The Daily Lowdown: Lady Gaga confirms she's joined cast of Joker sequel

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're talking about Lady Gaga joining the cast of Joker 2, and Drake rescheduling his concert.

Not only that, but Calvin Harris has finally dropped his highly-anticipated album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Calvin Harris has finally dropped his highly-anticipated new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2. The record, which is the DJ's first in five years, features a whole host of big names including Pharrell, Normani and Snoop Dogg. But Calvin did admit while appearing on Heart Fm that he felt like an "Imposter" while working with Justin Timberlake and Pharrell for their new track, Stay With Me.

Lady Gaga has confirmed she will be appearing in the second Joker movie. The singer was rumoured to be joining the cast but the Bad Romance star then teased the upcoming film on Twitter by simply writing the name of the sequel, Joker: Folie a Deux. The movie will also see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the titular character and the film is scheduled for release in 2024.

Robbie Williams has dropped a new track ahead of his new anniversary album, 25. The song, called Lost, will feature on the upcoming record and is about turbulent times in the Angels' singers life. Robbie said in a statement that he was inspired to write the song by times in his life he's abandoned himself to reckless behaviour. It comes soon after it was reported that Robbie is filming a documentary about his life and career. 25 is due for release in September.

Drake has reschedule the Young Money reunion concert after he was forced to cancel it due to contracting COVID-19. The rapper has said that he, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj will take to the stage on 6 August to perform the set as part of his October World Weekend festival. Drake said online that he had finally received a negative covid-19 test and that everybody was flying back into Toronto to make the show happen for the fans.

Kelis has said she's happy that her interpolation sample was removed from Beyonce's album. The Milkshake star previously hit out at Bey when her track Energy was first released, stating that Beyonce had sampled Kelis without permission. But now, a new version has been updated on various streaming platforms, leading Kelis to respond to fans asking if she was happy, to which she replied, "Yes".

