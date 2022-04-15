71 unmissable movies to watch on Netflix this week

Spring is in the air and Netflix is bursting with great movies to watch! Need some help choosing? Well, our movie man James King is on hand with his must-see picks for every taste…

EXCLUSIVE: Fantastic Beasts star Alison Sudol on returning to the Wizarding World and the future of films

White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022)

Category: Documentary

Eye-opening look at the hugely popular American fashion brand which concentrates on accusations against the company of discriminatory hiring and marketing practices. In other words, only employing people who looked a certain way. But although this focuses on A&F, it’s clear that this was - and still is - a wider cultural problem. Abercrombie & Fitch might have changed its outlook to be more inclusive but there’s still a huge amount of work to be done in the industry.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022)

Category: Documentary

Sixty years on from her untimely death, we’re still fascinated by the life and times of the former Norma Jean Baker - the ultimate movie bombshell. Using archive footage and previously unseen interviews, this Netflix original delves deep into the mystery that continues to surround her suicide, with its tagline telling you everything: “The brighter the star, the darker the truth”.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Category: Rom-Com

Ali Wong’s three brilliant Netflix stand-up specials are not for the easily offended but she’s on slightly more mainstream ground with this romantic comedy she wrote with co-star Randall Park. They play childhood friends Sasha and Marcus who reconnect after several years apart, only to realise there may still be a spark. But the path of true love never runs smoothly, not least when Sasha finds herself dating actual Keanu Reeves!

The First Monday in May (2016)

Category: Documentary

Ever wondered what it takes to put on the star-studded Met Gala every year? This in-depth documentary takes you behind-the-scenes of not just the famous party but also the museum exhibition that it’s helping to raise funds for, resulting in a sometimes fraught clash of pop culture and high art. There are many contributors but no surprise it’s legendary Vogue powerhouse - and event organiser - Anna Wintour who steals the show with her no-nonsense attitude and scathing one-liners.

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

Category: Comedy

In an ideal there would have been numerous awards thrown at Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant for this true story of an opera-singing, New York heiress and her wayward husband. It’s no mean feat to make something this funny, touching and deliciously eccentric all at the same time. So while you get plenty of laughs from Meryl’s deliberately bad warbling, this is also a warm-hearted celebration of following your dreams, whatever the obstacles. Don’t miss it.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Category: Rom-Com

George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones are at their smoothest in this hilarious battle-of-the-sexes about a ruthless divorce lawyer and a whip smart gold-digger who struggle against their obvious attraction to each other from opposite sides of the courtroom. A loving tribute to screwball comedies from Hollywood’s Golden Age, with George and Cat radiating old-school glamour.

Once (2006)

Category: Musical

An Oscar-winning musical that rewrote the rules, starring Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová as hard-up Dublin musicians who form a romantic bond through the magic of singing. Don’t expect big dance numbers - this is more like a documentary than a Greatest Showman or Mamma Mia! But the result is something subtly beautiful and bewitching, so successful that it was later turned into a hit on the stage too.

MORE: 6 questions we desperately need answering in Downton Abbey: A New Era

MORE: 9 movies not to miss in cinemas in April

Serendipity (2001)

Category: Rom-Com

These days Kate Beckinsale might be as well known for her hilarious cat posts on Instagram as she is for acting but twenty years ago she was a rising star in Hollywood thanks to captivating turns in movies such as Brokedown Palace, The Last Days of Disco and this sweet romance co-starring John Cusack. The premise? New Yorkers Sara and Jonathan meet at Bloomingdale’s but decide to let fate determine their relationship, rather than make any plans. Effortlessly charming.

Red Dragon (2002)

Category: Thriller

This prequel to thriller classic Silence of the Lambs might not have the class of the original but with double Oscar winner Sir Anthony Hopkins reprising his most famous role as serial killer Dr Hannibal Lecter there’s still a lot to enjoy. Not least the classy support from Emily Watson, Ralph Fiennes, Edward Norton and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Yet even amongst that all-star cast, it’s still Sir Tony who runs away with every scene. Hannibal is the ultimate villain we love to hate and it’s clear from his ripe performance that Hopkins loves every gruesome moment.

Joker (2019)

Category: Thriller

It doesn’t matter who’s playing him - Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger or Jared Leto - Joker is always one of the most iconic-yet-disturbing characters in the DC Comics world. Now comes Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-winning take on the maniacal master criminal… and he’s made him more deliciously dark than ever. Starting out as nervy loner Arthur Fleck, Phoenix shows us Joker’s origins as a failed Gotham City entertainer, before morphing into the super-villain whose chilling rampages turn him into a cult figure.

