fresh co-stars along the way. Just like before it’s not only the visual effects that impress - it’s the cheeky dialogue too. With accomplished comedy actors such as Hart, Black and new faces Awkwafina and Danny De Vito delivering countless zingers, you really can’t go wrong.

The Gentlemen (2020)

Category: Thriller

Guy Ritchie returns to the style of film-making that made his name with this geezer-packed crime thriller that’s as big on laughs as it is on action scenes. That’s mainly down to Hugh Grant, clearly having a whale of a time as a sleazy tabloid journalist trying to expose the bad guys, but Matthew McConaughy, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding and Colin Farrell also deliver the goods as a variety of low-lifes all caught up in relentless double-crossing.

Alvin & the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Category: Family

The title of this follow-up alone deserves our praise but there’s also some fun stuff happening in the film itself, with the trio of toothy troubadours now faced with musical competition in the form of the The Chipettes (voiced by Anna Faris, Amy Poehler and Christina Applegate). The soundtrack album was a Top 10 hit and two more ‘squeakquels’ followed. No wonder there are rumours that Alvin and his pals are planning an imminent comeback!

Captain Phillips (2013)

Category: Action

Prepare to be seriously gripped by this true story of the heroic Captain Richard Phillips, a merchant seaman who was taken hostage by Somali pirates in 2009. Tom Hanks is as reliable and steadfast as ever as Phillips, but it’s Barkhad Abdi as pirate leader Abduwali Muse who really wows. In his film debut - and chosen from over 700 other hopefuls - he went on to win a BAFTA for his steely turn.

August: Osage County (2013)

Category: Drama

In the mood for some of the movie world’s finest firing on all cylinders? Then check out this blistering adaptation of the award-winning play of the same name, featuring (deep breath) Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ewan McGregor, Abigail Breslin and Juliette Lewis as dysfunctional relatives dealing with the disappearance of family patriarch Beverly (Sam Shepard) one hot summer in Oklahoma. Expect fireworks.

Tall Girl 2 (2022)

Category: Teen

Ava Michelle returns as Jodi - seventeen and over six feet tall - in this solidly enjoyable sequel to Netflix’s smash from 2019. This time around Jodi finds herself cast in the school musical, as well as dealing with the ups and downs of a romantic relationship with her best friend Jack. Critics haven’t been kind but for its target audience, Tall Girl 2 is another giant hit.

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (2019)

Category: Documentary

If, like everyone else in the world, you watched Netflix’s ‘Inventing Anna’ drama series recently then you’ll have heard references to Fyre Festival, the notorious flop festival that scammed New York’s high-flyers out of big money back in the spring of 2017. Well here’s a documentary dedicated to the whole sorry affair. Insightful, hilarious and seriously cringe.

Annihilation (2018)

Category: Sci-Fi

Natalie Portman delivers the goods yet again in this bleak but brilliant futuristic thriller, playing a gutsy scientist investigating mutating organisms in a remote quarantined zone of the planet. If you want action and tension there’s plenty here but this is a thoughtful film too, buoyed by an ensemble cast featuring Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Oscar Isaac.

Alive (1993)

Category: Thriller

Enjoyed the recent plane crash thriller ‘Yellowjackets’ on TV? Then check out Alive, a survival drama from the nineties based on a harrowing true story. A Uruguayan rugby team's plane plunges into the Andes mountains in 1972, leading to them being stranded in the wilderness for over two months with a limited - and unusual - diet. You won’t forget this in a hurry. Ethan Hawke stars.

Wanderlust (2012)

Category: Comedy

The ever reliable (and ageless) Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston star as George and Linda Gergenblatt, a New York couple who try out life in a commune off the beaten track in Georgia, with predictably amusing results. Look out for Justin 'Cousin of Louis' Theroux too. He’s not only hilarious as hairy hippy Seth, he and Jen also famously started dating after working together.

Her (2013)

Category: Drama

The ever-intense Joaquin Phoenix gives one of his most vulnerable performances in this sweetly futuristic story of a lonely man falling in love with his AI assistant (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). Caring, funny and smart, this is movie romance at its most thought-provoking, with a deliciously gentle soundtrack to boot. Amy Adams, Chris Pratt, Olivia Wilde and Joaquin’s future partner Rooney Mara co-star.

