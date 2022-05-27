57 excellent movies to check out on Netflix this week

Need some help choosing which movies to watch on Netflix? Well, our movie man James King is on hand with his must-see picks for May to June. Happy viewing!

Lion (2016)

Category: Drama

The devastating true story of Saroo Brierly, separated from his parents in Khandwa, India, as a young boy before being adopted by an Australian couple and moving to Tasmania. Twenty five years later Saroo decides he wants to head back to his home country and track down his biological family. Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman and David Wenham star in this spine-tingling award-winner.

The Lost Daughter (2021)

Category: Drama

Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal’s first film as a director is a haunting, must-see tale of a professor (Olivia Colman) spending a holiday in Greece coming to terms with her past. Whilst she’s there she also becomes fascinated with a glamorous fellow traveller (Dakota Johnson), who’s hiding her own secret. A fascinating and beautifully told story of motherhood and regret, with Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley in supporting roles.

Ali & Ava (2022)

Category: Drama

One of this year’s best British films stars Adeel Akhtar and Claire Rushbrook as the title characters, both Bradford natives but with different backgrounds and family lives. A romance between them causes ripples in the community but this is a story told with such a big heart it never feels heavy-going. Great to see Adeel Akhtar get a BAFTA nomination for his joyfully eccentric performance as Ali too.

Fighting (2009)

Category: Drama

Channing Tatum stars as likeable bad boy Shawn, a New York street hustler who starts to find success in the lucrative - but highly dangerous - world of illegal fighting. It’s sometimes brutal, of course, but Channing’s doing what he always does so well: playing the cheeky beefcake with a heart of gold. The result? A drama with real punch.

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Category: Comedy

The ever-provocative Ricky Gervais - whose latest stand-up show Supernature is now on Netflix - co-wrote, co-directed, produced and starred in this cheeky fantasy set in a world where everyone tells the truth. The big chuckles are there, of course, but things also take a philosophical turn too - no surprise from a comedian who likes talking about religion almost as much as he likes wearing black t-shirts. So prepare to have your brain tickled as well as your funny bones.

Into the Wild (2007)

Category: Drama

Emile Hirsch is unforgettable in this heartbreaking true story of Christopher McCandless, a disenchanted university graduate who decides to explore America by car, foot and even kayak instead of doing what society expects of him. Jena Malone, Kristen Stewart and William Hurt co-star, with confident and insightful direction from the man behind the camera too - a certain Sean Penn.

Django Unchained (2012)

Category: Western

Another slice of crazy genius from writer/director Quentin Tarantino, this one starring the great Jamie Foxx as a nineteenth century freed slave in America’s south, travelling the states to track down his lost wife (Kerry Washington). Christoph Waltz won an Oscar for his turn as Django’s oddball sidekick Schultz but it’s a white-haired Samuel L Jackson and an especially slimy Leonardo DiCaprio who really make a mark.

Cast Away (2000)

Category: Thriller

Classic Tom Hanks action drama that sees The Nicest Guy in Hollywood play a Fed Ex employee stranded for four years on a remote island after his plane crashes in the South Pacific. Tom’s performance is, of course, flawless. Filming was even stopped for a year so that he could could lose weight, grow a beard and generally look as though he’d really been stranded for months on end. Nevertheless, few would disagree that even the great Tom is almost upstaged by his co-star, Wilson the Volleyball.

Schumacher (2021)

Category: Documentary

Thirty years after he started in Formula 1, the legendary racing drive Michael ‘the Red Baron’ Schumacher is celebrated in this archive-packed look at his life and career, especially Ferrari’s early noughties dominance in the top tier of motorsport. As this is authorised by his family it’s always more about honouring than digging for dirt, but there’s still enough tension, warmth and insight to keep things interesting.

Jackass 4.5 (2022)

Category: Comedy

The dumb daredevils are back with their fourth movie outing, looking a little bit worse for wear these days but still with the same goal: to pull off as many dangerously stupid stunts as possible. It’s all ridiculously childish, of course, but there’s something weirdly reassuring about how Johnny Knoxville, Steve O and the boys don’t seem to have changed their behaviour one bit since their noughties heyday. Long may it continue.

