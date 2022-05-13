68 brilliant movies to watch on Netflix this week

Need some help choosing which movies to watch on Netflix? Well, our movie man James King is on hand with his must-see picks for May. Happy viewing!

Senior Year (2022)

Category: Comedy

Rebel Wilson plays a 37-year old who wakes up from a coma after two decades, frustrated that she missed her prom and the chance to be crowned queen. Her solution? To go back to high-school. Don’t expect subtlety from Rebel but stories about sneaking back into education like this are always fun (think 21 Jump Street and Never Been Kissed). Plus, there’s an astounding Rebel-as-Britney moment!

The Good Liar (2019)

Category: Thriller

Twist-packed romps like this live and die on their credibility so when you’ve got acting legends Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Ian McKellen on board you know that however outlandish the plot, you’ve got the best leads to make it believable. Without them, this story of OAP con-artists would be a faintly ridiculous tale of bitter revenge. With them, though, it’s a masterclass from two heavyweights in how to inject relish and humour into a story, creating a charming drama full of dastardly deeds and cheeky oneupmanship.

Marmaduke (2022)

Category: Animation

Headline-grabbing comedian Pete Davison voices the giant - and very clumsy - Great Dane in this latest incarnation of the famous comic strip (the last was in 2010). This time around Marmaduke is eyed as a potential dog show winner, if only he could be properly trained. This so-so Netflix offering is not exactly going to get the animation brainiacs at Pixar quaking in their boots but it might just be enough for youngsters looking for something new.

Our Father (2022)

Category: Documentary

The horrifying - but gripping - true story of American thirty-something Jacoba Ballard who took a DNA test to discover her origins but uncovered something much darker: a conspiracy by a popular fertility doctor from Indianapolis to impregnate as many women as possible. Truly unsettling.

Savages (2012)

Category: Thriller

Enjoyably OTT drama starring Blake Lively, Taylor Kitsch, Aaron Johnson, Salma Hayek, Benicio del Toro and John Travolta about a drug-smuggling threesome who find themselves in hot-water with their colleagues in Central America. There’s plenty of tension and some stunning locations as well as characteristically ridiculous turn from Travolta as a dodgy drug enforcement officer with even dodgier facial hair.

Concrete Cowboy (2021)

Category: Drama

Another strong outing from powerhouse Idris Elba - who produced this as well as starring in it - about a teenage boy who leaves his home in Detroit to stay with his estranged dad in Philadelphia, falling in with a crowd of city cowboys once he’s there. Sometimes traditional, sometimes surprising (who knew about city cowboys?), this is an especially great film for fathers and sons, featuring a strong message about the importance of family bonds and brotherhood.

Annie (2014)

Category: Musical

It may not be as well remembered as the eighties version of the famous Broadway musical but this more recent, bubbly take on the story of little orphan Annie still has a lot to recommend it. The stars - Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx and eleven year old Quvenzhané Wallis - are all impressive whilst the new music by Sia works sweetly with old classics like ‘Tomorrow’ and ‘It’s a Hard Knock Life’. Plus, here’s a fact for the pub quiz: this was the last film that Cameron made before deciding to retire from acting.

1408 (2007)

Category: Horror

John Cusack stars in this Stephen King adaptation, playing a skeptical psychic investigator whose beliefs are challenged when he stays in creepy room 1408 of an historic New York hotel. A refreshingly eerie thriller that doesn’t rely on gore to send shivers down your spine - and which also features Samuel L Jackson at his intimidating best.

The Judge (2014)

Category: Drama

Outside of his turns in blockbuster Marvel movies, Robert Downey Jr teamed up with Hollywood legend Robert Duvall for this gripping drama about a hotshot lawyer defending his estranged father on a case of second degree murder. It might boast some clichéd moments (which probably led to it being shut out of the awards season race) but let’s be honest, watching the two Roberts slug it out in a courtroom was never going to be anything less than riveting.

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Category: Horror

If you know creepy classic The Shining - either the movie version of Stephen King’s novel - then you’ll want to check out this sequel. Dan Torrance, a child in the original but now an adult, has to protect a young girl with psychic powers from a cult known as the True Knot, bringing back memories of his traumatic time at the Overlook Hotel all those years ago. Effective chills, starring Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson.

Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

Category: Musical

It’s Eurovision Song Contest time again! And if the actual show isn’t already ridiculous enough for you then this affectionate send-up starring Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell will surely do the job. They star as Sigrid and Lars, two small-time singers from Iceland who get the chance to represent their country in the legendary competition. Chaos, as you can imagine, ensues. You’ll laugh, yes, but original songs such as ‘Husavik’ - an actual Oscar nominee - are genuinely great too.

Hairspray (2007)

Category: Musical

It’s a shame that it’s been so long since John Travolta has been in a genuinely great movie like this. Even dragged up and wearing several pounds of prosthetics, JT still delivers the goods as 1960s Baltimore mom Edna Turnblad, struggling not just with her agoraphobia but also with bubbly daughter Tracy (Nikki Blonsky) and her battle to change the TV landscape. Pure singalong joy that packs a political punch too.

Hustlers (2019)

Category: Drama

J-Lo’s recent return to romantic comedy alongside Owen Wilson in Marry Me felt rather underwhelming, especially coming after this bold and brassy thriller, based on real events. Jen plays Ramona, the tough leader of a group of New York pole dancers who steal from rich clients - and she’s never been better. The jaw-dropping story, meanwhile, is told with serious style. A must-see.

The Karate Kid (2010)

Category: Family

This remake of the eighties classic might not have inspired the love - and spin-offs - of the original but there’s still a lot to enjoy about its smart mix of kung-fu and life lessons. Twelve year old Dre (Jaden Smith) moves with his mother to Beijing but finds himself bullied. Perhaps moody maintenance man Mr Han (Jackie Chan) can help him out?

Colombiana (2011)

Category: Action

There are better known female action stars out there - Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson - but with Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek on her CV, Zoe Saldaña has been consistently delivering the goods in huge blockbusters for two decades now. Here she stars as a professional assassin out for revenge in a silly by stylish romp that was originally intended as a sequel to nineties crime classic Léon (starring Natalie Portman). Britain’s Lennie James - so good on telly in Save Me - is her co-star.

Serenity (2005)

Category: Sci-Fi

Back when Star Wars films were decidedly iffy, this spin-off of cult TV show Firefly was the space flick that got all the critics raving. You can see why. Its story of futuristic intergalactic outlaws feels like both a nod back to Han Solo and co and a forerunner of Marvel films to come. Over fifteen years later it’s still beloved by fans around the world. Starring Nathan Fillion.

Piranha (2010)

Category: Comedy

Sometimes we want to watch heavyweight, award-winning movies. Other times we just want to see Elisabeth Shue battle a load of prehistoric, carnivorous piranhas. This might be very silly but at least Shue and her co-stars - Adam Scott, Ving Rhames and actual Kelly Brook - are in on the joke. Cheeky, gory nonsense that might just make you think twice about taking a dip.

Peter Lindbergh: The Eye (2016)

Category: Documentary

Short but powerful look at the late, iconic German photographer who worked with everyone from the nineties supermodels to Beyoncé and Tina Turner (and usually in black & white). Archive footage shows the great man at work, including a cheeky moment involving a swimming pool and a highly reluctant Naomi Campbell! A must for all fans of fashion.

The Wall: Climb for Gold (2021)

Category: Documentary

A fascinating film about dedication and focus that follows four elite climbers - Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret, Team GB’s Shauna Coxsey, America’s Brooke Raboutou and Japan’s Miho Nonaka - in the run up to the recent Tokyo Olympics, where climbing made its debut in the competition. Doesn’t sound up your street? Think again. This does what all the best sports documentaries do: it gets you fascinated by a sport that you previously might have had zero interest in. Inspiring stuff.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Category: Family

This adaptation of the legendary videogame suffered a big setback when fans responded badly to the first trailer, resulting in a redesign of the cute title character, but that didn’t stop Sonic becoming a smash hit just before the pandemic hit cinemas a couple of years back. The recent sequel’s been an even bigger success but there’s still plenty to enjoy in Part One, not least Jim Carrey clearly relishing his turn as moustachioed evil scientist Dr Robotnik.

Oprah & Viola (2022)

Category: Documentary

Viola Davis has been consistently turning out immaculate performances on stage and screen for the last thirty years so there’s plenty to talk about in this intimate chat with Oprah, released to coincide with both Viola’s brutally honest memoir Finding Me and her upcoming role as Michelle Obama in TV series The First Lady. Essential viewing.

