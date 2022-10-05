Inside Man viewers extremely divided over major twist ending - here's why

The BBC's new drama, Inside Man, came to a dramatic conclusion on Tuesday night and viewers seem to be extremely divided over the twist ending.

Starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci, the four-parter follows a vicar in a quiet English town, a murderer on death row, a maths teacher trapped in a cellar and a journalist looking for a story.

In the final episode, viewers watched as [spoiler alert!] Mary met a tragic ending while trying to return Janice's laptop and keys to her house.

Meanwhile, after realising that Janice had assumed either he or his dad were responsible for the content on the memory stick, Ben became enraged and hit Janice round the head with a hammer.

Harry rescued his son from the cellar, which was slowly being filled with carbon monoxide, before calling the police to take the rap for Janice's murder.

However, upon realising that the maths tutor was still alive, he tried to finish the job but was stopped by Beth, as well as a group of men with spades and axes, who were sent by Grieff from prison (who is still yet to reveal why he killed his wife).

The gripping series drew to a close on Tuesday night

In a final mid-credit scene, fans watched as Janice visited Grieff in prison, with the tutor seeking to have her husband murdered.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the mysterious ending, with some left a little underwhelmed. One person wrote: "Not too sure how I felt about the ending to #InsideMan. It was a good series but the ending, to me, was a little underwhelming," while another added: "Sat through four episodes of nonsensical plot just to see how it ended and... that was underwhelming #InsideMan."

Others couldn't help but feel slightly confused by the final instalment, with one viewer tweeting: "The ending of #Insideman was so confusing and unneeded," while another added: "I don't have a clue what the ending was all about."

Viewers were divided over the twist ending

However, a number of viewers also took to social media to praise the gripping episode, with one person defending the drama: "#InsideMan was brilliant. Loved it. For those people who didn't understand the ending then re-watch the series and listen to Grieff (Stanley Tucci) theory about everyone being capable of murder."

A second fan added: "Just finished watching #InsideMan with #DavidTennant #StanleyTucci totally brilliant the whole cast were fantastic and OMG please let there be a second series. Best programme I have watched in ages, gripping such a plot and what an ending. Thank you," while another added: "#InsideMan was brilliant. Possibly the best thing Steven Moffat has done. Wondered how they could wrap it up. And that was a beautifully gift-wrapped ending."

