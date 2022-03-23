Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's swimsuit-clad polar plunge sparks on-air debate The Today co-hosts stripped down for a very cold swim

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie locked horns for a hilarious interaction on Jimmy Fallon live in which they discussed a rather frosty moment.

The stars were on the late night show together and delighted the audience with their fun joint interview.

But midway through, Hoda began squirming in her seat as the host addressed some "controversy" surrounding her earlier this year.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's polar plunge sparks fun debate on Jimmy Fallon

The mom-of-two insisted there was "no controversy" to speak off, but appeared a little on edge as she perhaps presumed Jimmy was going to talk about her recent split from her fiance, Joel Schiffman.

Savannah then chimed in: "I think you're going to bring up what I think needs to be addressed," and Jimmy then clarified: "The polar plunge."

Hoda quickly became defensive and said: "It was 16 degrees and freezing. Jenna and I were in bathing suits. We had to go into the ocean. Okay."

Savannah and Hoda teased the fact they had to stay up so late to be on his show

Viewers were then treated to the full video of Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager stripping down to their swimsuits to run full pelt into the ice-cold ocean.

While Jenna went all out and dived into the water, submerging her body, Hoda simply ran in, bent over and dipped the top of her head into the waves, before making a swift exit.

"Savannah told her she looked like she was dipping her head into a bowl of guacamole," and Hoda looked horrified.

Hoda's fans applauded Jenna's polar plunge efforts over hers

She then asked the audience what they thought of her efforts and if it constituted a polar plunge.

Unfortunately, they sided with Savannah and Hoda threw her hands jokingly into the air.

Both the TV presenters looked glamorous for their appearance and fans rushed to comment on their glitzy attire on Instagram, calling them "beautiful," and "the best".

Savannah shared clips from backstage on social media where she wasn't quite so put together, however, as her kids were pictured bundling her in the corridor.

Not that she had a problem with it, as she thanked Jimmy for being the best host and for giving her children the best time too.

