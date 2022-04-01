79 brilliant movies to watch on Netflix this week

Spring is in the air and Netflix is bursting with great movies to watch! Need some help choosing? Well, our movie man James King is on hand with his must-see picks for every taste…

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood (2022)

Category: Family

Wonderful animation and a nostalgic storyline weave together perfectly in this tale of a man looking back on his childhood at the time of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969 - and what he secretly did to help. Jack Black stars, alongside Shazam’s Zachary Levi. Brilliantly inventive family film-making from the team behind the award-winning Boyhood.

The Bubble (2022)

Category: Comedy

Comedy giant Judd Apatow (Knocked Up, This is 40) writes and directs this weird-but-wonderful spoof of actors working during Covid-19 social distancing rules, with Karen Gillan as a the lead star of a dinosaur movie franchise that’s trying to get made during a global pandemic. Sound familiar? Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, David Duchovny and Kate McKinnon co-star.

The Lady in the Van (2015)

Category: Comedy

Dame Maggie Smith is at her most deliciously dotty in this adaptation of the hit play about a homeless woman, Miss Shepherd, who lives in a broken down van in the driveway of writer Alan Bennett. You’ll chuckle, yes, but this is more than just eccentric laughs. It’s also a moving portrait of age and friendship, reminding us that everyone deserves to have their story told.

The Talented Mr Ripley (1999)

Category: Drama

Matt Damon has never been better than in this slick and sexy adaptation of the classic page-turner, starring as the title character - a social climber with murder on his mind. Through an elaborate con, Ripley finds himself travelling to Italy to meet up with playboy socialite Dickie Greenleaf (a brilliant Jude Law), resulting in warped romance and dangerous betrayal on the stunning Amalfi Coast. A classic.

One Chance (2014)

Category: Drama

Remember Paul Potts? The Bristolian former mobile phone salesman won the first series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2007, wowing Simon Cowell and the gang with his version of ‘Nessun Dorma’. Global fame followed, including this likeable biopic starring James Corden as the man himself, telling the story of his rise to fame with enough humour to stop things getting too cheesy. Alexandra Roach is great too, as Paul’s wife Julie.

Molly’s Game (2017)

Category: Drama

This year’s Best Actress Oscar winner Jessica Chastain wows yet again in this wild-but-true story of former Olympic skier Molly Bloom and the top-secret high-stakes poker games she ran for celebrities, much to the suspicion of the authorities. A great supporting cast that includes Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera and Succession’s Jeremy Strong revel in the film’s sparkling dialogue whilst the exposé of how the rich and famous flash their cash will leave your jaw on the floor.

The Women (2008)

Category: Comedy

The repercussions of an extra-marital affair drive this glossy and gossipy laugher starring Meg Ryan, Annette Bening, Eva Mendes, Debra Messing, Jada Pinkett Smith, Carrie Fisher and Bette Midler that’s actually remake of an old movie and play. Set amongst the chattering classes of Manhattan, it might not be quite as Sex & the City as it would like but with that cast, even the cornier moments can still be fun.

In Good Company (2004)

Category: Comedy

Underrated, sweetly romantic comedy starring Topher Grace as the young new boss of an advertising department who awkwardly falls in love with the old boss’s daughter (played by Scarlett Johansson). Dennis Quaid co-stars and the chemistry between all three leads is full of easy-going charm. Add it to your watch list immediately!

Just Friends (2005)

Category: Rom-Com

Netflix might be full of blockbuster Ryan Reynolds movies right now but here’s an oldie from before his time as a megastar, a cheeky and charming comedy about a geek who goes back to his hometown for the holidays and realises he’s still in love with an old friend. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you might even find yourself streaming cheesy 90s hit ‘I Swear’ by All-4-One. Great fun.

Boiling Point (2021)

Category: Drama

Stephen Graham cements his position as this country’s greatest acting talent with a breathtaking performance in this one-take restaurant drama. It’s the busiest night of the year in Jones & Son, a hotspot London eatery, and head chef Andy Jones (Graham) has a lot on his plate, professionally and personally. An unforgettably exhilarating, brilliantly exhausting hour and a half of story-telling that delves in to the dark-side of the catering world.

