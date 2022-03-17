Eamonn Holmes enjoys day out with GB News co-star - but fans are missing wife Ruth Langsford The presenter spent a day at the races

Eamonn Holmes looked suited and booted as he enjoyed a day out at the Cheltenham races on Wednesday afternoon.

The former This Morning presenter was joined by his GB News co-star Isabel Webster, with whom he presents the channel's breakfast programme.

Sharing a photo of the two broadcasters smiling while standing under an umbrella, Eamonn wrote the caption: "Keep Smiling Isabel....they won't be able to see there's any rain in the picture! #Cheltenham Races."

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, complimenting the stars. One person wrote: "Both look amazing, glad to see you smiling," while another added: "Love the hat Eamonn. Very fetching."

However, some fans were disappointed to see that Eamonn's wife, Ruth Langsford, was nowhere to be seen and took to the comments section to ask: "Where's Ruth?"

Eamonn and Isabel spent the day at the races

Others complained that they haven't seen their favourite TV couple pictured together in a while. One fan commented: "Don't think they have been seen with each other for months," while another replied: "I know. Just pictures of them doing their own thing with other people."

While Eamonn was spending a rainy day at the races, it seems as though Ruth was enjoying a Nandos lunch.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Loose Women star shared a video of several plates filled with chicken and rice. Tagging Nandos's official Instagram account, she captioned it: "Best way to spend a wet Wednesday afternoon!"

Ruth enjoyed lunch at Nandos

Ruth has been taking a break from hosting Loose Women this week as the ITV programme has been taken off air in favour of coverage of the Cheltenham Festival.

The popular lunchtime chat show usually airs between 12:30pm and 1:30pm during weekdays, but has been rescheduled as ITV cover the horse racing event, which runs from Tuesday March 15 until Friday March 18.

