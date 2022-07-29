Worried how to keep the family occupied during the school holidays? With a host of blockbuster movies now available to watch across a whole range of platforms there’s no excuse for boredom! Happy viewing!

MORE: James King's big 7: best films coming to cinema and streaming this week

DC League of Super-Pets (cinemas)

Category: Family

Dwayne Johnson is Krypto the Super-Dog - Superman’s inseparable canine companion - in this fun animated comic book movie that sees a scruffy bunch of animals tasked with saving the legendary Justice League. It’s a remarkable voice cast too. Kevin Hart is boxer dog Ace, Olivia Wilde plays Lois Lane, Jameela Jamil is Wonder Woman whilst actual Keanu Reeves lends his vocals to Bruce Wayne aka Batman. Perfect summer break entertainment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching DC League of Super-Pets?

Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Disney+)

Category: Superhero

The second standalone Dr Strange movie sees the former neurosurgeon (expertly played, as always, by Benedict Cumberbatch) do battle across multiple alternate realities in this eye-popping - and occasionally baffling - blockbuster with links to everything from TV series Wandavision to the last Spider-man movie, No Way Home.

It’s a riot (with a plot way too complex to describe here), featuring a host of big name cameos that will leave followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe giddy with excitement. Co-starring Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams.

The Lost City (rent/buy on all major platforms)

Category: Action Comedy

Riffing shamelessly on eighties blockbuster Romancing the Stone, The Lost City sees Sandra Bullock as nervy, reclusive Marianne - a romance novelist who just happens to also be an expert in ancient languages and artefacts. Enter billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), a crazed collector who dreams of discovering hidden treasure on a remote Atlantic island and who kidnaps Marianne to help him find it. With only dumb book cover model Alan (Channing Tatum) to save her, things aren’t looking good. Silly but slick globe-trotting fun. There’s a memorable cameo from a certain Brad Pitt too.

Operation Mincemeat (rent/buy on all major platforms)

Category: Drama

A gripping and true 2nd World War story, focusing on the allied invasion of Sicily in the summer of 1943 - specifically about how it was kept secret thanks to a remarkable piece of deception. Colin Firth, Kelly McDonald and Matthew Macfadyen star as the London team tasked with making the Nazis look the other way as Allied forces prepare their advance and all are superb in this sly thriller about storytelling, deception and spinning life-saving lies.

Scoob! (Amazon Prime)

Category: Family

It was 53 years ago that Scooby Doo made his debut on TV - that’s about 300 in dog years!

And whilst this new version nods to that past and to other classic Hanna Barbera characters (if you like Dick Dastardly and Muttley, you’re in luck!) it’s also firmly rooted in the present with gags about Netflix and podcasts (and even quite a strange one about Simon Cowell). In other words it’s an ideal blend for parents and young kids, with Shaggy now voiced by Will Forte (from TV’s The Last Man on Earth) and a fast-paced, energetic and zany plot that keeps Scooby Doo fully relevant in our current era of superheroes and sci-fi.

MORE: The Railway Children: meet the new kids on the block

MORE: Everything you need to know about Persuasion star Dakota Johnson

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Netflix)

Category: Action Comedy

The first rule of Hollywood action movies? If a character is looking forward to retirement, you can bet your life that they get called back for ‘one last job’. That’s certainly the case with Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) in this frothy sequel. As the bodyguard prepares to hang up his shoulder holster he’s tracked down by Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek) who needs his help to track down her kidnapped hitman hubby Darius (Samuel L Jackson). The result? The three uncover plans by a Greek millionaire (Antonio Banderas) to hold Europe to ransom. Not as good as the original but there’s still fun to be had from a film with this many A-listers, this many cheeky quips and this many explosions.

I Am Greta (Disney+)

Category: Documentary

The story of the iconic Swedish teenager who began her climate change protests outside her school before being discovered by the wider world and bluntly - and brilliantly - taking on the planet’s leaders. Culminating in Greta’s well-publicised two-week sea voyage across the Atlantic to reach New York’s United Nations Climate Summit in 2019, I Am Greta might not reveal too many new things about the world’s most famous activist. But does it even need to? Here’s someone not out to sell her private life but to simply make a difference. This documentary reminds us exactly why that’s crucial.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.