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Category: Drama

Dame Helen Mirren is brilliantly haughty as French restaurateur Madame Mallory in this charming story of an Indian family seeking refuge in the Pyrenean countryside and opening an eatery right opposite Mallory’s. Big mistake. It might not be packed with surprise twists and turns but the scenery and food alone make this journey one well worth taking. File under ‘comfort viewing’.

Dark Waters (2019)

Category: Drama

Shocking true story of a lawyer who risks his career by exposing the questionable practices of a chemical company his firm has been hired to defend, featuring typically feisty turns from Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins. It’s not just about the social punch this packs either. Dark Waters is elegantly told, finding surprising beauty even in the most somber moments.

Saint Frances (2020)

Category: Comedy

One of the best under-the-radar movies of recent years, this one. Kelly O’Sullivan stars as Bridget, a frustrated thirty-something whose life changes when she begins nannying for precocious six year old Frances (Ramona Edith Williams). The result is something that in other hands could have been cheesy but O’Sullivan (who also wrote the script) relishes the messiness of real life and has made a film that’s as authentically emotional as it is laugh-out-loud funny.

Tamara Drewe (2010)

Category: Comedy

Gemma Arterton is on sparkling form as the saucy title character, a London journalist who returns to her cosy home village in the West Country to sell her late mother’s house, causing havoc amongst the locals in the process. A smart mix of cheekiness and romantic insight, with Luke Evans, Dominic Cooper and Tamsin Greig co-starring.

Gone Girl (2014)

Category: Thriller

Ben Affleck’s back in adult thriller mode over on Amazon right now in Deep Water, opposite ex-girlfriend Ana De Armas. But this blockbuster based on the mega-selling page turner is still the best edge-of-your-seat drama that he’s done, playing the eerily serene hubby of missing woman Amy (a superb Rosamund Pike), both of whom are hiding plenty of secrets. A deliciously twisted romance.

The Old Guard (2020)

Category: Action

Explosive and action-packed comic book adaptation about a gang of immortal mercenaries led by the fearsome Andy (Charlize Theron). Matthias Schoenaergs and Chiwetel Ejiofor add to the movie’s acting credibility but The Old Guard is really all about the butt-kicking - something it does exceptionally well. So well, in fact, there’s a sequel on the way. Ensemble action pics are hardly original - think The Suicide Squad and The Expendables - but The Old Guard is in a class of its own.

Howard’s End (1992)

Category: Drama

Glorious adaptation of EM Forster’s classic novel starring Emma Thompson and Helena Bonham-Carter as Margaret and Helen Schlegel, sisters in Edwardian England who find their lives intertwined with the wealthy Wilcox family, owners of a rambling country home that gives the story its name. Emma Thompson won an Oscar for her note-perfect portrayal of whip-smart Margaret but with Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Redgrave and Prunella Scales also in the cast this is costume drama at its most refined.

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Category: Teen

The trials and tribulations of adolescent life are expertly captured in this Portland-set high school movie starring Hailee Steinfeld as Nadine - a teenager who family life is crumbling and her teacher Mr Bruner (the always wonderful Woody Harrelson) seems to be the only one who cares. Sure there are plenty of teen movies out there but The Edge of Seventeen is a cut above, relishing the complexities of growing up rather than playing things safe.

Windfall (2022)

Category: Thriller

In the mood for some dark twists and turns? Windfall stars Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons as a rich couple held hostage in their holiday home by a robber with a grudge (a brilliantly creepy Jason Segel), resulting in a gripping tale of greed, revenge and marital problems. It’s directed by Lily’s real-life hubby Charlie too.

Hail, Caesar! (2016)

Category: Comedy

Another eccentric offering from the crazy Coen Brothers, this time full of movie-making jokes as a 1950s film studio employee is tasked with tracking down one of Hollywood’s biggest stars who has gone missing. A brilliantly witty adventure starring - wait for it - Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Alden Ehrenreich, Ralph Fiennes, Jonah Hill, Scarlett Johansson, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Channing Tatum!

