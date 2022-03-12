How to watch the best films from this year's BAFTAs From Ali & Ava to West Side Story...

It's perhaps unsurprising that every award season sees the same films pop up in multiple ceremonies such as the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs.

However, this year, among the usual suspects like The Power of the Dog and West Side Story, there are a number of incredible films nominated for BAFTAs that have gone unrecognised elsewhere, including Ali & Ava, Passing and Boiling Point. Ahead of this weekend's glittering ceremony, we've rounded up the best pictures definitely worth checking out - including details on how to watch.

WATCH: Belfast is up for several awards

Ali & Ava

Ali & Ava tells the story of two lost souls who embark on a forbidden love affair amid the housing estates of Bradford.

How to watch: Ali & Ava is currently out now in selected cinemas.

Belfast

Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical drama Belfast tells the story of a working-class family during the tumult of the late 1960s in Northern Ireland's capital through the eyes of 10-year-old Buddy. It features a star-studded cast of Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Colin Morgan, newcomer Jude Hill as well as Caitríona Balfe and Ciarán Hinds, who have received nominations for their performances.

How to watch: Belfast is currently available to rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and various other on-demand platforms.

Boiling Point

The intensity of a busy restaurant kitchen is brought to life in one single continuous take in this new drama which sees Stephen Graham play a head chef facing the most stressful night of his career.

How to watch: Boiling Point is currently available to rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and various other on-demand platforms. It will be available to watch on Netflix from 23 March 2022.

Don't Look Up

Don't Look Up is about astronomy student Kate, played by Jennifer Lawrence and her professor, Randall, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who discover that there is a comet on a direct collision course towards Earth. A number of other A-listers appear in the cast, including Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande.

How to watch: Don't Look Up is available to watch exclusively on Netflix.

Dune

Based on the novel of the same name, Dune follows a gifted young man named Paul Atreides, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. It features performances from Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and Zendaya.

How to watch: Dune is is currently available to rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and various other on-demand platforms.

Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizza is a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of California's San Fernando Valley in the seventies, following the intertwined lives of Gary Valentine and Alana Kane, played by newcomers Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Alana Haim (of the LA three-piece Haim).

How to watch: Licorice Pizza is currently out now in selected cinemas.

No Time To Die

In Daniel Craig's final outing as 007, he is pulled back into action when a seemingly simple mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected.

How to watch: No Time To Die is currently available to buy or rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and various other on-demand platforms

Passing

Passing marks actress Rebecca Hall's directorial debut and tells the story of a black woman living in New York in the 1920s who finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who has successfully managed to pass as a white woman in society.

How to watch: Passing is available to watch exclusively on Netflix

The Power of the Dog

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog follows a brooding and menacing ranch owner who reacts with cruelty when his forward-thinking brother returns home with a new bride and her son.

How to watch: The Power of the Dog is available to watch exclusively on Netflix.

West Side Story

Stephen Spielberg's remake of West Side Story is much like the original in all the best ways. Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks - two rival gangs vying for control of the streets.

How to watch: West Side Story is currently available to stream on Disney+ and buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and various other platforms.

