All you need to know about Gardeners' World presenter Rachel de Thame The gardening guru makes an appearance on the latest episode

Love gardening programmes and flower shows? Then you're in luck! As much-loved series Gardeners' World has returned to screens.

MORE: Monty Don impresses fans with epic garden transformation - watch

Alongside regular presenter Monty Don, the green-figured presenter Rachel de Thame is also set to make an appearance in the latest episode. Want to know more about the TV star? Here's all the information you need…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gardeners' World Adam Frost gives a tour of his garden

Rachel de Thame's bio

Rachel de Thame, 59, is a gardener, presenter and former actress who has become a regular face on TV and in the media thanks to her successful career. She grew up in north London and inherited a love for the outdoors and plants for her father.

It's clear Rachel has many skills and talents up her sleeve! As a child, she trained at the prestigious Royal Ballet School at White Lodge in Richmond to a high standard but decided to move away from her professional dancing at the age of 15.

Rachel with Gardeners' World host Monty Don

Rachel de Thame's career

After ballet, Rachel went onto acting and secured a number of roles in shows such as Merlin and the film, Bodywork. She also worked a number of modelling jobs before embarking on her career in horticulture. Rachel then enrolled for two years at the English Gardening School to study a course in Practical Horticulture and Plants & Plantsmanship.

MORE: Gardeners' World star Monty Don bravely opens up about battle with depression

MORE: Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock reveals surprising revelation about own garden

Soon after, she successfully landed a spot presenting on Gardeners' World and to this day makes regular appearances alongside many of the show's fan favourites. The presenter is also known for fronting her own series' such as Small Town Gardens and Gardening with the Experts.

Rachel inherited a love for the outdoors and plants for her father

Rachel de Thame's husband and children

Rachel is well-known for her TV and garden work, but you might be less familiar with her personal life. In 1986, she married her first husband, Stephen Colover, with whom she welcomed two children, Lauren and Joe. However, the marriage wasn't to last and the pair divorced in the early 90s.

In 1999, Rachel then married Gerard de Thame, and they welcomed two daughters, Emma and Olivia. The family live in West London but have a home in Cotswolds, too.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.