The Power of the Dog (2021)

Category: Drama

With its recent big wins on the awards circuit it’s maybe time to big-up this impressively brooding Western once again, with Benedict Cumberbatch on menacing form as the domineering rancher in 1920s Montana whose bitterness towards his sister-in-law masks his own secrets. Gutsy, grown-up film-making. Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee co-star.

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Category: Horror

Big names Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader joined the cast for this classy sequel to the blockbuster Stephen King adaptation, set twenty-seven years after the events of the first film. With the members of the ‘Losers Club’ all grown-up, can they work together to finally destroy Pennywise the clown once and for all?

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

Category: Drama

Harrowing but essential family drama about a mother trying to come to terms with her teenage son’s violent crimes, based on the novel by Lionel Shriver. Tilda Swinton won numerous plaudits for her turn, whilst fellow stars John C Reilly and Ezra Miller (as Kevin) impress too. Yes it’s intense viewing - almost a horror film - but it’s also a faultless study of trauma and redemption.

17 Again (2009)

Category: Teen

Ridiculously enjoyably high-school body-swapping pic starring Matthew Perry as a middle-aged dad who dreams of being able to relive his life. Enter one mysterious janitor and a car crash on a bridge and what do you know? Matthew’s seventeen again and now taking the form of Zac Efron (still with his High School Musical hair). The plot might be a rehash of Freaky Friday and Big but who cares? This is effortlessly frothy fun with some big laughs too.

Hitch (2005)

Category: Rom-Com

Will Smith might now be a big award winner for his unforgettable turn as Venus and Serena’s dad in King Richard but let’s not forget his fluffier films from days gone by. Hitch is rom-com heaven, with Big Willy as a ‘date doctor’ whose own romantic life is a little lacking. Eva Mendes co-stars as a sexy reporter who’s somehow immune to Hitch’s advances.

Untouchable (2011)

Category: Drama

One of France’s biggest ever hits, this was recently given the Hollywood remake treatment as The Upside, starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart. But it’s this subtitled original that’s still the best, telling the powerful and often hilarious story of quadriplegic businessman Philippe (François Cluzet) and his new live-in carer Driss (Omar Sy, star of Netflix’s brilliant Lupin).

The Duchess (2008)

Category: Drama

Keira Knightley in a corset? Who would have thought it?! Yes, the queen of historical drama went back in time once again for this gripping true story of late 18th century English aristocrat Georgiana Cavendish, a duchess trapped in a loveless marriage to snooty William (Ralph Fiennes) whilst secretly in a relationship with politician Charles Grey (Dominic Cooper). But this is no soppy romance. Georgiana’s story is one of gaslighting and abuse, giving Keira plenty to sink her teeth into.

The Adam Project (2022)

Category: Sci-Fi

Wrexham football club co-owner Ryan Reynolds is back with his fourth film in under a year, producing and starring in this big-budget blockbuster about a time-traveller who works with his twelve year old self in a bid to save the future. Zoe Saldana co-stars alongside former 13 Going on 30 colleagues Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. Glossy family fun.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood (2019)

Category: Drama

American children’s TV presenter Mr Rogers might not be as well known in the UK as he was in the US but there’s still plenty to love in this engaging biopic. Tom Hanks stars as the famously kind and gentle television host whose show ‘Mr Rogers’ Neighbourhood’ kept pre-schoolers entertained for over thirty years, while Matthew Rhys is the stressed journalist assigned to write a profile on him.

Dallas Buyers’ Club (2013)

Category: Drama

Stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto both won Oscars for their turns in this unforgettable true story of a rodeo cowboy in eighties Texas who smuggles in experimental drugs to help him and fellow AIDS patients with their symptoms. It’s hard not to be shocked by the weight loss McConaughey underwent to play the role but it’s more than just physical. Here’s a turn so full of fight, determination and spirit, you’ll end up as inspired as you are moved.