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Category: Teen

Classic high-school dance flick starring Julia Stiles as Sara, an up-and-coming ballerina who moves to Chicago’s tough South Side and learns some new moves from fellow student Derek (Sean Patrick Thomas). It was cheesy then and it’s still cheesy now but that doesn’t stop Save the Last Dance boasting plenty of likeable performances, iconic scenes and a gutsy social message.

The Master (2012)

Category: Drama

Weighty Oscar-nominated drama starring the late, great Phillip Seymour Hoffman as Lancaster Dodd, a charismatic but controversial leader of a religious cult known as ‘The Cause’ (loosely based on the early life of Scientology founder L Ron Hubbard). It’s provocative, yes - but this a 137 minute challenge worth taking. Amy Adams and Joaquin Phoenix co-star as Dodd’s wife and protégé respectively.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Category: Superhero

The best of all the Spider-Man movies? It’s a tough call but Tobey Maguire’s second outing as the crime-fighting web-slinger is hard to beat, due in no small part to Alfred Molina’s sweeping turn as the despicable Doc Ock, a nuclear physicist with a grudge (and a lot of arms). Great to see them both back in last year’s record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home.

United (2011)

Category: Drama

There’s a noticeable amount of dramatic licence that’s been taken with this true story of the so-called ‘Busby Babes’ - the young group of Manchester United players managed by Matt Busby, many of whom tragically lost their lives when the club’s plane crashed in Munich in 1958. Yet with an all-star cast including David Tennant, Dougray Scott, Jack O’Connell and Sam Claflin, there’s also plenty to make this sobering tale a gripping watch.

Hannibal (2001)

Category: Thriller

Sir Anthony Hopkins' second outing as charismatic villain Hannibal Lecter sees him on the run in Italy with his Silence of the Lambs’ frenemy Clarice Starling (now played by Julianne Moore) on his tail. It’s gorier than its predecessor and, in truth, just not as good but the glee and panache with which Hopkins plays Hannibal ‘The Cannibal’ still can’t be beaten.

Ladies in Lavender (2004)

Category: Drama

Much loved period pic starring Dames Judi Dench and Maggie Smith as the Widdington sisters, Janet and Ursula, living on the coast of 1930s Cornwall. One day they come across a dashing Polish stranger (Daniel Brühl) washed up on the beach after being swept overboard his boat, so beginning a charming story of love, friendship and musical talent. Ideal comfort viewing.

Sicario (2015)

Category: Action

Emily Blunt reminds us why she really is the queen of any film genre by effortlessly owning this macho action flick about an FBI officer working the US/Mexican border. Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin are the heavyweight co-stars and the film looks great too. But this is Blunty’s movie through and through. Impressively gutsy.

Pirates (2021)

Category: Comedy

TV presenter Reggie Yates wrote and directed this enjoyably retro caper about three friends trying to make the journey from South London to North on the eve of the Millennium. Sounds simple? Well, Pirates certainly isn’t a film over-stuffed with plot. But what it lacks in substance it more than makes up for in cheeky humour and a seriously slick soundtrack.

The Laundromat (2019)

Category: Comedy

It’s certainly playfully told but this true story of disgraced law firm Mossack Fonseca makes for compelling viewing, not least because of the spectacular cast involved (Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright, David Schwimmer and Sharon Stone). We might not think that the world of offshore finance has much to do with our everyday life but The Laundromat’s here to remind us otherwise, with jokes.

The Dig (2021)

Category: Drama

Lily James’s 2022 will surely be defined by her remarkable transformation into Pamela Anderson, courtesy of the Pam & Tommy mini-series, but only last year she was playing things much more modestly in this mesmerising true story of hidden treasure in 1940s East Anglia. Ralph Fiennes and Cary Mulligan co-star as the excavator and land-owner who first come across an Anglo-Saxon long ship buried on the sleepy Suffolk coast.

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (2019)

Category: Documentary

The man so famous in Yoga circles that he has a style of the discipline named after him was also the subject of civil suits alleging sexual assault and discrimination back in 2017. This unflinching documentary probes deep into the life of Bikram Choudhury to ask why his business became so successful in the States, before a downfall that saw him fleeing to India.

