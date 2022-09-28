5 Stephen Graham dramas that are a must-watch The talented actor is back on our screens soon

You know you're in safe hands when you settle down on the sofa to watch a new Stephen Graham drama! The incredible actor has become a household name over the years thanks to his penchant for powerful and gripping projects that leave us on the edge of our seats.

MORE: Stephen Graham's new ITV series looks seriously gripping

He'll soon be making his return to screens in new true-crime drama (more on that below!) but for those who want to see even more of Stephen, check out our top picks of the ones that are most definitely worth the watch here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen Stephen's gripping drama, Time?

Time

Released in 2021, this gritty three-part prison drama saw Stephen team up with another acting heavyweight, Sean Bean, as well as his wife, Hannah Walters. The drama followed an overworked and underpaid prison guard who soon finds himself cutting corners and making deals with inmates to protect his recently incarcerated son, as well as another inmate who is also fighting for survival.

MORE: Meet Stephen Graham's famous wife Hannah Walters

MORE: 5 Kelly Macdonald TV shows and films that are a must-watch

The Virtues

The Virtues, which saw the actor reunite with This is England director Shane Meadows is probably one of the most emotionally powerful performances from Stephen. In the four-parter, he plays a man who returns to his home of Ireland to confront the demons of his past.

Help

Inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, which had a devastating effect on care homes across the UK and beyond, Help saw the actor play a patient with early-onset Alzheimer's who is cared for by a diligent care home nurse, played by Jodie Comer. Both stars garnered praise for their performance in the one-off drama, with many calling it powerful television.

Line of Duty

Stephen Graham's series of Line of Duty is thought by many (ourselves included) as the very best - and it's not hard to see why! In it, he played an undercover officer gone rogue by the name of DS John Corbett and left us constantly guessing which side he was really on, right up until the very end.

The Walk In

Coming to screens on Monday 3 October, this series tells the real-life story of a man who finds himself in the middle of an operation to uncover a Neo-Nazi's plan to kill an MP. Stephen takes on the lead role of Matthew Collins, a journalist who works for the anti-racism group Hope not Hate.

As the official synopsis from ITV reads, The Walk-In "is a thought-provoking, conscience stirring drama which poses timeless questions - What makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves? Can someone's view of the world be fundamentally changed?"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.