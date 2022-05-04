Where is the new series of The Great British Sewing Bee filmed? Find out all about the BBC show's new Yorkshire home here...

The Great British Sewing Bee continues on Tuesday night, with the remaining 11 contestants hoping to impress the judges as well as host Sara Pascoe, who made her debut as the show's new host last week.

MORE: Great British Sewing Bee viewers saying same thing about new host Sara Pascoe

However, viewers tuning in to the new episodes have also noticed another major change - the show's filming location. So where exactly has the latest series been filmed and why was the location changed? Find out here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying the new series of The Great British Sewing Bee?

Since it began airing in 2013, the crafting competition series has had a number of different homes, and the latest series has seen the sewers leave London for the first time ever.

MORE: The Great British Sewing Bee: Why is Joe Lycett is no longer hosting the show?

MORE: All you need to know about The Great British Sewing Bee host Sara Pascoe's love life

As host Sara revealed in the series eight launch episode, The Great British Sewing Bee is now being filmed at Sunny Bank Mills, a historic wool mill in Leeds. Founded in 1829 and located on the outskirts of the Yorkshire city, it was once one of the world's most important fine worsted mills.

The show has relocated to Sunny Bank Mills in Yorkshire

While the manufacture of worsted cloth ceased at the mill in 2008, it is now home to many creative businesses and artist's studios, shops, a café and bar - and, of course, used as a filming location for the BBC programme.

Are you enjoying the new series?

Discussing the decision to film the new series there, judge Patrick Grant said: "Leeds is at the heart of the wool and textile industry so it feels appropriate to film in a great big spinning mill."

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Natasha Raskin Sharp reveals major new project

Before moving up north, the series was filmed in a variety of locations in London. The Chain Store on Trinity Buoy, which is located just off the River Thames next to the O2 arena, was used for the seventh series as well as the recent Christmas and New Year's specials, while a studio in Bermondsey was used for season six.

Before that, the show was shot at a location on Tanner Street near London Bridge, which viewers may recognise as the filming home for the long-running investing programme Dragons' Den.

The Great British Sewing Bee continues on Wednesday nights at 9pm on BBC One.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.