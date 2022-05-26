Yellowstone spinoff 1883 will return for a second season - but with a major change The Yellowstone Universe is expanding again!

Good news, 1883 fans! It's been revealed that the Yellowstone prequel series will, in fact, be returning for a second season - but will shift focus onto a new character.

Officially titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, the upcoming episodes will see Emmy-nominated actor David Oyelowo take on the role of a real-life Black marshall who became a legend in the Wild West.

Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, and also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Bass Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

The legendary lawman has been brought to life on screens before, having appeared as a supporting character in HBO's Watchmen series and Jeymes Samuel's Revisionist Western The Harder They Fall. At this time, no other cast has been announced.

David Oyelowo will be taking on the lead role in the new series

Likewise, it's not known if 1883 stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott will reprise their roles for the series, and if they do, how much screen time they will have, given that the story is shifting focus so dramatically.

It's not known if Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will appear in the new episodes

As fans will know, the trio played James Dutton, Margaret Dutton and Thomas O'Shea in the first Yellowstone spinoff. They went on a perilous journey together West across the Great Plains to try and find a new home for themselves in Montana.

Back in February, after the show concluded its ten-episode run, Paramount+ bosses teased that "the next chapter" of the story would be coming to screens later in 2022, but many were under the impression that it was the second Yellowstone prequel, 1932, was what they were referring to.

1932, which will star Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, will move things ahead almost 50 years and follow a new generation of the Dutton family during the prohibition period and the Great Depression. It's also expected to land on screens sometime this year.

