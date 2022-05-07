Meet Gardeners' World presenter Arit Anderson

Garden Rescue presenter Arit Anderson has been a regular face on the BBC for many years now, having also fronted Gardeners' World and the channel's coverage of the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

But how much do you know about the TV personality? Find out everything you need to know about the presenter, from her career to her family life, here...

How did Arit Anderson begin her career?

Hailing from Isleworth in South West London, the garden designer originally worked in fashion before turning to agriculture, and has won several awards for her stunning creations. She first made her name at the 2013 RHS Chelsea Show, and has only become more successful since!

Arit has been presenting Garden Rescue for a number of years

Arit is perhaps best known for presenting Gardeners' World and is also a keen writer for Gardens' World Magazine as well as, of course, her work on Garden Rescue.

Is Arit Anderson on social media?

You can follow Arit on Twitter and Instagram with the username @aritanderson, and her accounts are just as full of gardening advice and gorgeous snaps of the outdoors as you might expect!

Arit has shared glimpses of her beautiful garden on social media

Is Arit Anderson married?

Yes, Arit is married to husband Scott. It is not known how the couple met or when they first started dating as Arit prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. And while she's never shared snaps of her husband to her Instagram page, she did reveal back in 2021 that he's been supporting her throughout lockdown and lent a helping hand during filming in their expansive garden.

Does Arit Anderson have children?

While Arit does not have children of her own, she's a doting step mum to Scott's two children from a previous relationship, Harvey and Freya. The two youngsters have clearly taken after their green-fingered step mum and share her love for gardening. They even appeared in an episode of Gardener's World where they opened up about what they were growing in the garden.

Arit is a step mum to Freya and Harvey

Freya, 14, said: "I've been planting quite a lot lately, for example I've been planting potatoes, onions and cucumber. Planting the vegetables was really lovely because I've never done it before."

Why did Arit Anderson leave Garden Rescue?

Back in May 2021, it was announced that Arit would not be filming any new episodes of Garden Rescue. The BBC announced that Arit, as well as The Rich Brothers would be departing to make way for new horticulture pros to have their time on the show.

A statement read: "Arit Anderson and the Rich brothers have decided to leave the programme after this year, however, they will continue to feature in the latest series starting this month."