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Category: Rom-Com

This might not have Richard Curtis writing the dialogue but it’s still a great Hugh Grant romantic comedy, with the floppy-haired one proving the perfect foil to co-star Sandra Bullock. The plot sees the chalk-and-cheese pair come to blows over New York real estate… until Cupid fires his arrow (of course). Effortlessly charming.

Mr & Mrs Smith (2005)

Category: Action

The movie that first introduced the world to ‘Brangelina’ is a silly-but-fun comedy about a husband and wife who discover that they’re competing assassins - and they’ve been hired to kill each other. The plot is wildly improbably, of course, but it’s the chemistry between future partners Brad and Angie that’s so addictive here, both seriously cool yet smoking hot as they try to outwit one another and stay alive.

Limitless (2011)

Category: Thriller

Early Bradley Cooper sci-fi drama where he plays Edward Morra, a hard-up writer who becomes a guinea pig for a new mind-enhancing drug that gives him the ability to use his brain like never before. Trashy-but-watchable fun, there’s also Robert De Niro as a nasty tycoon going by the phenomenal name of Carlos Van Loon.

Amélie (2001)

Category: Rom-Com

If you’re feeling low and in need of a certain je ne sais quoi then look no further than this feelgood French crowd-pleaser. Audrey Tatou stars as the title character, a Parisian loner with a heart of a gold who decides to help the lives of those around her. The music, the costumes, the colours - everything about this quirky classic is a joy.

The Smurfs (2011)

Category: Family

The first of three bubbly big-screen outings for the tiny blue Belgians features the voice talent of Katy Perry, Alan Cumming and Anton Yelchin, plus Hank Azaria as deliciously over-the-top live action villain Gargamel. The gags are strictly for the under-10s of course but appearances from Neil Patrick Harris and Sofia Vergara might be enough to keep parents happy too.

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Category: Rom-Com

Amanda Seyfried - star of Mamma Mia, Dear John and must-see new TV show The Dropout - stars in this ditzy-but-likeable Italian-set story about a journalist investigating the popularity of the city of Verona, the setting of Romeo & Juliet. Once there she discovers a fifty year old love letter and becomes determined to track down the woman who wrote it.

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

Category: Documentary

The eye-opening real-life story of The Villages in Florida, the world’s largest retirement community, which follows four residents with hopes of living out their later years in bliss. The nostalgic perfection of The Villages might not be all that it seems though and this must-see documentary expertly shows that even ‘paradise’ has its down sides.

Nerve (2016)

Category: Thriller

The title makes sense - your nerves will be in shreds by the end of this flashy action pic that sees Emma Roberts and Dave Franco as players in a high-stakes online game on truth or dare, watched by thousands on their phones. Does it all add up? Not entirely. But endless energy and a stylish night-time New York make this a gripping watch.

The King’s Speech (2010)

Category: Drama

We know that Colin Firth won an Oscar for his flawless portrayal of King George VI, the reluctant royal who learned to overcome a speech impediment, but this a film full of great things. Helena Bonham-Carter as Queen Elizabeth (the future Queen Mother) is typically brilliant, Guy Pearce as abdicating monarch Edward too, whilst the distinctive set-design and dialogue all expertly highlight George’s frustration.

The Iron Lady (2011)

Category: Drama

With movie awards season well and truly upon us, here’s the film that won Meryl Streep her third Oscar (and 17th nomination). It’s no surprise really. Her performance as the divisive former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher is another masterclass, excellent at delving into her personal life as well as her political one. There’s strong support from Jim Broadbent and Olivia Colman too.

The Italian Job (2003)

Category: Thriller

Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Seth Green, Mos Def and Donald Sutherland pack out this American reimagining of the iconic Sixties Michael Caine movie, starring as a gang of thieves with a plan to steal gold from a double-crossing former colleague (Edward Norton). Great action and one-liners make this a fun ride, even twenty years later.

Expedition Happiness (2017)

Category: Documentary

Have you ever wished you could give everything up to travel and follow your dreams? That’s exactly what couple Felix and Mogli did, converting a school bus into a home-on-wheels and exploring the vast spaces of America in the pursuit of a simpler, more authentic, life. Suffice to say things aren’t always as romantic as they sound. Compelling and eye-opening viewing.