Burlesque (2010)

Category: Musical

Seriously cheesy - but seriously fun - musical nonsense starring Christina Aguilera as a backwoods girl who dreams of making it big in the Los Angeles burlesque scene. Cher, Alan Cumming, Kristen Bell and Stanley Tucci add to the glitz and glitter, resulting in a Coyote Ugly- meets-Pussycat Dolls melodrama packed with outrageous outfits and sultry moves.

Patriot’s Day (2016)

Category: Thriller

The riveting true story of the horrific Boston Marathon Bombing in 2013, with Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, John Goodman and JK Simmons as various members of the local law enforcement community involved in the incident and its aftermath. Gripping yet sensitive, this is a tough story that’s expertly handled by the cast, even if Wahlberg’s character was made up for the film.

Miss Potter (2006)

Category: Drama

The life of the legendary Beatrix Potter gets a clever treatment where biopic blends with animation, featuring Renée Zellweger once again wowing with her English accent as the famously productive children’s author. There’s a starry cast too - Ewan McGregor, Emily Watson, Lucy Boynton - but it’s the story’s ability to mix the sweet and the sad that really sticks with you.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Category: Drama

If there’s one film that’s not easy to categorise then it’s this one. So whilst it is a drama, it’s also kind of science fiction, definitely a romance and sort of a tragedy too. The story sees hapless Joel (Jim Carrey) sign up for a revolutionary treatment that will erase all memories of a broken relationship. Things, however, don’t quite go to plan. A brilliantly off-the-wall, hugely emotional cult classic that also stars Kate Winslet, Elijah Wood, Kirsten Dunst and Mark Ruffalo.

Million Dollar Baby (2002)

Category: Drama

Hilary Swank won her second Oscar for this blistering turn as Maggie Fitzgerald, a gutsy amateur boxer with dreams of going pro. Out to help her, albeit reluctantly at first, is grizzly trainer Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood, who also directed the film) and his sideman Scrap-Iron Dupris (a brilliant Morgan Freeman). Yes, the fights are awesome but be prepared for some tears too.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Category: Comedy

Steve Martin and the late John Candy are the ultimate chalk-and-cheese travelling companions in this hilarious - but ultimately heartwarming - tale of a journey from New York to Chicago that goes horribly wrong. From the mind of John Hughes, best known for his iconic teen films The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, there are also rumours of a remake with Will Smith and Kevin Hart.

Trolls: World Tour (2020)

Category: Family

This sequel to the smash animation (which gave the world Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ in 2016) reunites JT with co-star Anna Kendrick, back as lovable pop trolls Branch and Poppy. Their mission this time around? To show the wicked Queen of Hard Rock that there’s plenty of room for trolls to like all kinds of music. Punchy, colourful, family fun.

Valerian & the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

Category: Sci-Fi

Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan star as Laureline and Valerian, 28th-century intergalactic peacekeepers troubled by mysterious messages from the far reaches of the universe. Forget the plot though, this is all about the visuals - not least how great Rihanna looks in a brief turn as a shapeshifting showgirl. The result is an enjoyably bonkers outer-space fantasy from the team behind nineties classic The Fifth Element.

The Revenant (2015)

Category: Thriller

It might not be the easiest movie to watch but this gutsy award-winner starring Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t something you’ll forget in a hurry. Leo plays nineteenth century American frontiersman Hugh Glass, left for dead by colleagues in the treacherous Mid-West and forced to make a near impossible journey through the wilderness, back to safety… and revenge. Tom Hardy and Will Poulter co-star.

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (2021)

Category: Documentary

You might want to wrap up warm to watch this hugely inspiring doc in the vein of the award-winning Free Solo, this one following Nepalese mountain climber Nirmal Purja as he and his team try to climb all 14 of the world’s tallest peaks in a record time of under seven months. A jaw-dropping but fitting tribute to the legacy of Nepalese climbers throughout the ages.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Category: Family

Dwayne, Kevin, Jack and Karen are back in this blockbuster sequel, returning to the virtual land of Jumanji once again, meeting with some surprise twists and fresh co-stars along the way. Just like before it’s not only the visual effects that impress - it’s the cheeky dialogue too. With accomplished comedy actors such as Hart, Black and new faces Awkwafina and Danny De Vito delivering countless zingers, you really can’t go wrong.

