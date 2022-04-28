The chilling true story behind FX's Under the Banner of Heaven The series stars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Garfield star in Hulu's brand-new true-crime series, Under the Banner of Heaven, which is set to be an unmissable watch. But did you know about the shocking real-life double murder that inspired the drama?

MORE: First look at Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Garfield in true crime mystery Under the Banner of Heaven

The new series is an adaptation of the 2003 true-crime novel by Jon Krakauer, which tells the story of the 1984 Lafferty murders when 24-year-old Brenda Lafferty and her infant child were killed by two of her husband's brothers, Dan and Ron Lafferty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching the new drama?

The FX show sees Andrew play the role of Detective Pyre, a fictional character who sets out to uncover the truth of Brenda's murder and Mormonism's role in her death.

What happened to Brenda Lafferty?

On July 24, 1984, Brenda was found by her husband, Allen, lying dead on the floor with her throat slashed, having been strangled with a vacuum cleaner cord. Her 15-month-old daughter, Erica, had also suffered similar fatal injuries and died in her crib.

MORE: Exclusive: Why Ten Percent star Jack Davenport won't be watching the original Call My Agent

MORE: 7 great shows to watch in April

After a police investigation, it was revealed that Allen's elder brothers, Ron and Dan Lafferty, had broken into his apartment in American Fork, Utah, and murdered his wife and child.

Andrew Garfield stars in the series

During their trial, it was revealed that Ron had killed Brenda while Dan had murdered Erica and that the brothers were influenced by their extremist views towards fundamentalist Mormonism.

Both brothers were found guilty. Dan was sentenced to two life sentences to be served concurrently without the possibility of parole. Ron was due to stand trial with Dan but after attempting suicide, his trial was delayed. He was later found competent to stand trial and was convicted and sentenced to death. Despite several appeals, the penalty was upheld. Ron died in 2019 of natural causes before his execution.

Why did Ron and Dan Lafferty kill Brenda?

Ron, a self-proclaimed prophet, claimed to have been moved by a divine revelation and was instructed by God to "remove" Brenda and her baby.

Ron Lafferty was sentenced to death for his crime

In the 1940s, the brothers were born into the Mormon faith, but as they grew older, developed issues with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dan came to believe that the Mormon church had made a mistake by abandoning polygamy almost a century earlier. Ron eventually adapted his brother's thinking and the pair joined a polygamist cult called the School of Prophets.

Ron's movement into more extremist views led his wife to divorce him and move with their children to Florida. Brenda, who was opposed to polygamy and supported the decision by Ron's wife to divorce him, was blamed for this.

Watch Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.