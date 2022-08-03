Who is A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton's husband? The Channel 4 presenter recently announced her split from her husband

Laura Hamilton is perhaps best-known for jetting off to many picturesque locations to help hopeful couples find their dream holiday homes in A Place in the Sun.

Away from the programme, however, the Channel 4 presenter recently went through a tricky time in her personal life following her split from her husband, Alex Goward.

But who is Laura's husband? Here's all you need to know from when they married to the reasons behind their separation...

Who is Laura Hamilton's husband?

The Channel 4 presenter married her broker husband Alex Goward in 2012. While the couple were together, they were kept busy thanks to their hectic work schedules and looking after their two children, eight-year-old Rocco and Tahlia, six.

Where did Laura Hamilton get married?

Laura and Alex married in 2012 in Surrey and their nuptials featured several nods to their favourite movies. Laura walked down the aisle to Ice Dance from the film Edward Scissorhands, and at the reception, the newlyweds entered the room to the theme tune from Rocky.

Laura and Alex married in Surrey in 2012

Why did Laura Hamilton split from her husband?

In January, Laura announced that she and Alex had decided to separate. At the time, the presenter shared the news on Instagram by posting a photo of a printed Dr. Seuss quote that read: "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

She wrote in the caption: "This isn't something I ever thought I'd be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated. Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time. Laura."

The couple share two children

Since then, Laura opened up to HELLO! about the break-up and her decision to move into her own new home. "It was a decision we both came to. We have an enormous amount of respect for each other, but we are now on different paths," she said.

"At the point it was announced, we'd already overcome a lot of difficult times. But I am lucky that we have the relationship and respect for each other that we have, and our children's happiness will always be our priority."

The couple have since been pictured on holiday together with their children, prompting reports of a reconciliation, but neither party have confirmed this.

