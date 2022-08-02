The Daily Lowdown: Drake devastates fans with last-minute show cancellation

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Drake cancelling his Young Money reunion after contracting COVID-19 and Beyonce's responding to lyric criticism.

Not only that, Love Island 2022 announce their winners and Jess Glynne returns to social media. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Drake has been forced to cancel the upcoming Young Money reunion concert after contracting COVID-19. The Headlines rapper was due to take to the stage at his OVO Festival alongside Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj this week, marking the first time in seven years that the artists had performed together. But, Drake told fans on social media that after contracting the virus for the second time, he was truly devastated to say the show would be postponed. However, Drizzy added that a new date would be announced as soon as possible.

Jess Glynne has made her return to social media after a three-year hiatus. The Hold My Hand singer, who is set for a music comeback, posted a Tik Tok video to her fans of her take on Beyonce's new track Break My Soul. The lyrics to the summer dance track were tweaked to reflect her return to songwriting as she sang to fans about being back on track. Jess' video of the Beyonce track is fitting given the star has reportedly signed a new deal with Jay Z's label, Roc Nation.

Speaking of Beyonce, the singer has made a pledge to change the lyrics to a song off her new album after facing criticism from Disability activists. The Crazy In Love singer recently released her new record Renaissance which features the song Heated, co-written by Drake. But the track has come under fire for including an ablest slur. Beyonce's publicists said in a statement that the word was not used in a harmful way but will regardless be removed and replaced.

Travis Scott has announced plans for his new Vegas residency. The rapper is heading to Sin City to headline a string of shows for a "first-of-its-kind" nightclub residency at Zouk Nightclub in Resorts World Las Vegas. Travis' show is called Road to Utopia and will be performed for seven sets at the club starting from 17 September.

And it's been a long hot summer but Love Island 2022 has now crowned its champions. Congratulations are in order to Ekin-Sun and Davide after the couple were named as the winners for the eight series – with Gemma and Luca coming in second place. The ITV2 programme also confirmed the dating show would be back in January for another winter series.