The Tinder Swindler (2022)

Category: Documentary

A riveting Netflix original that follows a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire bachelor on Tinder, conning multiple women out of hundreds of thousands of pounds along the way. The latest must-see documentary that you just know everyone will be talking about.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019)

Category: Drama

Written by, directed by and starring British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, this is the powerful and uplifting true story of William Kamkwamba - a young boy from Malawi who devises a way to save his village from drought.

Around the World in 80 Days (2021)

Category: Family

The famous adventure story gets a surprisingly fun cartoon makeover featuring a variety of crazy animals, all told in a breathless in 88 minutes. One for the under-10s.

The Photograph (2020)

Category: Romance

Sultry drama starring Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield as a couple brought together by a mutual interest in a famous photographer. The pace might be subtle but you can’t deny the chemistry between the two leads which earned Issa a number of awards nods.

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Category: Romance

This classic starring Jake Gyllenhaal and the late, great Heath Ledger hasn’t lost any of its magic. As two cowboys secretly falling in love in rural Wyoming over twenty years, Jake and Heath are at their heartbreaking best, whilst Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams offer flawless support.

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

Category: Family

Richard Gere stars as a professor bonding with a stray dog in this undeniably touching tale based on a Japanese hit from the eighties. File under feelgood!

Meet the Parents (2000)

Category: Comedy

There are still plenty of LOLs to be had from watching a hard-as-nails Robert De Niro interrogate his new son-in-law Greg (Ben Stiller) in this smash-hit from the noughties that started a franchise. Altogether now: “I will bring you down. I will bring you down to Chinatown!”

Les Misérables (2012)

Category: Musical

The West End’s longest running musical got the glorious film it deserved when great showman Hugh Jackman signed on to play Jean Valjean - aka prisoner 24601 - a 19th century French peasant who dreams of making amends after a lengthy jail spell. Russell Crowe is Javert, a police inspector with a grudge, while Anne Hathaway won an Oscar for her show-stopping turn as struggling Fantine.

The Hunt (2020)

Category: Horror

Controversial yet undeniably gripping thriller starring Betty Gilpin and Emma Roberts as so-called ‘deplorables’, captives hunted by elites for fun in this dark political satire with echoes of The Purge. You might not like it but you’ll certainly want to talk about it. Hilary Swank co-stars.

The Invisible Man (2020)

Category: Horror

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss cements her position as one of the most exciting leading ladies around in this modern update of the classic tale. Her performance as Cecilia, the tormented girlfriend of a groundbreaking scientist, veers effortlessly between fragile and tough, with Oliver Jackson-Cohen especially creepy as her controlling other half, out to make her life a nightmare.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Category: Drama

It’s six years on Valentine’s Day since this blockbusting - and controversial - adaptation of EL James’ steamy page-turner hit the big screen and with stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan now awards-frontrunners (for their turns in The Lost Daughter and Belfast respectively) it’s the perfect time to revisit Ana and Christian’s unusually intense relationship. Just make sure the kids are in bed.

Divergent (2014)

Category: Teen

Diminishing box-office returns meant we never got to see the fourth and final film in this dystopian young adult series (it would have been called Ascendant). A shame, since Shailene Woodley and Theo James made for exciting leads in this story of a futuristic - and sinister - Chicago where humans are ruthlessly separated by their personality traits.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Category: Comedy

Two young friends run away together in this beguiling coming-of-age film that co-stars Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Bruce Willis. The result is another slice of perfectly put-together laughs from eccentric movie mastermind Wes Anderson.

Storks (2016)

Category: Family

Fun animation telling the story of next-day-delivery stork Junior (voiced by Andy Samberg) and how a mistake leads to him to follow in the footsteps of his feathered ancestors… and deliver an actual baby. Listen out for Jennifer Aniston, Kelsey Grammer and Keegan-Michael Key too.

Passengers (2016)

Category: Sci-Fi

You don’t have to be a fan of space movies to appreciate this stylish, star-studded, interstellar love story. Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence play two travellers mysteriously wakened early from induced hibernation on a vast space ship, with Michael Sheen and Laurence Fishburne providing weighty support.

The Constant Gardener (2005)

Category: Thriller

Rachel Weisz rightfully won an Oscar for her portrayal of a murdered activist in this Kenya-set drama, with Ralph Fiennes as the husband desperately trying to find her killer. Classy mystery from the pen of legendary novelist John le Carré.

