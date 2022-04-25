6 Nicola Walker dramas that are a must-watch The Split actress has many great shows under her belt…

Series three of legal drama The Split has had fans engrossed in recent weeks. The BBC show, created and written by esteemed screenwriter Abi Morgan, portrays the rawness and reality behind divorce – all with a fantastic cast at the helm.

The main character is Nicola Walker, who plays Hannah Stern – a successful lawyer in the midst of a divorce from her husband Nathan played by Stephen Mangan. But if, like many, you've already finished The Split series three, then you might need some other shows starring Nicola Walker to fill the void. No fear, this list has you covered. Here are six dramas starring Nicola you have to watch...

Unforgotten

Unforgotten is synonymous with Nicola Walker. The police crime drama series, which also stars Sanjeev Bhaskar, has come to be a staple on ITV since it began in 2015. Nicola plays DCI Cassandra 'Cassie' Stuart, while Sanjeev plays DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan and the pair's bond is part of the show's charm. There's four series so far so there's plenty of content to enjoy.

Unforgotten starred Nicola alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar

River

In our view, this series should have been longer. River sees Nicola star opposite Stellan Skarsgård as two former detective partners who go through a tragic ordeal that has long lasting consequences on Stellan's character, DI John River.

River also starred Stellan Skarsgard

Last Tango in Halifax

Another TV favourite is Last Tango in Halifax. Nicola stars as Gillian Greenwood, a widow who runs a farm and works part time in supermarket, who, to her surprise, finds out her father, Alan (played by Derek Jacobi) has fallen in love with a former flame.

Nicola as Gillian in Last Tango in Halifax

Spooks

Fancy a throwback? Then definitely check out Spooks which sees Nicola play Ruth Evershed among other famous faces including Sir Harry Pearce, Matthew Macfadyen, David Oyelowo and Keeley Hawes. The show ran from 2002 until 2011 and focused on a group of Mi5 officers all based at Thames House HQ in London.

Spooks was a big hit

Annika

Annika is a relatively new release as sees Nicola portray the titular character, a detective inspector recently transferred to the Glasgow Marine Homicide Unit. As Annika gets to grip with her new workplace, her teenage daughter, Morgan, is adjusting, too. Their relationship contrasted with Annika's testing career forms the basis of the plot.

Annika premiered on Alibi in 2021

Marriage

Okay, so Marriage isn't out yet. But with Nicola starring opposite Sean Bean, we know it's going to be an essential watch. The two star as a husband and wife who are negotiating the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage. As the synopsis reads, the couple deal "with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship."

