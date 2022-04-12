Meet The Repair Shop star Will Kirk's wife The woodwork expert has been married since 2021

The Repair Shop's Will Kirk has become a firm fan favourite on the heirloom-fixing show since it first landed on our screens back in 2017.

While viewers of the show love watching the woodwork expert transform treasured items to their former glory, some are curious to know about Will's home life. Read on to learn about his wife.

Who is Will Kirk's wife?

Will is married to qualified doctor Polly Snowdon. While not much is known about the TV star's wife, she is thought to have studied Psychology at the University of Exeter before gaining a doctorate in Education Psychology at Essex University.

The couple tied the knot in August last year in a ceremony that took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester. The pair were forced to postpone their wedding, which was due to be held in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it seems as though their big day was worth the wait as Will called the occasion "the best day of his life".

Will and Polly tied the knot in August last year

The TV star posted to Instagram to celebrate the joyous day, sharing pictures of the happy couple posing for wedding snaps in the idyllic Cotswold village of Bibury.

While Will likes to keep most information about his private life largely under wraps, we do know that the couple live together in a beautiful property in Wandsworth, London.

Will and Polly are expecting their first child together

The pair recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. Will shared the news with his Instagram followers in March, posting a photo of himself holding a personalised mug with the words 'Papa' engraved on the front.

He added the caption: "A new mug to add to my collection this summer. We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family."

The restoration maestro has been busy preparing for his new arrival by crafting some wooden toys. While appearing on a recent episode of Morning Live, Will revealed that he has been "whittling" a wooden elephant for his unborn baby.

