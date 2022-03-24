A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton's gorgeous family

Laura Hamilton is perhaps best-known for jetting off to many picturesque locations to help hopeful couples find their dream holiday homes in A Place in the Sun.

But when she's not presenting for the Channel 4 show, the 39-year-old can be found at her home with her two children. Here's all you need to know and some of their gorgeous photos.

WATCH: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton left 'frustrated' as she moves into rental property after split

Laura Hamilton's children

Laura shares two children with her former husband Alex Goward, whom she split from recently after ten years together.

Laura pictured during a trip to the theatre with Tahlia

In 2013, it was announced that the former couple had welcomed their first child, a son named Rocco. Two years later, in May 2015, Laura announced she had given birth their second child, a daughter named Tahlia.

The former Dancing On Ice finalist occasionally posts pictures of her little ones on Instagram, including the adorable snap above. The picture sees mum Laura and Tahlia posing together as they enjoy a day out to see Cinderella at the theatre.

Laura with her son, Rocco

Many followers were quick to comment on the post, gushing at the sweet snap. One person wrote: "If your daughter grows up half as beautiful as you, she will be a stunner," while another added: "Beautiful picture. One for her to keep for many years."

Laura Hamilton's love life

The Channel 4 presenter married Alex in 2012, but the pair recently split. Speaking about the couple's decision to go their separate ways, Laura told HELLO!: "It was a decision we both came to. We have an enormous amount of respect for each other, but we are now on different paths.

Laura opened up about her split from Alex in a recent interview

"At the point it was announced, we'd already overcome a lot of difficult times. But I am lucky that we have the relationship and respect for each other that we have, and our children's happiness will always be our priority."

On being newly single, she said: "It is weird. I have always had long-term relationships and I haven't been single since I was about 15. It hasn't put me off finding love again one day, but I'm not interested in that right now. Mine and Alex's focus is 100 per cent the children."

Laura Hamilton's career

Laura began her TV career on children's TV show Fun Song Factory for CITV before going on to appear in other roles for shows such as Nickheads and Toonattik. In 2011, Laura was signed up to compete in Dancing On Ice and was partnered with Canadian pro Colin Ratushniak.

Laura has presented the Channel 4 show since 2012

Laura wowed the judges and viewers at home and sailed through to the final, receiving a perfect score in the process – coming in second place in the competition. The year after, Laura made her debut in A Place in the Sun and has been a regular face on the show ever since.