The Gentlemen (2020)

Category: Thriller

Guy Ritchie returns to the style of film-making that made his name with this geezer-packed crime thriller that’s as big on laughs as it is on action scenes. That’s mainly down to Hugh Grant, clearly having a whale of a time as a sleazy tabloid journalist trying to expose the bad guys, but Matthew McConaughy, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding and Colin Farrell also deliver the goods as a variety of low-lifes all caught up in relentless double-crossing.

Alvin & the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Category: Family

The title of this follow-up alone deserves our praise but there’s also some fun stuff happening in the film itself, with the trio of toothy troubadours now faced with musical competition in the form of the The Chipettes (voiced by Anna Faris, Amy Poehler and Christina Applegate). The soundtrack album was a Top 10 hit and two more ‘squeakquels’ followed. No wonder there are rumours that Alvin and his pals are planning an imminent comeback!

Captain Phillips (2013)

Category: Action

Prepare to be seriously gripped by this true story of the heroic Captain Richard Phillips, a merchant seaman who was taken hostage by Somali pirates in 2009. Tom Hanks is as reliable and steadfast as ever as Phillips, but it’s Barkhad Abdi as pirate leader Abduwali Muse who really wows. In his film debut - and chosen from over 700 other hopefuls - he went on to win a BAFTA for his steely turn.

August: Osage County (2013)

Category: Drama

In the mood for some of the movie world’s finest firing on all cylinders? Then check out this blistering adaptation of the award-winning play of the same name, featuring (deep breath) Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ewan McGregor, Abigail Breslin and Juliette Lewis as dysfunctional relatives dealing with the disappearance of family patriarch Beverly (Sam Shepard) one hot summer in Oklahoma. Expect fireworks.

Tall Girl 2 (2022)

Category: Teen

Ava Michelle returns as Jodi - seventeen and over six feet tall - in this solidly enjoyable sequel to Netflix’s smash from 2019. This time around Jodi finds herself cast in the school musical, as well as dealing with the ups and downs of a romantic relationship with her best friend Jack. Critics haven’t been kind but for its target audience, Tall Girl 2 is another giant hit.

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (2019)

Category: Documentary

If, like everyone else in the world, you watched Netflix’s ‘Inventing Anna’ drama series recently then you’ll have heard references to Fyre Festival, the notorious flop festival that scammed New York’s high-flyers out of big money back in the spring of 2017. Well here’s a documentary dedicated to the whole sorry affair. Insightful, hilarious and seriously cringe.

Annihilation (2018)

Category: Sci-Fi

Natalie Portman delivers the goods yet again in this bleak but brilliant futuristic thriller, playing a gutsy scientist investigating mutating organisms in a remote quarantined zone of the planet. If you want action and tension there’s plenty here but this is a thoughtful film too, buoyed by an ensemble cast featuring Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Oscar Isaac.

Alive (1993)

Category: Thriller

Enjoyed the recent plane crash thriller ‘Yellowjackets’ on TV? Then check out Alive, a survival drama from the nineties based on a harrowing true story. A Uruguayan rugby team's plane plunges into the Andes mountains in 1972, leading to them being stranded in the wilderness for over two months with a limited - and unusual - diet. You won’t forget this in a hurry. Ethan Hawke stars.

Wanderlust (2012)

Category: Comedy

The ever reliable (and ageless) Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston star as George and Linda Gergenblatt, a New York couple who try out life in a commune off the beaten track in Georgia, with predictably amusing results. Look out for Justin 'Cousin of Louis' Theroux too. He’s not only hilarious as hairy hippy Seth, he and Jen also famously started dating after working together.

