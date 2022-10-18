7 must-watch shows and films starring Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville The actor has many credits to his name

Downton Abbey might not have aired on TV screens since 2015, but fans still love re-watching the beloved period drama and, of course, the two successful movie spin-offs that have been released in recent years.

Plenty of cast members have become fan favourites after their time on the show. But many were already very recognisable faces on the big and small screen, including Hugh Bonneville, who portrayed the Earl of Grantham.

If you're needing your fix of Hugh now that Downton has finished, then check out these other TV shows and films he's starred in - they're not to be missed!

WATCH: Downton's Hugh Bonneville stars in Netflix thriller, I Came By

I Came By

Available to watch on Netflix

One of Hugh's latest projects comes in the form of Netflix thriller movie, I Came By. Also starring George MacKay and Kelly Macdonald, the film sees Hugh portray prestigious yet mysterious high court judge Sir Hector Blake whose house gets broken into by a young graffiti artist. But after his house is explored further, more secrets of Hector's start to emerge...

Hugh as Hector Blake in I Came By

W1A

Available to watch on Apple TV+ and Prime Video

After the success of BBC mockumentary series Twenty Twelve, which focused on the organisation of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Hugh went on to reprise his role as Ian Fletcher in W1A.

In W1A, the follow-up series, Ian lands a role as Head of Values at the BBC – tasked with clarifying and redefining the core purpose of the broadcasting corporation. The BBC show brilliantly pokes fun at itself and is not one to be missed for fans of dry, clever humour. Jessica Hynes and Jason Watkins also star.

W1A is a brilliantly funny mockumentary

To Olivia

Available to watch on Sky Cinema and NOW

To Olivia sees Hugh take on the role of iconic children's author Roald Dahl, to tell the true story of the writer and his wife, Patricia Neal's marriage as they grapple with the loss of their daughter, Olivia. The film is poignant and moving and also sees big names like Keeley Hawes, Sam Heughan and Conleth Hill star.

Hugh played Roald Dahl in To Olivia

Silent Hours

Available to watch on Netflix

I Came By wasn't Hugh's first dip into psychological thrillers, as the actor appeared in Silent Hours which was released in 2015. Also starring Indira Varma, Alistair Petrie and James Weber Brown, the TV movie tells the story of a former commander in Naval Intelligence and private detective finds himself as a prime suspect in a murder case after three women are brutally killed.

Silent Hours is on Netflix now

Rev

Available to watch on Prime Video

Rev is a British comedy that aired between 2010 and 2014 which told the story of a vicar, his wife and small group of parishioners in London. Hugh, who played Roland Wise, might have only appeared in three episodes of the show, but the actor was in good company among other stars such as Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Jimmy Akingbola and Miles Jupp.

Hugh Bonneville appeared in Rev, which also starred Tom Hollander

The Monuments Men

Available to watch on Disney+

Another title with an impressive ensemble cast, Hugh Bonneville is among names such as George Clooney, Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett and more in The Monuments Men. The World War Two epic tells the story of an Allied group of individuals from the Monuments program who are tasked with saving pieces of art before the Nazis seek them out and destroy them.

The Monuments Men has a brilliant cast

Paddington

Available to watch on BBC iPlayer

Chances are, if you're a fan of Hugh then you'll be more than familiar with his role in the Paddington series, but they're too good not to get a mention!

Who doesn't love the Paddington movies?

Hugh plays Mr Henry Brown, the patriarch of the Brown family who adopts a friendly bear named Paddington and quickly makes him a part of the family. The star-studded cast is the icing on the cake.

