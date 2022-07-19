Meet Doc Martin star Martin Clunes' famous daughter who appeared on the show The actor shares one child with his wife

Martin Clunes is perhaps best known for playing social awkward doctor Martin Ellingham in the hit medical drama, Doc Martin. But did you know his daughter, Emily, once appeared in an episode of the popular ITV series?

Read on to find out more about the actor's daughter and which episode she featured in.

WATCH: Martin Clunes explains real reason Doc Martin is coming to an end

Who is Martin Clunes' daughter?

Martin Clunes' daughter is 22-year-old Emily, whom he shares with his wife, Philippa Braithwaite.

Emily, who studied at Hartpury University, is an event horse rider who has competed in several showjumping competitions, including in the levels BENovice and BS115.

Emily, along with her mother, inspired Martin's love for horses and the family, who live in Beaminster, Dorset, own an array of horses on their farm, including Shetlands and Clydesdales. The 60-year-old actor was even made the president of the British Horse Society back in 2011.

When was Martin Clunes' daughter on Doc Martin?

Emily appeared on an episode of the beloved ITV show during the eighth episode of series four, playing the role of a schoolgirl.

Martin's daughter, Emily, appeared in one episode of the ITV show

In her one scene, she asks school teacher Tasha, played by Sophie Thompson, if she is ok after she becomes frustrated with the children during rehearsals for the Harbour Day celebrations.

When will the new season of Doc Martin be released?

While an official release date for season ten has not been confirmed yet, viewers are likely to see the new episodes on their screens by the end of the year.

Martin pictured with his wife and daughter

Chatting about the show to Lorraine Kelly earlier this year, the actor revealed that the final series has a "really strong" script due to the fact that the writers had an extra year to come up with ideas because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "I think everyone will probably appreciate it's time to finish but it feels a really good time to finish and we've had an extra year to work on the script so it's a really good, really strong Doc Martin series."