Her (2013)

Category: Drama

The ever-intense Joaquin Phoenix gives one of his most vulnerable performances in this sweetly futuristic story of a lonely man falling in love with his AI assistant (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). Caring, funny and smart, this is movie romance at its most thought-provoking, with a deliciously gentle soundtrack to boot. Amy Adams, Chris Pratt, Olivia Wilde and Joaquin’s future partner Rooney Mara co-star.

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Category: Teen

Classic high-school dance flick starring Julia Stiles as Sara, an up-and-coming ballerina who moves to Chicago’s tough South Side and learns some new moves from fellow student Derek (Sean Patrick Thomas). It was cheesy then and it’s still cheesy now but that doesn’t stop Save the Last Dance boasting plenty of likeable performances, iconic scenes and a gutsy social message.

The Master (2012)

Category: Drama

Weighty Oscar-nominated drama starring the late, great Phillip Seymour Hoffman as Lancaster Dodd, a charismatic but controversial leader of a religious cult known as ‘The Cause’ (loosely based on the early life of Scientology founder L Ron Hubbard). It’s provocative, yes - but this a 137 minute challenge worth taking. Amy Adams and Joaquin Phoenix co-star as Dodd’s wife and protégé respectively.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Category: Superhero

The best of all the Spider-Man movies? It’s a tough call but Tobey Maguire’s second outing as the crime-fighting web-slinger is hard to beat, due in no small part to Alfred Molina’s sweeping turn as the despicable Doc Ock, a nuclear physicist with a grudge (and a lot of arms). Great to see them both back in last year’s record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home.

United (2011)

Category: Drama

There’s a noticeable amount of dramatic licence that’s been taken with this true story of the so-called ‘Busby Babes’ - the young group of Manchester United players managed by Matt Busby, many of whom tragically lost their lives when the club’s plane crashed in Munich in 1958. Yet with an all-star cast including David Tennant, Dougray Scott, Jack O’Connell and Sam Claflin, there’s also plenty to make this sobering tale a gripping watch.

Hannibal (2001)

Category: Thriller

Sir Anthony Hopkins' second outing as charismatic villain Hannibal Lecter sees him on the run in Italy with his Silence of the Lambs’ frenemy Clarice Starling (now played by Julianne Moore) on his tail. It’s gorier than its predecessor and, in truth, just not as good but the glee and panache with which Hopkins plays Hannibal ‘The Cannibal’ still can’t be beaten.

Ladies in Lavender (2004)

Category: Drama

Much loved period pic starring Dames Judi Dench and Maggie Smith as the Widdington sisters, Janet and Ursula, living on the coast of 1930s Cornwall. One day they come across a dashing Polish stranger (Daniel Brühl) washed up on the beach after being swept overboard his boat, so beginning a charming story of love, friendship and musical talent. Ideal comfort viewing.

Sicario (2015)

Category: Action

Emily Blunt reminds us why she really is the queen of any film genre by effortlessly owning this macho action flick about an FBI officer working the US/Mexican border. Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin are the heavyweight co-stars and the film looks great too. But this is Blunty’s movie through and through. Impressively gutsy.

Pirates (2021)

Category: Comedy

TV presenter Reggie Yates wrote and directed this enjoyably retro caper about three friends trying to make the journey from South London to North on the eve of the Millennium. Sounds simple? Well, Pirates certainly isn’t a film over-stuffed with plot. But what it lacks in substance it more than makes up for in cheeky humour and a seriously slick soundtrack.

The Laundromat (2019)

Category: Comedy

It’s certainly playfully told but this true story of disgraced law firm Mossack Fonseca makes for compelling viewing, not least because of the spectacular cast involved (Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright, David Schwimmer and Sharon Stone). We might not think that the world of offshore finance has much to do with our everyday life but The Laundromat’s here to remind us otherwise, with jokes.

The Dig (2021)

Category: Drama

Lily James’s 2022 will surely be defined by her remarkable transformation into Pamela Anderson, courtesy of the Pam & Tommy mini-series, but only last year she was playing things much more modestly in this mesmerising true story of hidden treasure in 1940s East Anglia. Ralph Fiennes and Cary Mulligan co-star as the excavator and land-owner who first come across an Anglo-Saxon long ship buried on the sleepy Suffolk coast.

