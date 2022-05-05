Blake Shelton announces major new TV role with beloved star away from The Voice Fans will see him in a totally different light

Blake Shelton is trading in his guitar for the television screen once more, but it's not for The Voice.

MORE: Gwen Stefani melts hearts as she reveals Blake Shelton's romantic gift

The star is stepping away from both roles he's known and loved for, as he goes on to work on a different television project, with another beloved star and close friend of his.

The country star will collaborate yet again with none other than Carson Daly – who actually officiated his wedding to Gwen Stefani – as they embark on a journey to host a new competition show, but it couldn't be more different from The Voice.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen reveals sweet reason she skipped the Met Gala afterparty

MORE: Gwen Stefani fans notice sweet touch in newly released wedding videos

Though, as a legendary singer, Blake fits right into the singing competition, his brand new game show is even more familiar to him, as it will take place from his bar in Nashville, Ole Red.

Hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, the USA series is titled Barmageddon.

It will see other iconic celebrity friends, just like Blake and Carson, "go head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts ('Shelton Darts') and many more."

Blake and Carson are sure to fill the show with all their banter

"Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting," Blake said, expressing his excitement, and that he: "Can't wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red."

MORE: American Idol star Luke Bryan throws shade at 'pretend farmer' Blake Shelton

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares Blake Shelton's very surprising Easter transformation

The show's intention is that viewers will feel like they're hanging out with friends and stars, including the hosts, at a bar, having drinks and fun.

Nikki is an executive producer, New York Times best-selling author, motivational speaker, and more

Each episode will feature: "Two celebrities [playing] a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support."

The purpose is that they will be: "Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet," and that: "These now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.