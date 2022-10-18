Where are the stars of Grey's Anatomy now? Find out what they've been up to since leaving the show here...

Grey's Anatomy fans were thrilled when season 19 of the medical drama aired earlier this month. But the good news doesn't stop there, as it was confirmed this week that former fan-favorite star of the show, Jesse Williams, will be back for a special appearance on the show.

The actor, who portrayed Jackson Avery, will be back to reprise his role for the episode When I Get to the Border which will air on ABC on November 3.

WATCH: Grey's Anatomy hits milestone 400 episodes

But what about the other stars who have left the series? Having been on screens for nearly two decades, the medical drama has seen plenty of cast members come and go over the years. From Patrick Dempsey to Katherine Heigl find out what the actors who have left the hit series are up to now...

Jesse Williams

Jackson Avery, played by Jesse Williams, left towards the end of season 17 after relocating to Boston. Apart from a brief cameo in the season 18 finale (when he and April reunited) fans have been desperate to see his return. And now, his guest star appearance isn't long away.

For his return in the upcoming episode, which he's also directing, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) pays a visit to Boston and comes across Jackson in the process.

Jesse has since appeared in other TV shows since leaving the show including Little Fires Everywhere and he's currently starring in the Broadway production of Take Me Out.

Sandra Oh

After ten seasons starring as fan favourite Cristina Yang, Sandra Oh decided it was time to move on and hung up her scrubs for a final time in 2014. Since then, the actress has become internationally known for her role in the Emmy award-winning spy thriller series Killing Eve.

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl rose to fame playing intern Dr Izzie Stevens on the ABC series but is better known these days for her many movie roles, including 27 Dresses, Knocked Up and New Year's Eve. More recently, she has returned to TV and stars in the Netflix series Firefly Lane alongside former Scrubs star Sarah Chalke.

Patrick Dempsey

Fans were devastated when Dr Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy, died in a car crash in the show's 11th season - and equally torn up when he reappeared in a dream sequence for season 17! Since leaving the show, Patrick has become a certified movie star, known for his roles in Enchanted, Made of Honour and Bridget Jones' Baby.

T. R. Knight

T. R. Knight portrayed Dr George O'Malley in the first five seasons of the show before hanging up his scrubs - although he has returned to make guest appearances over the years. He's also been seen in The Good Wife, The Catch, and more recently, The Flight Attendant, where he plays the older brother of Kaley Cuoco's character.

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh was brought on to shake things up midway through the first season of Grey's Anatomy and played Derek's estranged wife, Dr Addison Montgomery. After several seasons and a stint on spin-off series Private Practice, she left to pursue other roles.

Viewers will have most recently seen her in Netflix hit Emily in Paris, where she plays Madeline Wheeler, Lily Collins' character's boss. Her other notable TV and film credits include 13 Reasons Why, The Umbrella Academy and Fargo.

Sarah Drew

Like co-star Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Drew also reprised her role in the series recently. She made her return as April Kepner at the end of season 17 when it was revealed that her on-and-off partner Jackson Avery, played by Jesse Williams, was moving away from Seattle.

Between her time on the show, Sarah has appeared on the likes of Supernatural and Miami Medical and has a recurring role on the teen series Cruel Summer.

Eric Dane

Following his exit in 2012, Dr Mark Sloan actor Eric Dane landed roles in the movies Marley and Me, Valentine's Day, X-Men: The Last Stand and Burlesque. He currently stars in the HBO teen series Euphoria, where he plays Nate's strict, demanding father with a secret life.

Chyler Leigh

Chyler Leigh made a name for herself playing Lexie Grey on the series, but these days is more well known for portraying Alex Danvers in the Arrowverse franchise, having appeared on Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

Jerrika Hinton

Jerrika Hinton joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy in 2012 as new intern Stephanie Edwards and made her exit five years later in 2017. She currently stars in AppleTV+ thriller Servant and Amazon drama Hunters.