King of Staten Island (2020)

Category: Comedy

If you’ve ever wondered what Pete Davison actually does when he’s not dating the world’s most famous women, then here’s your answer: he makes brilliantly confessional comedy. Here he plays twenty-something Scott, a New York slacker who has never fully recovered from the death of his firefighter father but who knows he has to move on if he’s ever to find peace. Taking elements of his own troubled young life as inspiration, Davison plus co-stars Marisa Tomei and Steve Buscemi spin a sometimes uncomfortable but always intriguing coming-of-age tale.

Schindler’s List (1993)

Category: Drama

Liam Neeson reminds of the time when he was still a credible young leading man, starring in the unforgettable true story of German industrialist Oskar Schindler and his unflinching drive to help Polish Jews during the Second World War. It’s harrowing, of course, but there’s also much made of Schindler’s charm as a businessman; the complete opposite of concentration camp overseer Amon Göth (a chilling Ralph Fiennes). Gripping, educational and hauntingly well-crafted, it’s no wonder Schindler’s List remains director Steven Spielberg’s most celebrated work.

Metal Lords (2022)

Category: Teen

Cute high-school movie about two friends starting a rock band that deals with all the usual adolescent issues - first love, family, fitting in - with added guitar licks and drum solos. It might not be up there with the classic School of Rock but there’s still a lot to like about Metal Lords; the jokes, the tunes, the performances. Starring nineteen year old Jaeden Martell, already recognisable for his awesome turns in smash hits Knives Out and It.

The Blind Side (2009)

Category: Drama

With Sandra Bullock back on the big screen in the fun action adventure The Lost City, here’s a chance to revisit her Oscar-winning outing as feisty Leigh Anne Tuohy - a Tennessee matriarch who took in at risk teenager Michael Oher and helped him become a professional football player. True, The Blind Side sometimes feels a little bit too nice and wholesome but this is a story that really happened. What’s more, Sandy’s never been better than as tough cookie Leigh Anne, all big hair and big heart.

Unbroken (2014)

Category: Drama

Angelina Jolie directs this inspirational biopic of Louis Zamperini, a former Olympic runner who later became a US pilot in the 2nd World War, surviving a plane crash, over a month on a raft in the sea and a number of Japanese prisoner-of-war camps. It’s British actor Jack O’Connell who’s given the task of conveying Zamperini’s courage and conviction and he does it with impressive style. This is not a film about revenge but resilience, perfectly summed up by the Coldplay song ‘Miracles’ that plays over the end credits.

Return to Space (2022)

Category: Documentary

Few men in the world are discussed as much as science boffin and billionaire Elon Musk and this glossy documentary will only garner him more headlines. But it’s also a celebration of the brilliant team at his company Space X and their unwavering drive to explore the galaxy, reminding us with some serious panache why reaching for the stars will always fascinate.

The Green Mile (1999)

Category: Drama

Inspired adaptation of the story by Stephen King, starring Tom Hanks as a 1930s prison guard who suspects one of his inmates may possess supernatural powers. Sounds cheesy? But with the same team who made The Shawshank Redemption behind the camera, this is seriously heartfelt stuff, made even more magical by an unforgettable turn from the late Michael Clarke Duncan as prisoner John Coffey - the man who could well hold the secret of life in his fingertips.

The Strangers (2008)

Category: Horror

Liv Tyler stars in this brilliantly creepy cult chiller about a couple who find their holiday home invaded by three masked characters. What do they want? Hint: it’s not to borrow a cup of sugar. A sequel followed ten years later but this original is still the best, cleverly playing on our fears of somewhere we think safe becoming a place for terror. You have been warned! Co-starring Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Category: Family

Adam Sandler’s Dracula gets worried about his grandson’s lack of vampiric abilities in this enjoyable second outing of the fun - and hugely successful - animated series. Selena Gomez reprises her role as Drac’s daughter Mavis, alongside Andy Samberg as son-in-law Johnny, Kevin James as Frankenstein’s monster and Steve Buscemi as werewolf Wayne. It might not be up there with Pixar in terms of quality and insight but the Hotel Transylvania pics are tough to beat when it comes to sheer, relentless silliness.

