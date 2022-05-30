Love Island 2022 line-up: Meet the contestants

The new series of Love Island is just days away which means that summer has officially began and it's time to find out which lucky contestants will be heading to the iconic Mallorcan villa this year.

ITV has released the confirmed line-up and it's safe to say that this year is going to be a season to remember. Keep checking back here for live updates.

Luca Bish

23-year-old Luca is looking for love in the villa this summer after coming out of a four-year relationship last year.

Chatting about why he wanted to join the show, Luca, a fishmonger from Brighton, said: "When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it's genuinely made. I don't know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren't there?"

Luca is a 23-year-old fishmonger

Amber Beckford

Amber is a 24-year-old nanny from London and is "definitely ready" to look for a boyfriend.

On what she will bring to the villa, Amber said: "Hopefully fun! Have some chit chat with the girls. I can definitely be opinionated so I'm not sure how that's going to go down. As I work with kids I have patience with kids but adults, they annoy me!"

Amber is a nanny from London

Andrew Le Page

Real estate agent Andrew from Guernsey says he's joining the 2022 line-up because he's "actually single for once".

On why he thinks he'll be a catch on the show, the 27-year-old said: "When I'm with someone I'm very loyal, I'm a good boyfriend as when I'm with someone I'm all for them."

Andrew is a 27-year-old real estate agent

Ikenna Ekwonna

Ikenna is a 23-year-old from Nottingham who works in pharmaceutical sales and is ready to meet the one this summer.

On what he'll bring to the villa this year, he said: "Hopefully, I’m going to bring spontaneity and excitement. I'm not really shy to speak to people and I don't really care too much about what people think."

Ikenna hopes to bring spontaneity and excitement to the villa

Gemma Owen

19-year-old Gemma, who is the daughter of former football star Michael Owen, is also entering the famous Love Island residence this year. Gemma is an International Dressage Rider and Business Owner who is "open to finding love".

When asked how competitive she is, she said: "Sport has always been a big thing for me and my family. My dad was a professional football player. I've competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11-years-old. I've travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions.

"I would say I'm very competitive. [When it comes to relationships] I will always go for what I want. But at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection. I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me."

Gemma is the daughter of football legend Michael Owen

Davide Sanclimenti

Davide is a 27-year-old business owner from Italy who lives in Manchester. His "biggest dream" is to find someone to spend his life with.

On why he's choosing to enter the Love Island villa, Davide said: "I think Love Island is going to be so much fun. I'm going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy.

"I'm good looking and I've realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I'm looking forward to it. I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family.

Davide is a business owner from Rome

Tasha Ghouri

Tasha is a 23-year-old model and dancer from Thirsk who is looking to find 'the one'.

On how her friends would describe her, Tasha revealed: "They would definitely describe me as wild. I can get very wild on a night out, I'm definitely a party animal. I love my prosecco and to have a dance - I'm always on the dance floor.

"I'm very loyal to my friends and family, I’ll always have their backs. I’m the type of person to put others before me. They would definitely say I'm a nap queen - I love napping! I think they’d also say I'm inspirational because of my hearing and my cochlear implant. I inspire quite a lot of people because I'm really open about it."

Tasha is a model and dancer from Thirsk

Liam Llewellyn

22-year-old Liam from Newport, South Wales is heading to the Mallorca for 2022's series. The upcoming contestant, who is a Master's Student studying Strength & Conditioning believes he's at a "really nice" age to meet the one.

"I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you've got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together," he said. "I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you're in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people."

Liam is a Master's Student from Newport

Indiyah Polack

Indiyah is a 23-year-old hotel waitress from London who promises to bring "flavour and vibrancy" to the Mallorcan villa.

Chatting about why she wanted to join the popular ITV show, she said: "I feel like I'm at a stage in my life now where I'm ready to meet new people and start dating properly.

"I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it's quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that. Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."

Indiyah is a 23-year-old hotel waitress

Dami Hope

Dami is a 26-year-old senior microbiologist from Dublin who is ready to put himself out there and try new experiences.

On why he thinks he'll be a hit with the girls, Dami said: "When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it's a star sign thing, I'm an Aries but I'm very passionate - I always used to put that person first.

"If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I'd make sure that even if it’s something I'm not talented at I'd get talented at it just so it helps them. I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other."

Dami is a senior microbiologist from Dublin

Paige Thorne

24-year-old Paige Thorn is the first contestant to be confirmed for 2022's series. A paramedic from Swansea, Paige is keen to bring her "positive, bubbly energy" to the villa.

On why she has chosen to join this year's series, she said: "In Swansea there is just no-one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore.

"I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven't got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!"

Paige is a paramedic from Swansea

Who is hosting Love Island 2022?

Laura Whitmore will be returning to host the popular ITV series alongside her husband Iain Stirling, who will be narrating the programme. Laura has fronted the show since January 2020, taking over from the late Caroline Flack.

Where is the Love Island villa?

While the show has taken place in a luxury villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar since the third season - apart from the winter Love Island series, which moved to South Africa - it has been reported that a new Mallorcan property will welcome this year's contestants.

According to The Mirror, the previous villa was sold in March, prompting ITV bosses to start their hunt for a new location.

Who won Love Island 2021?

Millie Court and Liam Reardon were the winners of last year's series, beating runners up Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran as well as Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, who placed third.

Millie and Liam were crowned 2021's winners

Love Island release date

Love Island season eight debuts on 6 June 2022 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVHub.