A Perfect Pairing (2022)

Category: Rom-Com

Netflix really is the go-to place for cheesy romantic comedies like this. From the writers of previous hits Falling Inn Love and Love, Guaranteed comes another ‘opposites attract’ story, this time starring Victoria Justice as an LA wine executive (!) who heads to Australia for work, only to find herself working on a sheep ranch (!) and meeting a hunky local (!) Don’t expect realism, just plenty of beautiful scenery and slushy moments.

Ammonite (2020)

Category: Drama

Brooding romance set on England’s South Coast in the 1840s about an introverted palaeontologist (Kate Winslet) and a secret relationship she strikes up with a budding fossil collector (Saoirse Ronan). Both leads are as pitch-perfect as you’d expect and although this is a slow starter, it’s ultimately a beautifully told feminist drama that seamlessly mixes real-life historical figures with a fictional love story.

The Departed (2006)

Category: Thriller

Leo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg and the legendary Jack Nicholson found both box-office success and Oscar glory with this gutsy Boston crime drama about two undercover agents working on opposite sides of the law. It’s packed with big speeches, blistering action and heavyweight themes. Cracking stuff.

She’s All That (1999)

Category: Teen

One of the best-loved high-school pics from the turn of the century got a recent remake but this original is still sweet and funny, with its classic My Fair Lady-style storyline of a geeky teen (Rachael Leigh Cook) who gets turned into one of the cool kids by a popular jock (Freddie Prinze Jr). The cast is packed with famous faces from the era - Matthew Lillard, Paul Walker, Gabrielle Union - as well as little Kieran Culkin, years before Succession gave him critical acclaim.

Stardust (2007)

Category: Family

Fabulously fun fairytale starring Charlie Cox as Tristan, a young man who leaves his small village and heads for the fantasy kingdom of Stormhold in order to find a gift for the woman he loves. The Storhmold natives aren’t that happy about it though. Cheeky jokes and an all-star cast (Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro, Ricky Gervais, Sienna Miller) makes this a magical must-see. You can sing along with the song on the end credits too: Take That’s ‘Rule The World’.

Maiden (2019)

Category: Documentary

The legendary sailor Tracy Edwards and her all-female crew tell the story of their groundbreaking time in 1989’s Whitbread Round the World Race in this rousing and inspiring documentary. It doesn’t matter if you know nothing about yachts - this true tale is as gripping as any blockbuster. And more important too.

Midsommar (2019)

Category: Horror

British star Florence Pugh continues her run of superb films (Little Women, Fighting With My Family, Black Widow) with this beautifully bizarre and seriously creepy tale of American students finding what they think is paradise on a camping trip to Sweden. How wrong could they be? Look out for Florence in the upcoming Don’t Worry Darling, alongside a certain Harry Styles.

Dear John (2010)

Category: Romance

More high-class slush from the pen of author Nicholas Sparks - and perhaps the best movie adaptation of his work after The Notebook. Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum have genuine chemistry as Savannah and John, falling for each other by the beach in picturesque South Carolina but forced apart when his military leave ends and he heads to Afghanistan. Yes, you might groan. But you’ll blub too.

Senior Year (2022)

Category: Comedy

Rebel Wilson plays a 37-year old who wakes up from a coma after two decades, frustrated that she missed her prom and the chance to be crowned queen. Her solution? To go back to high-school. Don’t expect subtlety from Rebel but stories about sneaking back into education like this are always fun (think 21 Jump Street and Never Been Kissed). Plus, there’s an astounding Rebel-as-Britney moment!

The Good Liar (2019)

Category: Thriller

Twist-packed romps like this live and die on their credibility so when you’ve got acting legends Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Ian McKellen on board you know that however outlandish the plot, you’ve got the best leads to make it believable. Without them, this story of OAP con-artists would be a faintly ridiculous tale of bitter revenge. With them, though, it’s a masterclass from two heavyweights in how to inject relish and humour into a story, creating a charming drama full of dastardly deeds and cheeky oneupmanship.

Marmaduke (2022)

Category: Animation

Headline-grabbing comedian Pete Davison voices the giant - and very clumsy - Great Dane in this latest incarnation of the famous comic strip (the last was in 2010). This time around Marmaduke is eyed as a potential dog show winner, if only he could be properly trained. This so-so Netflix offering is not exactly going to get the animation brainiacs at Pixar quaking in their boots but it might just be enough for youngsters looking for something new.

