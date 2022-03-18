Meet Gardeners' World presenter Arit Anderson

Gardeners' World presenter Arit Anderson has been a regular face on the BBC for many years now, having also fronted Garden Rescue and the channel's coverage of the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

But how much do you know about the TV personality? Find out everything you need to know about the presenter, from her career to her family life, here...

Arit Anderson's career

Hailing from Isleworth in South West London, the garden designer originally worked in fashion before turning to agriculture, and has won several awards for her stunning creations. She first made her name at the 2013 RHS Chelsea Show, and has only become more successful since!

Arit helps to present Garden Rescue as well

Arit is perhaps best known for presenting Gardeners' World and is also a keen writer for Gardens' World Magazine as well as, of course, her work on Garden Rescue.

Speaking about how trends happen in the world of gardening just as much as they do in fashion to themiddlesizedgarden.co.uk, she said: "If you go to the shows, such as the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, you’ll see the same ideas popping up in different gardens.

"But these garden designers certainly don’t tell each other what they’re doing. For example, this year the fashion was about trees, not flowers or colour." Arit is incidentally the ambassador for Garden Day, so she certainly has her hands full!

Is Arit Anderson on social media?

You can follow Arit on Twitter and Instagram with the username @aritanderson, and her accounts are just as full of gardening advice and gorgeous snaps of the outdoors as you might expect!

Arit has shared glimpses of her beautiful garden on social media

Is Arit Anderson in a relationship?

Arit is married to husband, Scott, and lives with him and her two stepchildren, Harvey and Freya. She recently thanked them for their help while making a show during lockdown, writing: "And then my family, my partner and stepchildren who have worked hard behind the scenes and who pressed 'play' amongst so much more who were key to making the show happen."

Arit's two stepchildren, Harvey and Freya, appeared on Gardener's World

Harvey and Freya also appeared in an episode of Gardener's World last year where they opened up about what they were growing in the garden. Freya, 14, said: "I've been planting quite a lot lately, for example I've been planting potatoes, onions and cucumber. Planting the vegetables was really lovely because I've never done it before."

