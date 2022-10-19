NCIS' Brian Dietzen gives insight into co-stars' relationship off-air in rare personal post The actor plays Jimmy Palmer in the hit series

NCIS star Brian Dietzen - aka Jimmy Palmer in the hit show - has shared a personal message with his social media followers online.

The popular actor took to Instagram following the latest episode of the program, telling his fans that he hoped they liked what they watched.

What's more, he included a candid photo of himself with his co-stars, including Katrina Law and Sean Murray, showing that off-screen, they are super close.

Everyone was all smiles as they sat in their NCIS uniforms, posing with their arms around each other.

Comments alongside the photo included: "This photo is so adorable," and "Lovely photo together," along with: "Love this photo so much!"

Currently on the show, Brian's character Jimmy's love life has been a big plot line. Jimmy and Jessica (played by Katrina Law) started off their time together on the show as best friends, but eventually, sparks began to fly as they admitted their feelings for one another in the season 19 finale.

Jimmy recently opened up about his character's relationship with Jessica while chatting to Looper ahead of the premiere of season 20.

He said: "As for Jimmy and Jessica, it's been wonderful to see their relationship [develop] and see them get closer, especially during the last couple episodes of last season.

"What I've loved about it so far is that we get to see two people who see something in one another, and they want to know what it's all about. There's less of a mystery there, less of a 'Oh my gosh, what might happen?' It's just two people who are saying, "Hey, let's see if there's anything here."

"It's going to be exciting to see what happens between the two of them."

Brian plays Jimmy Palmer in the hit show

When asked if there is something the audience still don't know about his alter-ego, 20 years on, the actor said: "It was interesting that early on, we established that he's not a fan of baseball.

"I'm not sure why. It's probably because of the pitcher Jim Palmer, and the fact that he got called Jim once in a while when he was young. There's something — he doesn't like being called Jim.

"Doesn't like James too much either. Jimmy is something that he's pushed for because it suits his personality more. If you ever see Jimmy Palmer on the street, don't call him Jim. He won't turn around. It's got to be Jimmy, or Dr. Palmer if it's Ducky."

