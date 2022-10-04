Whatever happened to the Great British Bake Off winners? Find out what the GBBO winners have been up to

The Great British Bake Off has finally returned to screens, and we couldn't be more pleased! Season 12 of the hit show will see 12 new bakers battle it out for that coveted cake tray – but just how successful were the series' winners since the show's creation in 2010? Take a look back at the previous Bake Off winners, and find out where they are now…

MORE: Great British Bake Off contestant forced to defend absence following fan criticism

Edd Kimber – series one

Edd is still a keen baker and a food writer, and recently opened up about celebrating the ten-year anniversary since winning Bake Off! He said: "What a wild 10 years it’s been... Through determination and a lot of very hard work I’m so very proud of what I’ve achieved over these past ten years, all I ever wanted to do was encourage people, to help them bake and enjoy this thing I’m so passionate about.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the new Bake Off contestants!

"Through my books, my website, my magazine work and of course this Instagram account I’m really honoured you’re all still turning to me for all your baking needs."

Joanne Wheatley – series two

Joanne Wheatley won Great British Bake Off in 2011, which led to her opening her own cookery school. Joanne released two cookery books, A Passion For Baking and Home Baking, and has written for various food publications, as well as The Sun.

John Whaite – series three

John Whaite won the 2012 series of the Great British Bake Off at just 23, and impressed fans by achieving it all while studying for his degree at Manchester University. From his success on the show, John has gone on to have regular baking segments on Lorraine, and presented ITV daytime cooking show Chopping Block. He also opened his own Kitchen Cookery School in Lancashire in 2015.

Frances Quinn – series four

Frances Quinn was crowned the Great British Bake Off winner in 2013, and has since gone on to release a cookery book, Quinntessential Baking. Frances' recipes feature on BBC Good Food and she has even appeared in Vogue.

Nancy Birtwhistle – series five

Grandmother-of-eight Nancy has been busy since winning the show in series five, and has her own website full of baking tips and recipes. She has also written about her journey since winning the show, which she called "the most difficult thing I have ever undertaken in my life, but equally the most enjoyable". Nancy enjoys visiting France and trains dogs. She is so a good at it that she even entered her own dog, Meg, into Crufts!

Nadiya Hussain – series six

Possibly the series that made Bake Off a beloved household name, Nadiya rose from a nervous baker to a winner who had us all in floods of tears with her amazing speech after being crowned the champion of the Bake Off tent.

MORE: Great British Bake Off: meet the partners of the judges and hosts

MORE: Great British Bake Off: Where are your fan favourites now?

Since then, she has gone from strength to strength with several TV shows including Nadiya's Family Favourites and Nadiya's British Food Adventure, has released several cookbooks, most recently Time to Eat, and even has her own Homeware range, BlissHome.

Candice Brown - series seven

Candice has come a long way from her job as a PE teacher before winning Bake Off! She has starred on Dancing on Ice, returned to Bake Off for a special episode, The Great New Year's Bake Off, and also appeared on Celebrity Mastermind. She also recently became the owner of a pub, The Green Man. Speaking about the pub, she said: "It will be a good old-fashioned pub, good pub grub, warming and hearty. A resurgence in the things we miss about our old pubs."

Sophie Faldo - series eight

Sophie quietly and confidently worked her way up to win the 2017 series, but admitted that the experience wasn't an entirely pleasant one, telling the Huffington Post: "I'd love to propagate this idea that it's all bunting and rainbows but although the show itself is all lovely and very positive... [there's] pressure. I'm freelance and trying to carve a career and that's just as difficult regardless of where you became famous. The end point is always the same, it's always that pressure that you feel going on."

Sophie has now launched a business, Sophie Faldo Couture Cakes, where she makes beautiful bespoke baked goods for weddings and other special occasions – and they look gorgeous!

Rahul Mandal - series nine

Everyone fell in love with Rahul as the scientist from Yorkshire who slowly grew in confidence after thinking himself not good enough to be in the tent. However, although Rahul enjoyed a good few TV appearances following his big win, he went back to his day job and is continuing to work at the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre. He does have 120k followers on Instagram now though, and keeps his adoring fans up to date with his latest recipes on there. Never change, Rahul!

David Atherton

Since winning Bake Off, David has released his first cook book, aptly named My First Cookbook, and has a food for fitness column for The Guardian. He also recently got engaged to his partner, Nik! Sharing a snap of the pair smiling, David wrote: "I’m not sure I actually asked the question because I was basically crying so much. I didn’t have a plan B so I’m glad he said yes. The smiles on our faces say it all, AND Nik is speechless as he says he’s still processing (the first time ever I’m one step ahead of this guy)."

He continued: "This moment is especially special because it seems so surreal. Growing up both Nik and I didn’t think we’d ever be able to legally and publicly celebrate our commitment. We need to keep fighting for all those living in places where this isn’t possible or where there is hostility. Love wins."

Peter Sawkins - series 11

At the age of 20, gluten-free baker and finance student Peter Sawkins became the youngest ever contestant to be named Bake Off winner. In the 12 months since he was crowned champion, Peter has written his own cookbook. Due to be released in October, Peter Bakes includes traditional Scottish recipes as well as twists on classic favourites. He also returned to his studies and is currently believed to be completing his accounting and finance degree at the University of Edinburgh.

Giuseppe Dell'Anno - series 12

Fans were delighted when the charming Giuseppe took home the glass cake plate for 2021! At the time, he said: "There are no words, I am speechless for once. All I can think of is the reaction from my mum and dad. The fact is that everything I have done to deserve this comes from his heritage, it’s the best thank you note I can possibly send him. He is going through a very bad time health-wise, so I think this is going to be a great boost."

The delightful chef has since gone onto release his first cookbook, Giuseppe's Italian Bakes, which is full of sweet and savoury recipes with his own signature twist. Mmm!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.