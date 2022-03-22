Daisy May Cooper: meet The Witchfinder star's family The comedian stars in the new BBC series

Daisy May Cooper rose to fame after writing and starring in BBC Three's hit mockumentary sitcom, This Country. Since then, the BAFTA-winning actress has frequently appeared on the big and small screen, featuring in various comedy panel shows, as well as 2019 film The Personal History of David Copperfield, and now the BBC comedy, The Witchfinder.

While audiences were given a glimpse into Daisy's personal life through This Country, which was partly inspired by her upbringing in rural England, how much do you really know about her family? Read on to find out more about her love life, children and famous family.

Who is Daisy May Cooper's husband?

In 2019, Daisy married her longtime partner Will Weston. The pair share two children together, Pip, who was born in 2019, and Jack, who was born in 2020.

Daisy welcomed her second baby in 2020

The actress announced the birth of her second child on Instagram. Posting a photo of her newborn, she wrote: "The bubba has landed and he's absolutely perfect," before adding in a second post: "Cannot thank @deliverysuitegrh for all they are doing for our little bubba and me. It's been quite a traumatic few days and they have gone above and beyond."

The 35-year-old split from her husband, who is a landscape gardener, ten months after they welcomed their second child together.

She is now believed to be dating private chef Ryan Weymouth. Earlier this month, the pair appeared on the red carpet of the NME Awards at London's O2 Academy Brixton, which Daisy hosted alongside Lady Leshurr.

Daisy's boyfriend Ryan posted this sweet snap to Instagram

Ryan posted a sweet photo of the pair sharing a kiss at the event on his Instagram page.

Who is Daisy May Cooper's family?

Daisy has one brother, Charlie Cooper, with whom she penned This Country. The siblings played cousins Kerry and Kurtan in the award-winning series.

Daisy pictured with her brother, Charlie

Also an actor, the 32-year-old has appeared in TV series such as Stath Lets Flats and 2019 drama, A Confession.

The siblings' uncle, Trevor Cooper, is also a performer and played the role of Len Clifton in This Country. He has also featured in episodes of Inside No. 9, Downton Abbey and Foyle's War. Call the Midwife fans may also know him for his role as Sergeant Woolf in the BBC period drama.

Daisy is currently starring in The Witchfinder

Daisy and Charlie's father, Paul Cooper, also appeared in their hit BBC series. He played Kerry's negligent father, Martin, in the comedy.

The Witchfinder airs on Tuesdays at 10pm on BBC Two. The full series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