The Souvenir (2019)

Category: Drama

This sleepy, haunting story of a doomed romance might not be for fans of edge-of-your-seat action but as a slice of grown-up drama it can’t be bettered. Honor Swinton-Byrne stars (alongside her real-life mother Tilda Swinton) as 1980s film student Julie, falling in love with mysterious Foreign Office worker Anthony (a flawless Tom Burke) whose laidback attitude masks some serious issues. An equally enigmatic follow-up was released earlier this year.

Paycheck (2003)

Category: Sci-Fi

Ben Affleck plays futuristic corporate engineer Michael Jennings, a boffin working on technology that’s so hush-hush he regularly undergoes selective memory wipes so he can’t spill any secrets. What could possibly go wrong? Well, pretty much everything, as Michael desperately tries to piece together why he’s woken up and discovered he’s given away all his money. Decent hi-tech thrills co-starring Uma Thurman and Aaron Eckhart.

Awakenings (1990)

Category: Drama

Emotional true story starring the late, great Robin Williams as a 1960s neurologist who discovered that his catatonic patients were given a new lease of life after they took a psychoactive drug known as L-Dop. Robert de Niro co-stars as one of those patients, Leonard Lowe, giving a performance so detailed and heartbreaking it earned him a well-deserved Oscar nod.

Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)

Category: Family

Roald Dahl’s children’s classic is brought ingeniously to life by eccentric film-maker Wes Anderson, using old-fashioned stop-motion animation techniques and a voice cast that includes George Clooney, Meryl Streep and even 90s pop icon Jarvis Cocker. The result is seriously playful and bizarre, irritating some Dahl purists along the way but always oddly hilarious.

Matilda (1996)

Category: Family

We can never have too many of Roald Dahl’s deliciously warped tales as far as I’m concerned and this one sees Hollywood legend Danny De Vito directing and starring in the tale of young bookworm Matilda, fifteen years before the stage musical wowed audiences worldwide. Nineties child actor Mara Wilson plays the title character, a genius who uses her special powers to get her own back on those who’ve mistreated her. The result is wicked fun (and there’s a new version starring Lashana Lynch and Emma Thomson coming to Netflix at the end of the year).

Lockout (2012)

Category: Sci-Fi

After numerous scene-stealing turns in high-profile outings such as Prometheus, Iron Man 3 and TV’s Mare of Easttown, Guy Pearce deserves to be a more respected actor than he actually is. Even in so-so action movies like this futuristic prison break film, he’s bold and brilliant. Hopefully his next film - thriller The Infernal Machine - will deliver the goods when it’s released later this year.

White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022)

Category: Documentary

Eye-opening look at the hugely popular American fashion brand which concentrates on accusations against the company of discriminatory hiring and marketing practices. In other words, only employing people who looked a certain way. But although this focuses on A&F, it’s clear that this was - and still is - a wider cultural problem. Abercrombie & Fitch might have changed its outlook to be more inclusive but there’s still a huge amount of work to be done in the industry.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022)

Category: Documentary

Sixty years on from her untimely death, we’re still fascinated by the life and times of the former Norma Jean Baker - the ultimate movie bombshell. Using archive footage and previously unseen interviews, this Netflix original delves deep into the mystery that continues to surround her suicide, with its tagline telling you everything: “The brighter the star, the darker the truth”.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Category: Rom-Com

Ali Wong’s three brilliant Netflix stand-up specials are not for the easily offended but she’s on slightly more mainstream ground with this romantic comedy she wrote with co-star Randall Park. They play childhood friends Sasha and Marcus who reconnect after several years apart, only to realise there may still be a spark. But the path of true love never runs smoothly, not least when Sasha finds herself dating actual Keanu Reeves!

The First Monday in May (2016)

Category: Documentary

Ever wondered what it takes to put on the star-studded Met Gala every year? This in-depth documentary takes you behind-the-scenes of not just the famous party but also the museum exhibition that it’s helping to raise funds for, resulting in a sometimes fraught clash of pop culture and high art. There are many contributors but no surprise it’s legendary Vogue powerhouse - and event organiser - Anna Wintour who steals the show with her no-nonsense attitude and scathing one-liners.

