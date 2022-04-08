Will Smith receives ten-year ban from Oscars after Chris Rock slap Will has apologized for his actions and resigned from the Academy

Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars and all Academy events for 10 years.

The decision was handed down by the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Science on Friday after they met to discuss disciplinary action following the assault on Chris Rock live on stage; an hour later he accepted the Best Actor award.

Will has apologized for his actions and resigned from the Academy.

In a statement, the Academy said the Oscars had been "overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage".

"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented," they added, confirming that "the Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."

The Academy also praised Chris for "maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances".

Will stormed the stage after Chris Rock poked fun at Will's wife

In his resignation statement, Will said he had "betrayed the trust of the Academy" and was "heartbroken" over his actions. He added he would "fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct".

His resignation means he will be unable to vote for future Oscars voters.

Only four members of the Academy have ever been removed from the prestigious organization; producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Bill Cosby, director Roman Polanski and cinematographer Adam Kimmel, all of whom were accused of sexual misconduct allegations.

In 2004 Carmine Caridi was expelled for pirating screener videos he had received.

Will was in tears accepting he award less than an hour later

Will's actions came after Chris made a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith towards the end of the 2022 ceremony. As he was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, the comedian referred to her as GI Jane., referencing her shaved head.

Jada has spoken publicly about her alopecia battle.

Following his jibe, Will left his seat in the audience to confront Chris on stage. He then slapped Chris before telling him to "keep my wife's name out your [expletive] mouth".