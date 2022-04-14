Jill Halfpenny love life: Who is the actress dating? The TV star is hosting an Easter special

Jill Halfpenny is back on our screens on Friday for a new documentary programme, Jill Halfpenny’s Easter Journeys, in which she embarks on a personal journey to explore Easter traditions.

Many viewers will know the actress for her roles on EastEnders, The Holiday and for competing on Strictly Come Dancing, but how much do you know about her love life? Read on to find out about her previous relationships and the tragic death of her partner.

WATCH: Jill Halfpenny stars in The Holiday

In 2007, Jill married fellow actor Craig Conway, who has featured in a number of stage plays, films and TV shows, including the BBC's Doctors. The couple divorced in 2010 after welcoming one child together, Harvey Reece, in 2008.

The actress has remained very private about her love life but opened up about her grief in 2019 after the death of her partner two years prior.

The 46-year-old appeared on Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson's podcast, The Two Shot Podcast, where she shared her grief following the death of her partner Matt, who sadly passed away when he suffered a heart attack at the gym in 2017.

Jill was previously married to Craig Conway

Jill explained how his death mirrored that of her father, Colin Halfpenny, who also died of a heart attack in 1979, when the actress was just four years old.

"In January 2017, my partner, in very similar circumstances to my dad, he went to a peloton class at the gym, and he had a heart attack and died," Jill said.

With her voice starting to break, she continued: "My grief at losing Matt, my partner, was so brutal and so shocking but then what happened was it brought out all of the grief from my dad as well. It was like dealing with a double loss – a loss I'd never actually dealt with."

Jill goes on a personal journey in her new documentary

The Three Girls star added: "I just found myself thinking, 'Oh my god, this is unbearable. What am I going to do? I cannot cope. I just want cessation, this feeling to stop.'"

It is not known if the actress is currently in a relationship.

Jill Halfpenny’s Easter Journeys episode one airs on Friday 15 April at 1:30pm, with the final part airing on Easter Sunday at 11:25am.