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

Category: Comedy

In an ideal there would have been numerous awards thrown at Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant for this true story of an opera-singing, New York heiress and her wayward husband. It’s no mean feat to make something this funny, touching and deliciously eccentric all at the same time. So while you get plenty of laughs from Meryl’s deliberately bad warbling, this is also a warm-hearted celebration of following your dreams, whatever the obstacles. Don’t miss it.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Category: Rom-Com

George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones are at their smoothest in this hilarious battle-of-the-sexes about a ruthless divorce lawyer and a whip smart gold-digger who struggle against their obvious attraction to each other from opposite sides of the courtroom. A loving tribute to screwball comedies from Hollywood’s Golden Age, with George and Cat radiating old-school glamour.

Once (2006)

Category: Musical

An Oscar-winning musical that rewrote the rules, starring Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová as hard-up Dublin musicians who form a romantic bond through the magic of singing. Don’t expect big dance numbers - this is more like a documentary than a Greatest Showman or Mamma Mia! But the result is something subtly beautiful and bewitching, so successful that it was later turned into a hit on the stage too.

Serendipity (2001)

Category: Rom-Com

These days Kate Beckinsale might be as well known for her hilarious cat posts on Instagram as she is for acting but twenty years ago she was a rising star in Hollywood thanks to captivating turns in movies such as Brokedown Palace, The Last Days of Disco and this sweet romance co-starring John Cusack. The premise? New Yorkers Sara and Jonathan meet at Bloomingdale’s but decide to let fate determine their relationship, rather than make any plans. Effortlessly charming.

Red Dragon (2002)

Category: Thriller

This prequel to thriller classic Silence of the Lambs might not have the class of the original but with double Oscar winner Sir Anthony Hopkins reprising his most famous role as serial killer Dr Hannibal Lecter there’s still a lot to enjoy. Not least the classy support from Emily Watson, Ralph Fiennes, Edward Norton and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Yet even amongst that all-star cast, it’s still Sir Tony who runs away with every scene. Hannibal is the ultimate villain we love to hate and it’s clear from his ripe performance that Hopkins loves every gruesome moment.

Joker (2019)

Category: Thriller

It doesn’t matter who’s playing him - Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger or Jared Leto - Joker is always one of the most iconic-yet-disturbing characters in the DC Comics world. Now comes Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-winning take on the maniacal master criminal… and he’s made him more deliciously dark than ever. Starting out as nervy loner Arthur Fleck, Phoenix shows us Joker’s origins as a failed Gotham City entertainer, before morphing into the super-villain whose chilling rampages turn him into a cult figure.

King of Staten Island (2020)

Category: Comedy

If you’ve ever wondered what Pete Davison actually does when he’s not dating the world’s most famous women, then here’s your answer: he makes brilliantly confessional comedy. Here he plays twenty-something Scott, a New York slacker who has never fully recovered from the death of his firefighter father but who knows he has to move on if he’s ever to find peace. Taking elements of his own troubled young life as inspiration, Davison plus co-stars Marisa Tomei and Steve Buscemi spin a sometimes uncomfortable but always intriguing coming-of-age tale.

Schindler’s List (1993)

Category: Drama

Liam Neeson reminds of the time when he was still a credible young leading man, starring in the unforgettable true story of German industrialist Oskar Schindler and his unflinching drive to help Polish Jews during the Second World War. It’s harrowing, of course, but there’s also much made of Schindler’s charm as a businessman; the complete opposite of concentration camp overseer Amon Göth (a chilling Ralph Fiennes). Gripping, educational and hauntingly well-crafted, it’s no wonder Schindler’s List remains director Steven Spielberg’s most celebrated work.

Metal Lords (2022)

Category: Teen

Cute high-school movie about two friends starting a rock band that deals with all the usual adolescent issues - first love, family, fitting in - with added guitar licks and drum solos. It might not be up there with the classic School of Rock but there’s still a lot to like about Metal Lords; the jokes, the tunes, the performances. Starring nineteen year old Jaeden Martell, already recognisable for his awesome turns in smash hits Knives Out and It.

The Blind Side (2009)

Category: Drama

With Sandra Bullock back on the big screen in the fun action adventure The Lost City, here’s a chance to revisit her Oscar-winning outing as feisty Leigh Anne Tuohy - a Tennessee matriarch who took in at risk teenager Michael Oher and helped him become a professional football player. True, The Blind Side sometimes feels a little bit too nice and wholesome but this is a story that really happened. What’s more, Sandy’s never been better than as tough cookie Leigh Anne, all big hair and big heart.

