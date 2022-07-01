Celebrity Gogglebox: inside Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake’s relationship 

Celebrity Gogglebox has welcomed Fred Sirieix and his fiancée Fruitcake to the show - and viewers have absolutely loved the beautiful couple’s hilarious dynamic. Find out more about the pair’s romance here…

MORE: Strictly finalists Johannes Radebe and John Whaite reunite for Celebrity Gogglebox

The maître d’hôtel owner, best known for appearing in First Dates, went public with Fruitcake back in 2018 after he revealed he was dating someone new. However, although Fruitcake is a popular member of the Gogglebox family, she has kept her real name and occupation private.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity Gogglebox: Fred and Fruitcake are hilarious together!

Fred announced his engagement to his girlfriend of two years back in March 2020, but the pair held of their nuptials due to the pandemic. Speaking about getting down on one knee on GMB, Fred said: "It was perfect because she said yes. That’s the main thing. The only thing is though is I did not get a ring. But I've now managed to do it because we are out of lockdown so the ring is there and she is very happy. So all is well!"

MORE: Celebrity Gogglebox: the stars you forgot appeared on the Channel 4 show

MORE: Zoe Ball and her mum both suffer from this secret health condition

Speaking to The Sun about his other half, Fred said: "She’s a fun girl and she makes me laugh. We just enjoy each other’s company, we enjoy walking and all sorts of stuff, like everybody else, it’s easy - very simple and very straightforward."

The pair are set to tie the knot

He added about waiting to celebrate with family and friends on their special day, which they are planning on taking place in Jamaica, saying: "Well we are waiting to see when we can travel as it’s important to have friends and family there. We have to be patient and see what is going to happen – it is out of our control."

The pair have been a hit with viewers, with one person writing: "I already love having Fruitcake and Fred on the show," while another person added: "'You really need to try the Caribbean fruitcake.' 'I am.' Love Fred and Fruitcake."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.