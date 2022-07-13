Love Island: All the couples who are still together after meeting in the villa Will any of the 2022 lot stay together?

Although the point of Love Island is to spend the summer in a villa, meet beautiful people and fall in love, in reality most of our favourite islander couples don't tend to last the test of time, no matter how much we want them to (we're looking at you, Millie and Liam)!

However, there is the occasional couple who break the villa curse and actually stay together! Check out the Love Island contestants who haven't had their heads turned and are still coupled up to this day…

WATCH: Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's Love Island journey

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde (2016 series)

Nathan and Cara won the 2016 series, and the pair are still going strong to this day! In fact, they are still the only winning couple to be in a relationship and a currently engaged and share a son, Freddie, who they welcomed in 2017.

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland (2016 series)

They might not have won, but they certainly won each other's hearts! Olivia and Alex fell head over heels after meeting in the villa in 2016 and tied the knot back in 2018. Fast forward to 2022, and the couple have now welcomed their first child together. In June, Olivia shared the first photo of their new bundle of joy with the family posing together in an Instagram post. "You are everything. 10/06/22," she captioned the photo showing the baby boy that they have named their baby boy Abel Jacob Bowen.

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever (2017 series)

Jessica and Dom met in the villa back in 2017 and also have since married and welcomed children together. They tied the knot in 2018 during a small ceremony in Mykonos. Their first child, a boy named Presley, was born in 2019 and they became a family of four with the arrival of a second baby boy in 2022.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt (2017 series)

This one warms our hearts! After struggling to connect with anyone in the villa, former explosive ordnance disposal specialist Camilla finally met her Prince Charming when Jamie walked through the door. Three years after leaving the villa together, the pair not only got engaged but welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Nell. They then tied the knot in 2021 and announced in 2022 that they had had another daughter named Nora.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury (2019 series)

Molly-Mae and Tommy are arguably two of the most successful contestants to come from the ITV series, and we're hardly surprised to hear that this power couple are still together. The couple moved in together not long after the show finished airing and recently teased that they had bought their first home together.

Callum Jones and Molly Smith (2020 winter series)

Callum and Molly are a Casa Amor success story, having successfully managed to stick together through all the drama and fallout of coupling up during the midseason point. The couple moved in together not long after the series ended, thanks in part to the coronavirus lockdown, and more recently became proud pet parents to a Pomeranian pup.

Finn Tapp and Paige Turley (2020 winter series)

Finn and Paige became the winners of the first ever Winter Love Island series - and they're still going strong! We knew these two were in it for the long run after discussing everything from moving in together and adopting dogs before they even bagged the £50,000 prize.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran (2021 series)

Chloe and Toby may not have won the 2021 series, but they won our hearts after being the most consistently entertaining couple in the villa. They had their fair share of ups and downs in the villa, including Toby mugging Chloe off for another contestant before the two eventually reconciled and made things girlfriend-boyfriend official on the show.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares (2021 series)

Faye and Teddy are another couple who had a bit of a tumultuous time in the villa, but they have proven the test of time and are now approaching a year together after being runner-ups in the 2021 series.