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Category: Romance

It’s hard to remember Timothée Chalamet before he was leading blockbusters and wowing red carpets but here he is in his breakthrough movie, starring as sensitive teen Elio in this award-winning, Italian-set, eighties love story. It’s not just Tim who’s easy on the eye either: Lombardy in the summer has never looked more beautiful, the perfect backdrop for Elio’s romance with older student Oliver (Armie Hammer) and the highs and lows of first love.

The High Note (2020)

Category: Comedy

It might be a touch predictable but The High Note’s story of a singer’s personal assistant who has her own dreams of making it big in the music world is nicely played by stars Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross. The fact that it’s made by romantic-comedy specialist Working Title doesn’t hurt either, with just the right balance of jokes, relationship issues and awesome songs on the soundtrack to make this easy, breezy viewing.

The Goldfinch (2019)

Category: Drama

Adapting the giant novel by cult writer Donna Tartt was never going to be easy and it’s true that this attempt starring Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman isn’t entirely successful. With a story that spans ten or so years, taking in New York, Las Vegas and Amsterdam along the way, maybe a mini-series would have been a better fit? But the tale of teenage Theo and his fate following an explosion at a Manhattan museum is still a bewitching one, following a young man’s journey through grief, first love and the criminal underworld. The always brilliant Jeffrey Wright co-stars.

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Category: Family

Hapless panda Po Ping might seem an unlikely warrior king but that’s exactly the destiny he must face up to in this surprisingly imaginative smash hit. Jack Black has just the right amount of nervousness and attitude voicing Po, whilst Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu and David Cross are pitch-perfect on vocal duties as The Furious Five - a group of high-kicking animals that Po looks up to. But it’s the attention to detail and obvious love of martial arts culture that really gives this a knockout punch.

The Girl on the Train (2016)

Category: Thriller

Is there anything that Emily Blunt can’t do? We’ve seen her in Disney pics (Mary Poppins, Jungle Cruise), comedies (The Devil Wears Prada, The Five Year Engagement) and terrifying sci-fi horror (A Quiet Place 1&2). With this moody take on Paula Hawkins’ famous page-turner, she shows she’s equally adept at dark thrills too. Emily plays Rachel, a divorcée with a drinking problem who’s convinced she’s witnessed a crime. But who will believe her?

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Category: Drama

The true story of mathematician John Nash, a pioneer in scientific research since the 1940s but who had to balance his work with often crippling schizophrenia. Sensitively and imaginatively told, this is a weighty, Oscar-winning biopic from the days when Russell Crowe was the hottest leading man in Hollywood. Co-starring Jennifer Connolly, Paul Bettany and Ed Harris.

Looper (2012)

Category: Sci-Fi

The recent announcement of Bruce Willis’s health problems is of course a sad one but at least he has a back catalog packed with fascinating movies, such as this time-traveling adventure that co-stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Set in 2044, Looper tells the story of Joe, an assassin working for criminals who send their enemies back in time to be killed (thus avoiding detection). Needless to say, things don’t entirely go to plan. Brilliantly head-scratching thrills.

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Category: Action

Why don’t we talk that much about Antonio Banderas’s two masterful turns as iconic swashbuckler Zorro? Both the first film - 1998’s The Mask of Zorro - and this sequel are a riot of old-fashioned stunts, romance and jokes, with Antonio and co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones hamming things up in the best way possible. Think Indiana Jones but in nineteenth century California. Olé!

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood (2022)

Category: Family

Wonderful animation and a nostalgic storyline weave together perfectly in this tale of a man looking back on his childhood at the time of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969 - and what he secretly did to help. Jack Black stars, alongside Shazam’s Zachary Levi. Brilliantly inventive family film-making from the team behind the award-winning Boyhood.

The Bubble (2022)

Category: Comedy

Comedy giant Judd Apatow (Knocked Up, This is 40) writes and directs this weird-but-wonderful spoof of actors working during Covid-19 social distancing rules, with Karen Gillan as a the lead star of a dinosaur movie franchise that’s trying to get made during a global pandemic. Sound familiar? Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, David Duchovny and Kate McKinnon co-star.

The Lady in the Van (2015)

Category: Comedy

Dame Maggie Smith is at her most deliciously dotty in this adaptation of the hit play about a homeless woman, Miss Shepherd, who lives in a broken down van in the driveway of writer Alan Bennett. You’ll chuckle, yes, but this is more than just eccentric laughs. It’s also a moving portrait of age and friendship, reminding us that everyone deserves to have their story told.