Unbroken (2014)

Category: Drama

Angelina Jolie directs this inspirational biopic of Louis Zamperini, a former Olympic runner who later became a US pilot in the 2nd World War, surviving a plane crash, over a month on a raft in the sea and a number of Japanese prisoner-of-war camps. It’s British actor Jack O’Connell who’s given the task of conveying Zamperini’s courage and conviction and he does it with impressive style. This is not a film about revenge but resilience, perfectly summed up by the Coldplay song ‘Miracles’ that plays over the end credits.

Return to Space (2022)

Category: Documentary

Few men in the world are discussed as much as science boffin and billionaire Elon Musk and this glossy documentary will only garner him more headlines. But it’s also a celebration of the brilliant team at his company Space X and their unwavering drive to explore the galaxy, reminding us with some serious panache why reaching for the stars will always fascinate.

The Green Mile (1999)

Category: Drama

Inspired adaptation of the story by Stephen King, starring Tom Hanks as a 1930s prison guard who suspects one of his inmates may possess supernatural powers. Sounds cheesy? But with the same team who made The Shawshank Redemption behind the camera, this is seriously heartfelt stuff, made even more magical by an unforgettable turn from the late Michael Clarke Duncan as prisoner John Coffey - the man who could well hold the secret of life in his fingertips.

The Strangers (2008)

Category: Horror

Liv Tyler stars in this brilliantly creepy cult chiller about a couple who find their holiday home invaded by three masked characters. What do they want? Hint: it’s not to borrow a cup of sugar. A sequel followed ten years later but this original is still the best, cleverly playing on our fears of somewhere we think safe becoming a place for terror. You have been warned! Co-starring Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Category: Family

Adam Sandler’s Dracula gets worried about his grandson’s lack of vampiric abilities in this enjoyable second outing of the fun - and hugely successful - animated series. Selena Gomez reprises her role as Drac’s daughter Mavis, alongside Andy Samberg as son-in-law Johnny, Kevin James as Frankenstein’s monster and Steve Buscemi as werewolf Wayne. It might not be up there with Pixar in terms of quality and insight but the Hotel Transylvania pics are tough to beat when it comes to sheer, relentless silliness.

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Category: Romance

It’s hard to remember Timothée Chalamet before he was leading blockbusters and wowing red carpets but here he is in his breakthrough movie, starring as sensitive teen Elio in this award-winning, Italian-set, eighties love story. It’s not just Tim who’s easy on the eye either: Lombardy in the summer has never looked more beautiful, the perfect backdrop for Elio’s romance with older student Oliver (Armie Hammer) and the highs and lows of first love.

The High Note (2020)

Category: Comedy

It might be a touch predictable but The High Note’s story of a singer’s personal assistant who has her own dreams of making it big in the music world is nicely played by stars Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross. The fact that it’s made by romantic-comedy specialist Working Title doesn’t hurt either, with just the right balance of jokes, relationship issues and awesome songs on the soundtrack to make this easy, breezy viewing.

The Goldfinch (2019)

Category: Drama

Adapting the giant novel by cult writer Donna Tartt was never going to be easy and it’s true that this attempt starring Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman isn’t entirely successful. With a story that spans ten or so years, taking in New York, Las Vegas and Amsterdam along the way, maybe a mini-series would have been a better fit? But the tale of teenage Theo and his fate following an explosion at a Manhattan museum is still a bewitching one, following a young man’s journey through grief, first love and the criminal underworld. The always brilliant Jeffrey Wright co-stars.

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Category: Family

Hapless panda Po Ping might seem an unlikely warrior king but that’s exactly the destiny he must face up to in this surprisingly imaginative smash hit. Jack Black has just the right amount of nervousness and attitude voicing Po, whilst Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu and David Cross are pitch-perfect on vocal duties as The Furious Five - a group of high-kicking animals that Po looks up to. But it’s the attention to detail and obvious love of martial arts culture that really gives this a knockout punch.

The Girl on the Train (2016)

Category: Thriller

Is there anything that Emily Blunt can’t do? We’ve seen her in Disney pics (Mary Poppins, Jungle Cruise), comedies (The Devil Wears Prada, The Five Year Engagement) and terrifying sci-fi horror (A Quiet Place 1&2). With this moody take on Paula Hawkins’ famous page-turner, she shows she’s equally adept at dark thrills too. Emily plays Rachel, a divorcée with a drinking problem who’s convinced she’s witnessed a crime. But who will believe her?

