Monty Don couldn't hide his delight after receiving a major royal award this week while attending the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Show.

The Gardeners' World favourite, who will be appearing at and fronting television coverage of the annual horticulture event all week, took to Twitter to share a photo of his Victoria Medal with his followers. And even shared he had met the Queen!

Posting on Monday, Monty wrote: "The Victoria Medal of Honour presented to me by the Royal Horticultural Society at Chelsea today."

Clearly thrilled with his achievement, Monty continued: "I also gave the address at the President's lunch. Later I met and chatted to her Majesty the Queen. Oh and I filmed all day for tonight's programme at 8pm on BBC Two. Quite a day!"

the Victoria Medal of Honour presented to me by the Royal Horticultural Society at Chelsea today. I also gave the address at the President’s lunch. Later I met and chatted to her Majesty the Queen. Oh and I filmed all day for tonight’s programme at 8 pm on bbc2. Quite a day! pic.twitter.com/gB1nJzrBo6 — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) May 23, 2022

Monty shared his award on Twitter

The garden expert's loyal fans were equally pleased with his medal. One person wrote in response: "Looking wonderful with your shiny new medal, and quite chuffed to chat with HRH the Queen. Couldn't be happier for you and all your hard-earned honours."

Another echoed this, tweeting: "Very well deserved. As a palliative and end of life clinical nurse specialist, I don't know how I and many others would have got through the last couple of years without you and your team. A big thank you."

A third said: "Congratulations! Couldn't think of a more worthy recipient. Well deserved. Looking forward to all the coverage from you and the team on the BBC."

Monty is appearing at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Monty's appearance at RHS Chelsea Flower Show comes soon after his worrying bout with COVID-19. The broadcaster was sure to keep his fans updated on his illness, informing them he was "bedridden" with the virus for four days, which "knocked him sideways" and left him feeling "utterly exhausted".

He later updated fans following a full day of filming and issued a warning. "Full 10 hr GW filming day in the garden - came through tired but fine," he wrote on Twitter.

"Of our regular team only two have not had covid since March. It is still very much around."