MORE: Will Smith excluded from huge Oscars honour after Chris Rock altercation

The Talented Mr Ripley (1999)

Category: Drama

Matt Damon has never been better than in this slick and sexy adaptation of the classic page-turner, starring as the title character - a social climber with murder on his mind. Through an elaborate con, Ripley finds himself travelling to Italy to meet up with playboy socialite Dickie Greenleaf (a brilliant Jude Law), resulting in warped romance and dangerous betrayal on the stunning Amalfi Coast. A classic.

One Chance (2014)

Category: Drama

Remember Paul Potts? The Bristolian former mobile phone salesman won the first series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2007, wowing Simon Cowell and the gang with his version of ‘Nessun Dorma’. Global fame followed, including this likeable biopic starring James Corden as the man himself, telling the story of his rise to fame with enough humour to stop things getting too cheesy. Alexandra Roach is great too, as Paul’s wife Julie.

Molly’s Game (2017)

Category: Drama

This year’s Best Actress Oscar winner Jessica Chastain wows yet again in this wild-but-true story of former Olympic skier Molly Bloom and the top-secret high-stakes poker games she ran for celebrities, much to the suspicion of the authorities. A great supporting cast that includes Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera and Succession’s Jeremy Strong revel in the film’s sparkling dialogue whilst the exposé of how the rich and famous flash their cash will leave your jaw on the floor.

MORE: The 10 best and worst moments from the 2022 Oscars

The Women (2008)

Category: Comedy

The repercussions of an extra-marital affair drive this glossy and gossipy laugher starring Meg Ryan, Annette Bening, Eva Mendes, Debra Messing, Jada Pinkett Smith, Carrie Fisher and Bette Midler that’s actually remake of an old movie and play. Set amongst the chattering classes of Manhattan, it might not be quite as Sex & the City as it would like but with that cast, even the cornier moments can still be fun.

In Good Company (2004)

Category: Comedy

Underrated, sweetly romantic comedy starring Topher Grace as the young new boss of an advertising department who awkwardly falls in love with the old boss’s daughter (played by Scarlett Johansson). Dennis Quaid co-stars and the chemistry between all three leads is full of easy-going charm. Add it to your watch list immediately!

Just Friends (2005)

Category: Rom-Com

Netflix might be full of blockbuster Ryan Reynolds movies right now but here’s an oldie from before his time as a megastar, a cheeky and charming comedy about a geek who goes back to his hometown for the holidays and realises he’s still in love with an old friend. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you might even find yourself streaming cheesy 90s hit ‘I Swear’ by All-4-One. Great fun.

Boiling Point (2021)

Category: Drama

Stephen Graham cements his position as this country’s greatest acting talent with a breathtaking performance in this one-take restaurant drama. It’s the busiest night of the year in Jones & Son, a hotspot London eatery, and head chef Andy Jones (Graham) has a lot on his plate, professionally and personally. An unforgettably exhilarating, brilliantly exhausting hour and a half of story-telling that delves in to the dark-side of the catering world.

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Category: Drama

Dame Helen Mirren is brilliantly haughty as French restaurateur Madame Mallory in this charming story of an Indian family seeking refuge in the Pyrenean countryside and opening an eatery right opposite Mallory’s. Big mistake. It might not be packed with surprise twists and turns but the scenery and food alone make this journey one well worth taking. File under ‘comfort viewing’.

Dark Waters (2019)

Category: Drama

Shocking true story of a lawyer who risks his career by exposing the questionable practices of a chemical company his firm has been hired to defend, featuring typically feisty turns from Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins. It’s not just about the social punch this packs either. Dark Waters is elegantly told, finding surprising beauty even in the most somber moments.

Saint Frances (2020)

Category: Comedy

One of the best under-the-radar movies of recent years, this one. Kelly O’Sullivan stars as Bridget, a frustrated thirty-something whose life changes when she begins nannying for precocious six year old Frances (Ramona Edith Williams). The result is something that in other hands could have been cheesy but O’Sullivan (who also wrote the script) relishes the messiness of real life and has made a film that’s as authentically emotional as it is laugh-out-loud funny.

Tamara Drewe (2010)

Category: Comedy

Gemma Arterton is on sparkling form as the saucy title character, a London journalist who returns to her cosy home village in the West Country to sell her late mother’s house, causing havoc amongst the locals in the process. A smart mix of cheekiness and romantic insight, with Luke Evans, Dominic Cooper and Tamsin Greig co-starring.

