Star Wars Day 2022: 20 best Star Wars gifts to surprise film fans on May 4th

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, May 4th was crowned Star Wars day! Bringing fans of George Lucas' beloved film franchise together, the annual holiday celebrates all things Star Wars – whether you're an original trilogy veteran or a post-Disney fan.

With the sci-fi holiday spawning endless movie marathons and new Star Wars merchandise, we've tracked down everything from Luke Skywalker's lightsaber to Millenium stripe T-shirts, Darth Vader action figures and more. If you're gonna celebrate, why not do it the right way? In the words of Yoda – "do or do not, there is no try."

Best gifts for Star Wars fans

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, £49.99, GAME

It's the new game everyone's been talking about! LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has finally dropped online, and it's the perfect gift.

Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter, £44.99 / $49.99, LEGO

Fans of the original trilogy will remember Luke Skywalker's iconic X-Wing Fighter, and thanks to LEGO you can build your very own model. Designed with several authentic features, it has plenty of space for R2-D2, plus wings that can be adjusted and retractable landing gear.

Funko POP Mandalorian, £29.99 / $39, Amazon

If you're obsessed with The Mandalorian, then you'll love this Funko figure of the namesake hero. Reduced from £47.09 to £29.99, you're also getting an epic bargain.

Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber Lightsaber Toy, £26.39 / $29.82, Amazon

One of the most iconic moments in The Mandalorian was the unveiling of the legendary black lightsaber. Wielded by Mandalore's greatest warriors, why not join the ranks with this affordable replica which includes light and sound effects.

Imperial TIE Fighter, £34.99 / $39.99, LEGO

Turn to the dark side and build the Imperial TIE Fighter on Star Wars Day. Take on the challenge solo or ask your friends and family to help recreate the iconic starfighter from the Imperial fleet.

Star Wars Mystery Box, £17.95, Etsy

When you can't be there in person, send them this Star Wars mystery box. A bestseller on Etsy, they'll receive an epic shipment from a galaxy far far away. Expect anything from figures, artwork, memorabilia, accessories and more!

Star Wars Millennium Falcon '77 Retro Stripes Poster T-Shirt, £17.99, Amazon

Before binging the entire Star Wars series, get comfy in Amazon's retro Millenium stripe T-shirt.

Star Wars Galaxy Posters, from £11.10, Etsy

Inspired by the most iconic Star Wars locations, request a colourful print of your favourite planets, including Tatooine, Endor, Naboo and more.

Funko POP Obi Wan Kenobi, £31.22 / $18.95, Amazon

It's not long now until the Obi-Wan Kenobi series lands on Disney+. In the meantime, you can shop this Funko figure of Ewan McGregor's beloved character.

Star Wars Cookbook BB-Ate, £12.99, I Want One of Those

From C-3POat Pancakes to Admiral Ackbars and Reysin Bread, you'll be able to whip up these tasty Star Wars-themed recipes on May 4th.

Benair USA Star Wars Mug, £7.95 / $9.95, Amazon

More than meets the eye, just pour hot liquid into this mug and watch the lightsabers appear.

Darth Vader Talking Action Figure, £22, Disney Store

Ready to take over the galaxy, this Darth Vader action figure boasts a lightsaber with sound effects, including some of the Sith Lord's most familiar phrases.

Star Wars Grogu Charm, £45, Pandora

Who doesn't love Grogu? If she's a mega Mandalorian fan then this sweet sterling silver charm will certainly score points.

Luke Skywalker Electronic Extendable Blue Lightsaber, £28, Amazon

Kids age 4 and up can recreate the most iconic Star Wars battles using this replica of Luke Skywalker's lightsaber.

Star Wars Logo Light, £25, MenKind

A quirky addition to your home, this Star Wars Logo Light is selling fast, so you better act quickly if you want to grab it.

Funko POP Star Wars: Mandalorian - Ahsoka, £11.99, Fun.co.uk

If you can't stop watching Star Wars: The Clone Wars, then this Ahsoka bobblehead figure will be right up your street.

Star Wars Simple Classic Logo T-Shirt, £17.99, Amazon

Designed in a variety of colourways, you can shop Amazon's classic Star Wars logo shirt for men, women and children.

Generic Starbucks/Star Wars May The Froth Be with You Mug, £7.25, Amazon

Whip up a hot brew in this Star Wars mug before pressing play on your movie marathon.

Star Wars Bounty Hunters May The 4th Be With You 2022 T-Shirt, £22, Amazon

Celebrate May the 4th with this fun Star Wars tee, which features a bold lineup of bounty hunters including Boba Fett, Bossk, IG-11, 4-LOM, and Dengar.

Monopoly: The Mandalorian, £11.99, HMV

Move around the Monopoly board as The Child, before buying and selling Hideouts and Common Houses. Plus follow the actions on the Camtono and Bounty Puck cards.

