Sherlock star Amanda Abbington confirms BGT star boyfriend paralysed following stunt gone wrong

Sherlock star Amanda Abbington has opened up about the extent of her partner Jonathan Goodwin's injuries after a stunt went badly wrong. The stuntman, who previously starred on Britain's Got Talent, was left with terrible injuries and is now paralysed during the rehearsal for his upcoming show.

Speaking to Jay Rayner on the Out to Lunch podcast, she explained: "They misjudged it. They let the cars go, they let him go and he smashed between the cars, they set on fire - and the crashmat wasn't moved. He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs.Third degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again.

WATCH: Jonathan Goodwin is paralysed after a stunt went wrong

"He's paralysed now he's in a wheelchair. Unless there's a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he'll be like that forever."

Jonathan opened up about his injuries himself. Posing in a photo with his pet dog, he said: "I went to rehearse something and left this little hairy monkey waiting patiently for me…he didn’t see his dad again until just a couple of weeks ago and when he finally did, dad had new cool wheels. A lot has changed in the last 6 months, but love is a constant and I’m very very loved. Looking forward to my next chapters and being a roll model."

Amanda opened up about his injuries

The Britain's Got Talent star was inundated with support, with one writing: "Sending buckets of love Jonathan, but why do I have a feeling this isn’t going to stop you from doing stunts..!! Looking forward to your next chapter," while another added: "Jonathan I love your attitude and positivity sending you our love. Keep it up buddy."

