Kristen Stewart praises Princess Diana's 'superpower' and 'unstoppable light' ahead of Oscars

Kristen Stewart has praised Princess Diana's "superpower" as she prepares for the 94th Academy Awards for which she is nominated for Best Actress for Spencer. The film sees the former Twilight star take on the role of the late Princess of Wales as she spends her final Christmas with the royal family before ending her marriage to Prince Charles.

"Diana Spencer made people feel good," Kristen said, admitting that she felt the mom-of-two had an "unstoppable light" even while she was "living at a time that was hard and tumultuous and sad".

"And to even attempt to try and touch that, I learned a lot, but specifically, I felt like I was allowed to grow as a person," she told People, adding: "Even if it was in my imagination and I was completely convincing myself that suddenly I had this superpower that she had, which was to make people feel good.

"While we made the movie, I felt like I had that, and it was a really beautiful feeling."

Along with Kristen, Spencer also stars Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris. Directed by the Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, it imagines what might have happened over those crucial few days at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Kristen Stewart has been receiving high praise for her portrayal of the late royal

As the official synopsis reads: "The Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game.

"This year, things will be a whole lot different."

Kristen has received her first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her work in the film.

Kristen with fiance Dylan

"I wish I could see his face," she said of Pablo as she broke her silence after the nod.

"I am speechless and humbled this morning. I am bowled over by this. "I never thought in a thousand years I’d be in the company of these four incredible women. I would pay to make movies. I would make them if it was illegal."