Gone Girl (2014)

Category: Thriller

Ben Affleck’s back in adult thriller mode over on Amazon right now in Deep Water, opposite ex-girlfriend Ana De Armas. But this blockbuster based on the mega-selling page turner is still the best edge-of-your-seat drama that he’s done, playing the eerily serene hubby of missing woman Amy (a superb Rosamund Pike), both of whom are hiding plenty of secrets. A deliciously twisted romance.

The Old Guard (2020)

Category: Action

Explosive and action-packed comic book adaptation about a gang of immortal mercenaries led by the fearsome Andy (Charlize Theron). Matthias Schoenaergs and Chiwetel Ejiofor add to the movie’s acting credibility but The Old Guard is really all about the butt-kicking - something it does exceptionally well. So well, in fact, there’s a sequel on the way. Ensemble action pics are hardly original - think The Suicide Squad and The Expendables - but The Old Guard is in a class of its own.

Howard’s End (1992)

Category: Drama

Glorious adaptation of EM Forster’s classic novel starring Emma Thompson and Helena Bonham-Carter as Margaret and Helen Schlegel, sisters in Edwardian England who find their lives intertwined with the wealthy Wilcox family, owners of a rambling country home that gives the story its name. Emma Thompson won an Oscar for her note-perfect portrayal of whip-smart Margaret but with Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Redgrave and Prunella Scales also in the cast this is costume drama at its most refined.

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Category: Teen

The trials and tribulations of adolescent life are expertly captured in this Portland-set high school movie starring Hailee Steinfeld as Nadine - a teenager who family life is crumbling and her teacher Mr Bruner (the always wonderful Woody Harrelson) seems to be the only one who cares. Sure there are plenty of teen movies out there but The Edge of Seventeen is a cut above, relishing the complexities of growing up rather than playing things safe.

Windfall (2022)

Category: Thriller

In the mood for some dark twists and turns? Windfall stars Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons as a rich couple held hostage in their holiday home by a robber with a grudge (a brilliantly creepy Jason Segel), resulting in a gripping tale of greed, revenge and marital problems. It’s directed by Lily’s real-life hubby Charlie too.

Hail, Caesar! (2016)

Category: Comedy

Another eccentric offering from the crazy Coen Brothers, this time full of movie-making jokes as a 1950s film studio employee is tasked with tracking down one of Hollywood’s biggest stars who has gone missing. A brilliantly witty adventure starring - wait for it - Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Alden Ehrenreich, Ralph Fiennes, Jonah Hill, Scarlett Johansson, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Channing Tatum!

The Power of the Dog (2021)

Category: Drama

With its recent big wins on the awards circuit it’s maybe time to big-up this impressively brooding Western once again, with Benedict Cumberbatch on menacing form as the domineering rancher in 1920s Montana whose bitterness towards his sister-in-law masks his own secrets. Gutsy, grown-up film-making. Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee co-star.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched the Oscar-nominated film yet?

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Category: Horror

Big names Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader joined the cast for this classy sequel to the blockbuster Stephen King adaptation, set twenty-seven years after the events of the first film. With the members of the ‘Losers Club’ all grown-up, can they work together to finally destroy Pennywise the clown once and for all?

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

Category: Drama

Harrowing but essential family drama about a mother trying to come to terms with her teenage son’s violent crimes, based on the novel by Lionel Shriver. Tilda Swinton won numerous plaudits for her turn, whilst fellow stars John C Reilly and Ezra Miller (as Kevin) impress too. Yes it’s intense viewing - almost a horror film - but it’s also a faultless study of trauma and redemption.

17 Again (2009)

Category: Teen

Ridiculously enjoyably high-school body-swapping pic starring Matthew Perry as a middle-aged dad who dreams of being able to relive his life. Enter one mysterious janitor and a car crash on a bridge and what do you know? Matthew’s seventeen again and now taking the form of Zac Efron (still with his High School Musical hair). The plot might be a rehash of Freaky Friday and Big but who cares? This is effortlessly frothy fun with some big laughs too.

Hitch (2005)

Category: Rom-Com

Will Smith might now be a big award winner for his unforgettable turn as Venus and Serena’s dad in King Richard but let’s not forget his fluffier films from days gone by. Hitch is rom-com heaven, with Big Willy as a ‘date doctor’ whose own romantic life is a little lacking. Eva Mendes co-stars as a sexy reporter who’s somehow immune to Hitch’s advances.

Untouchable (2011)

Category: Drama

One of France’s biggest ever hits, this was recently given the Hollywood remake treatment as The Upside, starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart. But it’s this subtitled original that’s still the best, telling the powerful and often hilarious story of quadriplegic businessman Philippe (François Cluzet) and his new live-in carer Driss (Omar Sy, star of Netflix’s brilliant Lupin).