Our Father (2022)

Category: Documentary

The horrifying - but gripping - true story of American thirty-something Jacoba Ballard who took a DNA test to discover her origins but uncovered something much darker: a conspiracy by a popular fertility doctor from Indianapolis to impregnate as many women as possible. Truly unsettling.

Savages (2012)

Category: Thriller

Enjoyably OTT drama starring Blake Lively, Taylor Kitsch, Aaron Johnson, Salma Hayek, Benicio del Toro and John Travolta about a drug-smuggling threesome who find themselves in hot-water with their colleagues in Central America. There’s plenty of tension and some stunning locations as well as characteristically ridiculous turn from Travolta as a dodgy drug enforcement officer with even dodgier facial hair.

Concrete Cowboy (2021)

Category: Drama

Another strong outing from powerhouse Idris Elba - who produced this as well as starring in it - about a teenage boy who leaves his home in Detroit to stay with his estranged dad in Philadelphia, falling in with a crowd of city cowboys once he’s there. Sometimes traditional, sometimes surprising (who knew about city cowboys?), this is an especially great film for fathers and sons, featuring a strong message about the importance of family bonds and brotherhood.

Annie (2014)

Category: Musical

It may not be as well remembered as the eighties version of the famous Broadway musical but this more recent, bubbly take on the story of little orphan Annie still has a lot to recommend it. The stars - Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx and eleven year old Quvenzhané Wallis - are all impressive whilst the new music by Sia works sweetly with old classics like ‘Tomorrow’ and ‘It’s a Hard Knock Life’. Plus, here’s a fact for the pub quiz: this was the last film that Cameron made before deciding to retire from acting.

1408 (2007)

Category: Horror

John Cusack stars in this Stephen King adaptation, playing a skeptical psychic investigator whose beliefs are challenged when he stays in creepy room 1408 of an historic New York hotel. A refreshingly eerie thriller that doesn’t rely on gore to send shivers down your spine - and which also features Samuel L Jackson at his intimidating best.

The Judge (2014)

Category: Drama

Outside of his turns in blockbuster Marvel movies, Robert Downey Jr teamed up with Hollywood legend Robert Duvall for this gripping drama about a hotshot lawyer defending his estranged father on a case of second degree murder. It might boast some clichéd moments (which probably led to it being shut out of the awards season race) but let’s be honest, watching the two Roberts slug it out in a courtroom was never going to be anything less than riveting.

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Category: Horror

If you know creepy classic The Shining - either the movie version of Stephen King’s novel - then you’ll want to check out this sequel. Dan Torrance, a child in the original but now an adult, has to protect a young girl with psychic powers from a cult known as the True Knot, bringing back memories of his traumatic time at the Overlook Hotel all those years ago. Effective chills, starring Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson.

Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

Category: Musical

It’s Eurovision Song Contest time again! And if the actual show isn’t already ridiculous enough for you then this affectionate send-up starring Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell will surely do the job. They star as Sigrid and Lars, two small-time singers from Iceland who get the chance to represent their country in the legendary competition. Chaos, as you can imagine, ensues. You’ll laugh, yes, but original songs such as ‘Husavik’ - an actual Oscar nominee - are genuinely great too.

Hairspray (2007)

Category: Musical

It’s a shame that it’s been so long since John Travolta has been in a genuinely great movie like this. Even dragged up and wearing several pounds of prosthetics, JT still delivers the goods as 1960s Baltimore mom Edna Turnblad, struggling not just with her agoraphobia but also with bubbly daughter Tracy (Nikki Blonsky) and her battle to change the TV landscape. Pure singalong joy that packs a political punch too.

Hustlers (2019)

Category: Drama

J-Lo’s recent return to romantic comedy alongside Owen Wilson in Marry Me felt rather underwhelming, especially coming after this bold and brassy thriller, based on real events. Jen plays Ramona, the tough leader of a group of New York pole dancers who steal from rich clients - and she’s never been better. The jaw-dropping story, meanwhile, is told with serious style. A must-see.

The Karate Kid (2010)

Category: Family

This remake of the eighties classic might not have inspired the love - and spin-offs - of the original but there’s still a lot to enjoy about its smart mix of kung-fu and life lessons. Twelve year old Dre (Jaden Smith) moves with his mother to Beijing but finds himself bullied. Perhaps moody maintenance man Mr Han (Jackie Chan) can help him out?

