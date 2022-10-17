13 Netflix horror films and TV shows that will keep you awake at night this Halloween 2022 Ready to be scared silly by Netflix?

Whether you want to be seriously scared or just enjoy an evening of light-hearted spooky fun, Netflix has a whole host of trick-or-treat films and TV shows to try. Here are our top picks of what to enjoy on the streaming service this Halloween…

His House

Not all haunted houses need to be huge countryside manors. In this brilliant spin on the haunted house genre, the story follows a traumatised couple who attempt to settle in the UK after escaping a war-torn South Sudan, only to be haunted by a mystery entity lurking beneath the surface of their new home. Incredible performances from leads Sope Dirisu and Wunmi Mosaku, plus a special appearance from Daemon Targaryen himself Matt Smith.

WATCH: Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku and Matt Smith star in terrifying Netflix film

Midnight Mass

Vampires and religion probably shouldn’t mix - but that is the situation being set up in the horribly haunting Midnight Mass. In a small island town, a priest is convinced that he has come across an angel - who of course happens to be a bloodthirsty monster instead. Plenty of scares and leaves you thinking.

1408

This Stephen King adaptation has all the jump scares needed for you to sleep with the lights on after viewing. Starring John Cusack as a deeply cynical supernatural researcher, he takes on a famously haunted room, which has seen 56 people die in it. Determined, he demands to stay in the room and has the scariest night of his life. You will be hiding behind a pillow for the next jump scare here.

The Midnight Club

Netflix’s newest horror has a record-breaking amount of jump scares in episode one - and sounds seriously creepy. The synopsis reads: "At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories — and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond."

The Haunting of Bly Manor

This series is 'perfectly splendid' at completely freaking you out. Set in the 1980s, an American nanny goes to the UK to care for two sweet and not-at-all creepy children following their au pair’s tragic death. All is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

In the Tall Grass

This horror film was adapted from a novella by Stephen King and his son, fellow writer Joe Hill. The story follows a brother and sister who enter a vast field of tall grass after hearing a young boy's cries for help, only to find themselves trapped in there with no escape. With trippy time travel themes, this film will stop you from ever, ever setting foot into any, you know, tall grass.

Fractured

A dad has to take his daughter to the emergency room after she suffers a fall and breaks her leg. Falling asleep in the waiting room, he wakes up only for the staff to tell him that they don't have a clue where his daughter is, leading him to investigate. But is there something sinister happening at the hospital, or is it all in his head? This one will keep you guessing until the end.

Gerald's Game

Trying to spice up their marriage while away in an isolated cabin for the weekend, Jessie is handcuffed to the bed when her husband Gerald has a heart attack and dies. Unable to escape from her restraints, and in the middle of nowhere, Jessie had to find a way to survive. Another adaptation from the king of horror, Stephen King, expect the unexpected with this psychological horror.

Bird Box

A mysterious force causes people who see it to inexplicably end their lives in any way that they can, meaning that the only way to survive is to keep your eyes closed. Managing to survive with two young children in her care, Malorie is forced to go on a dangerous journey to find a safe haven for herself and the children.

Haunted

If you were after a spooky one to scare you out of your wits for Halloween, this is it! According to Netflix, Haunted gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and another unexplained phenomena that continue to haunt them. Yep, sign us up, we're ready to be scared silly!

Haunting of Hill House

This legitimately scary show follows five siblings who each struggle with their own personal demons after being traumatised by living in the haunted Hill House as children. Told in a series of flashbacks, the plot switches from the young and adult incarnations of the siblings, as we discover exactly what happened at Hill House, and why it still plagues the five of them today.

Stranger Things

Halloween is the perfect place to start for this sci-fi horror. The series follows a group of friends in the 1980s after one of their number, Will, mysteriously goes missing one night. With his mother desperate to find him again, the kids begin to realise that something 'stranger' is going on, particularly when befriend a mute girl who has incredible powers. Now with four seasons, Stranger Things is one of Netflix's most popular shows, and absolutely worth your time.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

How could we leave out the reboot of the popular Sabrina the Teenage Witch show? The new series will be a much darker look at witchcraft and will introduce Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina, a 16-year-old who has to choose between the mortal realm and her dark education as a sorceress.

Woman in Black

An obvious choice? Maybe. But there’s something about seeing a terrifying woman and a child dying the next day as a result that seems like the ultimate Halloween scare. The story follows Daniel Radcliffe as a young widow who is sent to organise a recently deceased woman’s taxes in an old, creaky house - and that things he sees where he is there will have you checking under your bed at night, you have been warned…