The Duchess (2008)

Category: Drama

Keira Knightley in a corset? Who would have thought it?! Yes, the queen of historical drama went back in time once again for this gripping true story of late 18th century English aristocrat Georgiana Cavendish, a duchess trapped in a loveless marriage to snooty William (Ralph Fiennes) whilst secretly in a relationship with politician Charles Grey (Dominic Cooper). But this is no soppy romance. Georgiana’s story is one of gaslighting and abuse, giving Keira plenty to sink her teeth into.

The Adam Project (2022)

Category: Sci-Fi

Wrexham football club co-owner Ryan Reynolds is back with his fourth film in under a year, producing and starring in this big-budget blockbuster about a time-traveller who works with his twelve year old self in a bid to save the future. Zoe Saldana co-stars alongside former 13 Going on 30 colleagues Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. Glossy family fun.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood (2019)

Category: Drama

American children’s TV presenter Mr Rogers might not be as well known in the UK as he was in the US but there’s still plenty to love in this engaging biopic. Tom Hanks stars as the famously kind and gentle television host whose show ‘Mr Rogers’ Neighbourhood’ kept pre-schoolers entertained for over thirty years, while Matthew Rhys is the stressed journalist assigned to write a profile on him.

Dallas Buyers’ Club (2013)

Category: Drama

Stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto both won Oscars for their turns in this unforgettable true story of a rodeo cowboy in eighties Texas who smuggles in experimental drugs to help him and fellow AIDS patients with their symptoms. It’s hard not to be shocked by the weight loss McConaughey underwent to play the role but it’s more than just physical. Here’s a turn so full of fight, determination and spirit, you’ll end up as inspired as you are moved.

Burlesque (2010)

Category: Musical

Seriously cheesy - but seriously fun - musical nonsense starring Christina Aguilera as a backwoods girl who dreams of making it big in the Los Angeles burlesque scene. Cher, Alan Cumming, Kristen Bell and Stanley Tucci add to the glitz and glitter, resulting in a Coyote Ugly- meets-Pussycat Dolls melodrama packed with outrageous outfits and sultry moves.

Patriot’s Day (2016)

Category: Thriller

The riveting true story of the horrific Boston Marathon Bombing in 2013, with Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, John Goodman and JK Simmons as various members of the local law enforcement community involved in the incident and its aftermath. Gripping yet sensitive, this is a tough story that’s expertly handled by the cast, even if Wahlberg’s character was made up for the film.

Miss Potter (2006)

Category: Drama

The life of the legendary Beatrix Potter gets a clever treatment where biopic blends with animation, featuring Renée Zellweger once again wowing with her English accent as the famously productive children’s author. There’s a starry cast too - Ewan McGregor, Emily Watson, Lucy Boynton - but it’s the story’s ability to mix the sweet and the sad that really sticks with you.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Category: Drama

If there’s one film that’s not easy to categorise then it’s this one. So whilst it is a drama, it’s also kind of science fiction, definitely a romance and sort of a tragedy too. The story sees hapless Joel (Jim Carrey) sign up for a revolutionary treatment that will erase all memories of a broken relationship. Things, however, don’t quite go to plan. A brilliantly off-the-wall, hugely emotional cult classic that also stars Kate Winslet, Elijah Wood, Kirsten Dunst and Mark Ruffalo.

Million Dollar Baby (2002)

Category: Drama

Hilary Swank won her second Oscar for this blistering turn as Maggie Fitzgerald, a gutsy amateur boxer with dreams of going pro. Out to help her, albeit reluctantly at first, is grizzly trainer Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood, who also directed the film) and his sideman Scrap-Iron Dupris (a brilliant Morgan Freeman). Yes, the fights are awesome but be prepared for some tears too.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Category: Comedy

Steve Martin and the late John Candy are the ultimate chalk-and-cheese travelling companions in this hilarious - but ultimately heartwarming - tale of a journey from New York to Chicago that goes horribly wrong. From the mind of John Hughes, best known for his iconic teen films The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, there are also rumours of a remake with Will Smith and Kevin Hart.

Trolls: World Tour (2020)

Category: Family

This sequel to the smash animation (which gave the world Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ in 2016) reunites JT with co-star Anna Kendrick, back as lovable pop trolls Branch and Poppy. Their mission this time around? To show the wicked Queen of Hard Rock that there’s plenty of room for trolls to like all kinds of music. Punchy, colourful, family fun.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.