Love Island's Andrew Le Page: see what star looked like before entering the villa The 27-year-old is coupled up with Tasha

Love Island star Andrew Le Page is one of many contestants on the 2022 series hoping to find love and bag himself £25,000 in the process. The 27-year-old star, who hails from Guernsey, is currently couple up with model and dancer, Tasha Ghouri – but will they go the distance?

Prior to entering the villa in Majorca, Andrew could be found enjoying the gorgeous weather in Dubai where he worked as an estate agent. But before his move to sunnier climates, he worked as a PT in his hometown, and he certainly looked different too!

On his Instagram, the star can be sporting a much longer hairstyle in previous posts. Nowadays, the reality star clearly prefer a shorter look!

Upon joining the ITV2 dating show, Andrew opened up about why he'll be a catch for someone in the villa: "When I'm with someone I'm very loyal, I'm a good boyfriend as when I'm with someone I'm all for them."

Andrew LePage before he entered the Love Island villa

Tasha, his love-interest, is clearly his type on paper. The dancer told ITV before entering the villa: "I'm very loyal to my friends and family, I'll always have their backs. I'm the type of person to put others before me."

Meanwhile, the dating programme has already faced a number of setbacks despite only being on air for a week. After five days, former contestant Liam Llewellyn decide to leave the show.

Andrew is paired with Tasha

He told his fellow contestants: "I don't really think I've been giving 100 per cent Liam; I'm miles off that. Trying to find someone you leave the villa with that you care about – obviously that's the goal, isn't it? But when you're not feeling that, it makes it a hard sort of time to find that."

On Tuesday, it was also announced that another contestant has dropped out before making their debut as a bombshell. According to The Sun, Zach Hartman - who has shot campaigns with Jack Wills, Ralph Lauren and ASOS - reportedly told friends that he had decided against appearing on the show to protect his career. As a result, it is believed that ITV bosses are now scrambling to find a replacement for him.

