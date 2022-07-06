The Rookie star Nathan FIllion’s followers 'jealous' following latest post

The Rookie star Nathan Fillion has shared the sweetest snap of what he “wakes up to every morning”, and his fans have jokingly been commenting admitting that they are a little jealous!

The actor shared a snap of his beautiful white fluffy cat Bowie who was spread out on his duvet- and even resting his head on a pillow! He captioned the snap: “This is what I wake up to every morning,” to which one follower replied: “Jealous. Sigh. Mine are usually staring at me. It’s obvious they’re saying “food” as loudly as they can.”

WATCH: Nathan Fillion's The Rookie co-star Jenna Dewan shares surprising detail with fans

Another person added: “Awe how sweet is this pic of Bowie laying like this. Bowie is waiting for handsome daddy @nathanfillion to rub his belly. Pets are a man’s best friend. I love the way the cats purr. Enjoy your day sweetie.”

Nathan is having a very busy time filming The Rookie, which is set to premiere on 25 September. The show's bosses confirmed the exciting news, writing: "When you hear that the season premiere of #TheRookie is Sept 25 on ABC. Who can't wait to tune in?!"

How cute is Nathan's pet cat?

Fans were quick to respond, with hundreds commenting to express their excitement. One wrote: "Cannot wait!" alongside a series of heart emojis. Someone else echoed this, commenting: "AHHHHH I'M SO EXCITED! CAN'T WAIT TO SEE LUCY AND TIM!"

Nathan’s co-star Melissa O’Neil shared a clip of them on the set of the show, writing: “So much to report! Still integrating from an extremely potent time away from work…Phewph! More on that another time - maybe. In the mean time… here’s a little hey-hello from @nathanfillion and I on the lot today. Such a treat to be back at it with our @therookieabc fam!!!

