All Creatures Great and Small season three gets US release date - and fans will be thrilled We can't wait to catch up with the Darrowby residents!

Fans on both sides of the pond are eagerly awaiting the third season of heartwarming drama All Creatures Great and Small, which follows the ups and downs of television's favourite vet, James Herriot.

And now it has been revealed when the new episodes will land in America. Masterpiece on PBS has confirmed that the Skeldale House gang be back with even more creatures and crises in early 2023. Viewers will be able to catch the first episode on the channel at 9/8c on Sunday 8 January 2023. The series, which will consist of six episodes, will then continue to air at the same slot each Sunday night until its conclusion on Sunday 19 February.

Viewers last caught up with the residents of Darrowby in the show's bittersweet 2021 Christmas special, which saw the development of Mrs Hall's slow-burning romance with former soldier Gerald Hammond, while Tristan finally passed his veterinary exams.

According to PBS, viewers can expect "wedding bells chime and animal ailments abound" in the new episode as season three will begin in "spring 1939 as James and Helen prepare to walk down the aisle."

"Should their wedding go off without a hitch—and what are the chances of that?—James will have a new wife and a new stake in the business to think of," the synopsis continues. "The pressure is on, and while his scheme to participate in the government's practice to test for tuberculosis in cattle will expand the veterinary practice, it could put James on the outs with local farmers."

It adds that the new season will see Helen face new challenges too, while Tristan will navigate Skeldale House as a qualified vet - all while war with Germany looms on the horizon.

There's no news on when series three will arrive on Channel 5 for UK viewers, although we predict it will be sometime later this year, as that is when previous seasons have aired. Nevertheless, we'll be sure to keep you updated on any developments here.