Colombiana (2011)

Category: Action

There are better known female action stars out there - Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson - but with Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek on her CV, Zoe Saldaña has been consistently delivering the goods in huge blockbusters for two decades now. Here she stars as a professional assassin out for revenge in a silly by stylish romp that was originally intended as a sequel to nineties crime classic Léon (starring Natalie Portman). Britain’s Lennie James - so good on telly in Save Me - is her co-star.

Serenity (2005)

Category: Sci-Fi

Back when Star Wars films were decidedly iffy, this spin-off of cult TV show Firefly was the space flick that got all the critics raving. You can see why. Its story of futuristic intergalactic outlaws feels like both a nod back to Han Solo and co and a forerunner of Marvel films to come. Over fifteen years later it’s still beloved by fans around the world. Starring Nathan Fillion.

Piranha (2010)

Category: Comedy

Sometimes we want to watch heavyweight, award-winning movies. Other times we just want to see Elisabeth Shue battle a load of prehistoric, carnivorous piranhas. This might be very silly but at least Shue and her co-stars - Adam Scott, Ving Rhames and actual Kelly Brook - are in on the joke. Cheeky, gory nonsense that might just make you think twice about taking a dip.

Peter Lindbergh: The Eye (2016)

Category: Documentary

Short but powerful look at the late, iconic German photographer who worked with everyone from the nineties supermodels to Beyoncé and Tina Turner (and usually in black & white). Archive footage shows the great man at work, including a cheeky moment involving a swimming pool and a highly reluctant Naomi Campbell! A must for all fans of fashion.

The Wall: Climb for Gold (2021)

Category: Documentary

A fascinating film about dedication and focus that follows four elite climbers - Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret, Team GB’s Shauna Coxsey, America’s Brooke Raboutou and Japan’s Miho Nonaka - in the run up to the recent Tokyo Olympics, where climbing made its debut in the competition. Doesn’t sound up your street? Think again. This does what all the best sports documentaries do: it gets you fascinated by a sport that you previously might have had zero interest in. Inspiring stuff.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Category: Family

This adaptation of the legendary videogame suffered a big setback when fans responded badly to the first trailer, resulting in a redesign of the cute title character, but that didn’t stop Sonic becoming a smash hit just before the pandemic hit cinemas a couple of years back. The recent sequel’s been an even bigger success but there’s still plenty to enjoy in Part One, not least Jim Carrey clearly relishing his turn as moustachioed evil scientist Dr Robotnik.

Oprah & Viola (2022)

Category: Documentary

Viola Davis has been consistently turning out immaculate performances on stage and screen for the last thirty years so there’s plenty to talk about in this intimate chat with Oprah, released to coincide with both Viola’s brutally honest memoir Finding Me and her upcoming role as Michelle Obama in TV series The First Lady. Essential viewing.

The Souvenir (2019)

Category: Drama

This sleepy, haunting story of a doomed romance might not be for fans of edge-of-your-seat action but as a slice of grown-up drama it can’t be bettered. Honor Swinton-Byrne stars (alongside her real-life mother Tilda Swinton) as 1980s film student Julie, falling in love with mysterious Foreign Office worker Anthony (a flawless Tom Burke) whose laidback attitude masks some serious issues. An equally enigmatic follow-up was released earlier this year.

Paycheck (2003)

Category: Sci-Fi

Ben Affleck plays futuristic corporate engineer Michael Jennings, a boffin working on technology that’s so hush-hush he regularly undergoes selective memory wipes so he can’t spill any secrets. What could possibly go wrong? Well, pretty much everything, as Michael desperately tries to piece together why he’s woken up and discovered he’s given away all his money. Decent hi-tech thrills co-starring Uma Thurman and Aaron Eckhart.

Awakenings (1990)

Category: Drama

Emotional true story starring the late, great Robin Williams as a 1960s neurologist who discovered that his catatonic patients were given a new lease of life after they took a psychoactive drug known as L-Dop. Robert de Niro co-stars as one of those patients, Leonard Lowe, giving a performance so detailed and heartbreaking it earned him a well-deserved Oscar nod.

Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)

Category: Family

Roald Dahl’s children’s classic is brought ingeniously to life by eccentric film-maker Wes Anderson, using old-fashioned stop-motion animation techniques and a voice cast that includes George Clooney, Meryl Streep and even 90s pop icon Jarvis Cocker. The result is seriously playful and bizarre, irritating some Dahl purists along the way but always oddly hilarious.

Matilda (1996)

Category: Family

We can never have too many of Roald Dahl’s deliciously warped tales as far as I’m concerned and this one sees Hollywood legend Danny De Vito directing and starring in the tale of young bookworm Matilda, fifteen years before the stage musical wowed audiences worldwide. Nineties child actor Mara Wilson plays the title character, a genius who uses her special powers to get her own back on those who’ve mistreated her. The result is wicked fun (and there’s a new version starring Lashana Lynch and Emma Thomson coming to Netflix at the end of the year).

Lockout (2012)

Category: Sci-Fi

After numerous scene-stealing turns in high-profile outings such as Prometheus, Iron Man 3 and TV’s Mare of Easttown, Guy Pearce deserves to be a more respected actor than he actually is. Even in so-so action movies like this futuristic prison break film, he’s bold and brilliant. Hopefully his next film - thriller The Infernal Machine - will deliver the goods when it’s released later this year.

White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022)

Category: Documentary

Eye-opening look at the hugely popular American fashion brand which concentrates on accusations against the company of discriminatory hiring and marketing practices. In other words, only employing people who looked a certain way. But although this focuses on A&F, it’s clear that this was - and still is - a wider cultural problem. Abercrombie & Fitch might have changed its outlook to be more inclusive but there’s still a huge amount of work to be done in the industry.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022)

Category: Documentary

Sixty years on from her untimely death, we’re still fascinated by the life and times of the former Norma Jean Baker - the ultimate movie bombshell. Using archive footage and previously unseen interviews, this Netflix original delves deep into the mystery that continues to surround her suicide, with its tagline telling you everything: “The brighter the star, the darker the truth”.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Category: Rom-Com

Ali Wong’s three brilliant Netflix stand-up specials are not for the easily offended but she’s on slightly more mainstream ground with this romantic comedy she wrote with co-star Randall Park. They play childhood friends Sasha and Marcus who reconnect after several years apart, only to realise there may still be a spark. But the path of true love never runs smoothly, not least when Sasha finds herself dating actual Keanu Reeves!

The First Monday in May (2016)

Category: Documentary

Ever wondered what it takes to put on the star-studded Met Gala every year? This in-depth documentary takes you behind-the-scenes of not just the famous party but also the museum exhibition that it’s helping to raise funds for, resulting in a sometimes fraught clash of pop culture and high art. There are many contributors but no surprise it’s legendary Vogue powerhouse - and event organiser - Anna Wintour who steals the show with her no-nonsense attitude and scathing one-liners.

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

Category: Comedy

In an ideal there would have been numerous awards thrown at Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant for this true story of an opera-singing, New York heiress and her wayward husband. It’s no mean feat to make something this funny, touching and deliciously eccentric all at the same time. So while you get plenty of laughs from Meryl’s deliberately bad warbling, this is also a warm-hearted celebration of following your dreams, whatever the obstacles. Don’t miss it.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Category: Rom-Com

George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones are at their smoothest in this hilarious battle-of-the-sexes about a ruthless divorce lawyer and a whip smart gold-digger who struggle against their obvious attraction to each other from opposite sides of the courtroom. A loving tribute to screwball comedies from Hollywood’s Golden Age, with George and Cat radiating old-school glamour.

Once (2006)

Category: Musical

An Oscar-winning musical that rewrote the rules, starring Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová as hard-up Dublin musicians who form a romantic bond through the magic of singing. Don’t expect big dance numbers - this is more like a documentary than a Greatest Showman or Mamma Mia! But the result is something subtly beautiful and bewitching, so successful that it was later turned into a hit on the stage too.

Serendipity (2001)

Category: Rom-Com

These days Kate Beckinsale might be as well known for her hilarious cat posts on Instagram as she is for acting but twenty years ago she was a rising star in Hollywood thanks to captivating turns in movies such as Brokedown Palace, The Last Days of Disco and this sweet romance co-starring John Cusack. The premise? New Yorkers Sara and Jonathan meet at Bloomingdale’s but decide to let fate determine their relationship, rather than make any plans. Effortlessly charming.