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Category: Rom-Com

Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis show off some serious chemistry in this romantic comedy about a fling in New York that leads to bigger things, despite intentions to keep it casual. Breezy, cheeky fun.

Me Before You (2016)

Category: Romance

Written by Jojo Moyes and based on her own bestselling book, Me Before You is the story of tetraplegic man Will (played by Sam Claflin) and the relationship he begins with his new carer Lou (Emilia Clarke). Controversies about certain plot points rightly put disability issues in the spotlight but overall this is a sensitively told story with two superb leads.

Emma (2020)

Category: Rom-Com

Anya Taylor-Joy sparkles in this latest Jane Austen adaptation, playing Regency-era matchmaker Emma in a fun and frothy film packed with eye-catching costumes, witty one-liners and - of course - true love. Co-starring Johnny Flynn, Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, and Bill Nighy.

Greed (2019)

Category: Comedy

Dark laughs at their finest, courtesy of a flawless Steve Coogan as fictional millionaire fashion retailer Sir Richard McCreadie and his muddled attempts to organise his lavish birthday celebrations on the island of Mykonos. There are jokes, yes - but this is comedy with a political punch too.

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Category: Horror

One of the most enduring creepy characters of recent years - Annabelle the evil doll - returns for a third outing of terror, with the brilliant Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson once again reprising their roles as psychic investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren.

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Category: Drama

Julia Roberts stars as globe-trotter Liz, travelling the world hoping to find spiritual enlightenment and some awesome food. Elizabeth Gilbert’s novel has sold over 12 million copies and creative powerhouse Ryan Murphy (of Pose, Glee and The Prom fame) makes a decent job of translating it to the screen, filling every moment with warmth, light and life lessons.

Tinker Tailer Soldier Spy (2011)

Category: Thriller

Gary Oldman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kathy Burke and Tom Hardy star in this icy Cold War thriller set in the backrooms of MI6 and based on the best-selling book. It’s a triumph too, laced with backstabbing and paranoia, as well as moody, gutsy, grown-up performances. Thrillers this stylish don’t come along very often.

Munich: The Edge of War (2021)

Category: Thriller

Jeremy Irons and George MacKay star in the gripping true story of diplomats attempting to deal with Adolf Hitler’s rise to power in late Thirties Europe.

War Dogs (2016)

Category: Thriller

David and Efraim are American arms dealers who sign up with the US Army to provide weapons to Afghanistan. Outrageous - and often hilarious - adventure starring Jonah Hill, Miles Teller, Ana de Armas and Bradley Cooper. Based on a true story.

Dolittle (2020)

Category: Family

This Robert Downey Jr blockbuster might have had a troubled journey to the big screen (not to mention a confused response to Rob’s Welsh accent) but it’s still overblown and eccentric enough to appeal to young audiences looking for zany thrills. What a cast too: Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen and Jessie Buckley co-star with Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer, Selena Gomez and Ralph Fiennes on animal voiceover duties.

The Naked Gun (1988)

Category: Comedy

Classic - and extremely silly - laugher from the eighties that sees the late, great Leslie Nielsen as hapless big city cop Frank Drebin. Over thirty years since it came out and it’s still a riot of dumb jokes and funny faces. Perfect.

Mother/Android (2021)

Category: Sci-Fi

Reviews might be mixed for this low-budget, futuristic drama about a young mother escaping a robot rebellion but it’s already a Netflix hit with plenty of room for a sequel. Whatever your thoughts, it’s another powerful turn from lead Chloë Grace Moretz, already the veteran of over forty films and still only 24 years old.

Maiden (2018)

Category: Documentary

The mind-blowing true story of Tracy Edwards and her all-female crew, looking back to their groundbreaking participation in the 1989 Whitbread Round the World Race. Not interested in sailing? Don’t worry. This is eye-opening and inspiring enough to keep even the biggest landlubber gripped.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

Category: Family

All three of director Peter Jackson’s Hobbit tales are now on Netflix (the others being The Desolation of Smaug and The Battle of the Five Armies), epic adventures set sixty years before The Lord of the Rings and featuring Frodo Baggins’ relative Bilbo (Martin Freeman) on a quest to reclaim land from an evil dragon.

Gangs of New York (2002)

Category: Drama

Religious and political allegiances are put to the test in the early days of the Big Apple in this smash-hit historical epic starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Daniel Day-Lewis. Awesome.

