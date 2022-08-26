Take a look back at Marriage star Nicola Walker’s career - including her debut role in a huge movie! The actress has been appearing on screens for almost 30 years

Nicola Walker seems to be everywhere at the moment! The incredible actress recently returned to screens starring in BBC drama Marriage alongside Sean Bean and will soon be back with another season of her brilliant crime series Annika.

But did you know that Nicola first graced our screens almost 30 years? The 52-year-old made her acting debut back in 1994 when she landed a role in a huge Hollywood movie alongside the likes of Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell! Check it out below...

If you haven’t already worked it out, that movie was Four Weddings and a Funeral, which follows a good-natured young introvert named Charles as he discovers his true love for his friend Carrie while attending the wedding of four of his friends and a funeral.

Nicola, who was just 24 at the time, played one-half of the frightful folk duo who perform at the wedding at the beginning of the film. The role not only launched Nicola’s career and saw her brush shoulders with some of the biggest stars working in the UK at the time, but also allowed her to show off her incredible singing voice too!

Following the role, Nicola went on to appear in a number of TV miniseries and movie and it wasn’t long before she was bagging leading roles. In 1997, she began playing DI Susan Taylor in the ITV drama Touching Evil opposite Robson Green and just a few years later, in 2003, she landed a role on BBC’s Spooks, replacing Jenny Agutter.

She remained in the espionage thriller for almost a decade before becoming a regular fixture on primetime dramas such as Prisoner’s Wives, Heading Out, Scott & Bailey, Last Tango in Halifax, and most recently, The Split and Unforgotten.

While she decided to bow out of Unforgotten after four gripping series last year, The Split wrapped its three seasons earlier in 2022. For those wanting to see even more of Nicola, the actress will be returning to play Detective Inspector Annika Stranded for season two of the hit crime drama, Annika sometime next year.

