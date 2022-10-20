Robin Roberts has fans 'crying' as she steps away from GMA studio - details The ABC News anchor touched many viewers

Robin Roberts embarked on the adventure of a lifetime as she left the cushy Good Morning America studio in New York for Ann Arbor, Michigan.

MORE: How Robin Roberts helped Amy Robach even before breast cancer diagnosis

The anchor went to the University of Michigan to participate in a special surprise for Dr. Feranmi Okanlami, also known as Dr. O.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shares glimpse into vacation with Amber Laign

GMA partnered with the Craig H. Nielsen foundation to surprise Dr. O, who had suffered a spinal cord injury as an athlete and now works to aid students at the university with disabilities.

They worked together to deliver a $1 million surprise in honor of his work, joined by his friends, colleagues, and family.

MORE: Robin Roberts makes on-air quip toward George Stephanopoulos

Robin got into the spirit as well by dressing up in the Michigan colors, wearing a highlighter yellow button down with royal blue cigarette pants.

At one point during the show, she even tried going incognito, covering herself up with a hat, sunglasses, and a trench coat, to the amusement of her colleagues back home, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, and Amy Robach.

Robin jetted off to Michigan for a life-changing surprise

She wrote on Instagram: "Good morning Michigan! This morn on @goodmorningamerica we're live in Ann Arbor to celebrate Dr. Feranmi Okanlami, affectionately known as Dr. O…who is making his mess his message.

"A spinal cord injury did [not] stop him from pursuing his dreams of working in medicine…and now he's changing the game for athletes with disabilities here at the University of Michigan.

MORE: Robin Roberts looks sensational in figure-flattering jumpsuit fans love

MORE: Robin Roberts and Gio Benitez joined by partners as they leave GMA for DWTS

"Excited that the Craig H. Nielsen Foundation believes in helping create futures for people affected by spinal cord injuries. We'll be awarding Dr. O for his work $1 Million and he has no idea."

Her GMA colleague Ginger Zee wrote: "This was so so beautiful — I am so glad we got to know and support Dr. O's mission," while Sam Champion joked: "Uhm… the trench coat disguise tho."

She discreetly tried teasing the surprise earlier

One of her fans also sweetly commented: "I'm crying . Being in the medical field and treating patients, Dr O so deserved this. Thank you Robin for sharing this with GMA."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.