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (2019)

Category: Documentary

The man so famous in Yoga circles that he has a style of the discipline named after him was also the subject of civil suits alleging sexual assault and discrimination back in 2017. This unflinching documentary probes deep into the life of Bikram Choudhury to ask why his business became so successful in the States, before a downfall that saw him fleeing to India.

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Category: Rom-Com

This might not have Richard Curtis writing the dialogue but it’s still a great Hugh Grant romantic comedy, with the floppy-haired one proving the perfect foil to co-star Sandra Bullock. The plot sees the chalk-and-cheese pair come to blows over New York real estate… until Cupid fires his arrow (of course). Effortlessly charming.

Mr & Mrs Smith (2005)

Category: Action

The movie that first introduced the world to ‘Brangelina’ is a silly-but-fun comedy about a husband and wife who discover that they’re competing assassins - and they’ve been hired to kill each other. The plot is wildly improbably, of course, but it’s the chemistry between future partners Brad and Angie that’s so addictive here, both seriously cool yet smoking hot as they try to outwit one another and stay alive.

Limitless (2011)

Category: Thriller

Early Bradley Cooper sci-fi drama where he plays Edward Morra, a hard-up writer who becomes a guinea pig for a new mind-enhancing drug that gives him the ability to use his brain like never before. Trashy-but-watchable fun, there’s also Robert De Niro as a nasty tycoon going by the phenomenal name of Carlos Van Loon.

Amélie (2001)

Category: Rom-Com

If you’re feeling low and in need of a certain je ne sais quoi then look no further than this feelgood French crowd-pleaser. Audrey Tatou stars as the title character, a Parisian loner with a heart of a gold who decides to help the lives of those around her. The music, the costumes, the colours - everything about this quirky classic is a joy.

The Smurfs (2011)

Category: Family

The first of three bubbly big-screen outings for the tiny blue Belgians features the voice talent of Katy Perry, Alan Cumming and Anton Yelchin, plus Hank Azaria as deliciously over-the-top live action villain Gargamel. The gags are strictly for the under-10s of course but appearances from Neil Patrick Harris and Sofia Vergara might be enough to keep parents happy too.

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Category: Rom-Com

Amanda Seyfried - star of Mamma Mia, Dear John and must-see new TV show The Dropout - stars in this ditzy-but-likeable Italian-set story about a journalist investigating the popularity of the city of Verona, the setting of Romeo & Juliet. Once there she discovers a fifty year old love letter and becomes determined to track down the woman who wrote it.

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

Category: Documentary

The eye-opening real-life story of The Villages in Florida, the world’s largest retirement community, which follows four residents with hopes of living out their later years in bliss. The nostalgic perfection of The Villages might not be all that it seems though and this must-see documentary expertly shows that even ‘paradise’ has its down sides.

Nerve (2016)

Category: Thriller

The title makes sense - your nerves will be in shreds by the end of this flashy action pic that sees Emma Roberts and Dave Franco as players in a high-stakes online game on truth or dare, watched by thousands on their phones. Does it all add up? Not entirely. But endless energy and a stylish night-time New York make this a gripping watch.

The King’s Speech (2010)

Category: Drama

We know that Colin Firth won an Oscar for his flawless portrayal of King George VI, the reluctant royal who learned to overcome a speech impediment, but this a film full of great things. Helena Bonham-Carter as Queen Elizabeth (the future Queen Mother) is typically brilliant, Guy Pearce as abdicating monarch Edward too, whilst the distinctive set-design and dialogue all expertly highlight George’s frustration.

The Iron Lady (2011)

Category: Drama

With movie awards season well and truly upon us, here’s the film that won Meryl Streep her third Oscar (and 17th nomination). It’s no surprise really. Her performance as the divisive former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher is another masterclass, excellent at delving into her personal life as well as her political one. There’s strong support from Jim Broadbent and Olivia Colman too.