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Category: Drama

The true story of mathematician John Nash, a pioneer in scientific research since the 1940s but who had to balance his work with often crippling schizophrenia. Sensitively and imaginatively told, this is a weighty, Oscar-winning biopic from the days when Russell Crowe was the hottest leading man in Hollywood. Co-starring Jennifer Connolly, Paul Bettany and Ed Harris.

Looper (2012)

Category: Sci-Fi

The recent announcement of Bruce Willis’s health problems is of course a sad one but at least he has a back catalog packed with fascinating movies, such as this time-traveling adventure that co-stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Set in 2044, Looper tells the story of Joe, an assassin working for criminals who send their enemies back in time to be killed (thus avoiding detection). Needless to say, things don’t entirely go to plan. Brilliantly head-scratching thrills.

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Category: Action

Why don’t we talk that much about Antonio Banderas’s two masterful turns as iconic swashbuckler Zorro? Both the first film - 1998’s The Mask of Zorro - and this sequel are a riot of old-fashioned stunts, romance and jokes, with Antonio and co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones hamming things up in the best way possible. Think Indiana Jones but in nineteenth century California. Olé!

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood (2022)

Category: Family

Wonderful animation and a nostalgic storyline weave together perfectly in this tale of a man looking back on his childhood at the time of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969 - and what he secretly did to help. Jack Black stars, alongside Shazam’s Zachary Levi. Brilliantly inventive family film-making from the team behind the award-winning Boyhood.

The Bubble (2022)

Category: Comedy

Comedy giant Judd Apatow (Knocked Up, This is 40) writes and directs this weird-but-wonderful spoof of actors working during Covid-19 social distancing rules, with Karen Gillan as a the lead star of a dinosaur movie franchise that’s trying to get made during a global pandemic. Sound familiar? Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, David Duchovny and Kate McKinnon co-star.

The Lady in the Van (2015)

Category: Comedy

Dame Maggie Smith is at her most deliciously dotty in this adaptation of the hit play about a homeless woman, Miss Shepherd, who lives in a broken down van in the driveway of writer Alan Bennett. You’ll chuckle, yes, but this is more than just eccentric laughs. It’s also a moving portrait of age and friendship, reminding us that everyone deserves to have their story told.

The Talented Mr Ripley (1999)

Category: Drama

Matt Damon has never been better than in this slick and sexy adaptation of the classic page-turner, starring as the title character - a social climber with murder on his mind. Through an elaborate con, Ripley finds himself travelling to Italy to meet up with playboy socialite Dickie Greenleaf (a brilliant Jude Law), resulting in warped romance and dangerous betrayal on the stunning Amalfi Coast. A classic.

One Chance (2014)

Category: Drama

Remember Paul Potts? The Bristolian former mobile phone salesman won the first series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2007, wowing Simon Cowell and the gang with his version of ‘Nessun Dorma’. Global fame followed, including this likeable biopic starring James Corden as the man himself, telling the story of his rise to fame with enough humour to stop things getting too cheesy. Alexandra Roach is great too, as Paul’s wife Julie.

Molly’s Game (2017)

Category: Drama

This year’s Best Actress Oscar winner Jessica Chastain wows yet again in this wild-but-true story of former Olympic skier Molly Bloom and the top-secret high-stakes poker games she ran for celebrities, much to the suspicion of the authorities. A great supporting cast that includes Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera and Succession’s Jeremy Strong revel in the film’s sparkling dialogue whilst the exposé of how the rich and famous flash their cash will leave your jaw on the floor.

The Women (2008)

Category: Comedy

The repercussions of an extra-marital affair drive this glossy and gossipy laugher starring Meg Ryan, Annette Bening, Eva Mendes, Debra Messing, Jada Pinkett Smith, Carrie Fisher and Bette Midler that’s actually remake of an old movie and play. Set amongst the chattering classes of Manhattan, it might not be quite as Sex & the City as it would like but with that cast, even the cornier moments can still be fun.

In Good Company (2004)

Category: Comedy

Underrated, sweetly romantic comedy starring Topher Grace as the young new boss of an advertising department who awkwardly falls in love with the old boss’s daughter (played by Scarlett Johansson). Dennis Quaid co-stars and the chemistry between all three leads is full of easy-going charm. Add it to your watch list immediately!

